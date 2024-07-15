MacMoray to end next year – with ‘£1,000,000 of free tickets’ to be given away for the ‘final hurrah’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MacMoray to end next year – with ‘£1,000,000 of free tickets’ to be given away for the ‘final hurrah’

Organiser Andy Macdonald says his priorities "have shifted" with a new baby on the way.

By Ross Hempseed
View across fans looking towards MacMoray stage.
MacMoray Festival to come to an end next year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The founder of Elgin’s MacMoray has revealed the popular festival will end next year.

The event takes place twice a year at Cooper Park, after being started in 2022 by Andy Macdonald who wanted to ‘bring music to Moray’.

Since then, acts such as Peter Andre, Atomic Kitten, Cascada, Sandi Thom and B*witched have performed for around 100,000 music lovers.

Now, Mr Macdonald has revealed he is “tired” – and will be bringing the festival to a close when his licence for MacMoray expires next year.

Cascada on stage at MacMoray.
Cascada performing at the 2023 MacMoray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘It’s been a pleasure’

In an emotional post online, Mr Macdonald said he wants to spend more time with his family, including a new baby due to arrive in September.

He reflected on his first ever festival and the tragedy that surrounded it.

His “first true love”, Sarah, fell ill two weeks before the show and sadly both she and their unborn child passed away shortly after .

He continued: “Following this, I moved back to my home town where my small team and I have had the pleasure of entertaining well over 100,000 customers, with a majority being this year alone.

“Organising one of Scotland’s greatest independent festival for near on half a decade has been absolutely exhausting but it has been great running multiple successful events and feeling like we have made lasting memories for not only attendee’s but also for our team, our acts, as well as the huge impact it has had on the local economy & community.”

He revealed that he and his partner, Angela, are expecting a baby girl, Macie, in September and he wants to be there as much as possible for her.

“With each year, my priorities have shifted, and I know more than most how important the special things are in life, especially family and loved ones,” he said.

“I dedicated the past five years of my life to MacMoray and I’m satisfied with all we have accomplished, but I’m tired.”

Fans at this year’s MacMoray festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

MacMoray organisers ‘giving away close to £1,000,000 in tickets’

Mr MacDonald said the past few years “calls for celebration” and that he wants to make the final festival the best yet.

MacMoray Easter 2025 will be the last event and Mr Macdonald – who says he wants to give back to the people who have supported him – will give away free tickets for it to anyone attending the 2024 summer festival.

Andy Macdonald announced next year will be the final MacMoray festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “I realise that I’m unnecessarily giving away close to £1,000,000 in tickets but you know what… the remaining two MacMoray’s, both The Summer Special & Easter 2025 will be absolutely incredible, and I wouldn’t be in a position to do this if it wasn’t for the amazing support we have received over the years.”

He added that MacMoray Easter 2025 will be the biggest line-up ever, and wants fan favourites to return for one “final hurrah”.

He said: “We will be finding out everyone’s favourite artists over the past years and we will be bringing them back, along with some new artists too – ensuring Easter 2025 will be better than ever.

“I will personally guarantee this.”

Conversation