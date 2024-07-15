‘I plan on being here a long time’: Stonehaven hotel owner vows to make Bervie Chipper great again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I plan on being here a long time’: Stonehaven hotel owner vows to make Bervie Chipper great again

The popular takeaway has re-opened with a new boss behind the fryer.

By Graham Fleming
The Bervie Chipper opened to customers two weeks ago. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
One of Aberdeenshire’s most famous chippers has re-opened its doors to customers.

Battered fish is once emerging from The Bervie Chipper’s fryers after the takeaway was put up for sale back in April of this year. 

John Robertson, owner of the Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven, has taken over the well-known business – and he says he plans on serving Inverbervie locals “for a long time” to come.

Bervie Chipper revival ‘getting there’

Despite some teething issues getting it back up and running, Mr Robertson told The Press and Journal he is excited at taking over the famous Aberdeenshire fish bar.

The 57-year-old said: “It’s been a slow process getting things going but we’ll get there.

“If we keep working away, we hit the targets that we want to hit and get the new equipment in and get these things sorted.

“But it takes time. We didn’t want to shout about opening until we got those things right.

“Friday there was busy, Saturday even busier and Sunday was busier than both of those days.

“The place was packed at the weekend and there was queues down the street, it was good.”

The chipper is one of the north-east’s most well-known takeaways. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

‘I plan on being here a long time’

Mr Robertson – who is originally from Dundee – says he is determined to restore Bervie Chipper’s legacy.

He revealed that works are planned to update the place’s decor both inside and out – with other unrevealed plans for the takeaway also in the pipeline.

“I’m looking forward to being here for a very long time,” John added.

“We don’t plan on changing too much in terms of what the place does, but there are improvements to come.

“There’s new PVC coming in at the summer time, we have a new sign that will be going up outside.

“We are going to improve on what’s already here – we’ll develop this place as much as we can.

“I’d urge people to come give us a try.

“If we are doing something wrong, then please tell us and speak up in a friendly manner.

“We’ll rectify the problem.”

Conversation