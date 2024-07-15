‘I plan on being here a long time’: Stonehaven hotel owner vows to make Bervie Chipper great again

One of Aberdeenshire’s most famous chippers has re-opened its doors to customers.

Battered fish is once emerging from The Bervie Chipper’s fryers after the takeaway was put up for sale back in April of this year.

John Robertson, owner of the Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven, has taken over the well-known business – and he says he plans on serving Inverbervie locals “for a long time” to come.

Bervie Chipper revival ‘getting there’

Despite some teething issues getting it back up and running, Mr Robertson told The Press and Journal he is excited at taking over the famous Aberdeenshire fish bar.

The 57-year-old said: “It’s been a slow process getting things going but we’ll get there.

“If we keep working away, we hit the targets that we want to hit and get the new equipment in and get these things sorted.

“But it takes time. We didn’t want to shout about opening until we got those things right.

“Friday there was busy, Saturday even busier and Sunday was busier than both of those days.

“The place was packed at the weekend and there was queues down the street, it was good.”

‘I plan on being here a long time’

Mr Robertson – who is originally from Dundee – says he is determined to restore Bervie Chipper’s legacy.

He revealed that works are planned to update the place’s decor both inside and out – with other unrevealed plans for the takeaway also in the pipeline.

“I’m looking forward to being here for a very long time,” John added.

“We don’t plan on changing too much in terms of what the place does, but there are improvements to come.

“There’s new PVC coming in at the summer time, we have a new sign that will be going up outside.

“We are going to improve on what’s already here – we’ll develop this place as much as we can.

“I’d urge people to come give us a try.

“If we are doing something wrong, then please tell us and speak up in a friendly manner.

“We’ll rectify the problem.”