EXCLUSIVE: Shed Seven singer Rick Witter on the bid to secure a second number one album this year ahead of sold out Aberdeen show

Shed Seven singer Rick Witter hopes to secure a second number one album in a year before playing a sold out show in Aberdeen.

The Britpop legends began their 30th anniversary celebration in style in January when A Matter of Time became their first ever chart topping album.

Having waited three decades to top the charts Shed Seven could now make it two number one albums in 2024.

Their new orchestral reworks album Liquid Gold is sitting top of the UK Midweek Album Chart.

And it looks set to be a two-way race between Shed Seven and Bring Me The Horizon to be number one when the charts are published on Friday.

Shed Seven play a sell out show at The Music Hall, Aberdeen on Thursday, November 21,

And Rick aims to take to the Granite City stage on a high with two chart topping albums.

He said: “We seem to be a bigger band now than we have ever been.

“Which is an amazing thing to be able to say after 30 years of doing this.

“To start the year with a number one album was brilliant.

“Most bands, if they get a number one album, will dine out on it for two or three years.

“However, we had a number one album then jumped straight back into the studio to do another one.

“It would be great if Liquid Gold could get to number one so we can have two in a year.

“Granted this one is more like a posh greatest hits.

“But we didn’t want to rip off our fanbase by allowing a record label from the past to release songs they own of ours in the original recordings with new artwork.

“We wanted to counteract that so went into the studio to revisit a handful of our old stuff and make it different.”

Chasing Rainbows’ emotional impact

New album Liquid Gold comprises fresh arrangements of Shed Seven classics that feature strings, brass and gospel vocals.

Signature songs such as Chasing Rainbows, Getting Better and Going For Gold are all re-recorded alongside many more.

The album also includes new song All Roads Lead To You.

Rick, 51, said: “There are subtle changes but not enough to put fans off the originals, because that’s not the point.

“Chasing Rainbows is a case in point because that song means so much to people.

“Over the years so many people have said to me we buried our friend or family member to this song.

“Or it was our first dance.

“I just wrote it so it is really weird and so amazing that people have taken Chasing Rainbows to their hearts.

“And use it in such massive events in their life.

“What we have done with Chasing Rainbows (on Liquid Gold) works really well.”

‘All I do is make them cry’

Liquid Gold is released on multiple formats and platforms.

The campaign to get Liquid Gold to the top of the charts involves a sold out in-store tour and a memorable set at Radio 2 In The Park.

Rick said: “There are subtle little changes to the songs but it is all about the emotion.

“We put as much emotion and love into the songs as possible.

“Including an orchestra and strings alone are enough to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

“To put that into an emotional song is a double whammy.

“I’ve already had men in their fifties contact me and say all I do now is make them cry.

“I think it’s a compliment.”