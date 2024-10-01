EXCLUSIVE: Shed Seven singer Rick Witter on the bid to secure a second number one album this year ahead of sold out Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Shed Seven singer Rick Witter on the bid to secure a second number one album this year ahead of sold out Aberdeen show

Britpop legends Shed Seven are set to play a sold out show at The Music Hall in Aberdeen.

By Sean Wallace
Shed Seven are bidding for a second number one album this year. Image by Chris Little

Shed Seven singer Rick Witter hopes to secure a second number one album in a year before playing a sold out show in Aberdeen.

The Britpop legends began their 30th anniversary celebration in style in January when A Matter of Time became their first ever chart topping album.

Having waited three decades to top the charts Shed Seven could now make it two number one albums in 2024.

Their new orchestral reworks album Liquid Gold is sitting top of the UK Midweek Album Chart.

And it looks set to be a two-way race between Shed Seven and Bring Me The Horizon to be number one when the charts are published on Friday.

Shed Seven play a sell out show at The Music Hall, Aberdeen on Thursday, November 21,

And Rick aims to take to the Granite City stage on a high with two chart topping albums.

Shed Seven to play a sell out show in Aberdeen Image by Barnaby Fairley

He said: “We seem to be a bigger band now than we have ever been.

“Which is an amazing thing to be able to say after 30 years of doing this.

“To start the year with a number one album was brilliant.

“Most bands, if they get a number one album, will dine out on it for two or three years.

“However, we had a number one album then jumped straight back into the studio to do another one.

“It would be great if Liquid Gold could get to number one so we can have two in a year.

“Granted this one is more like a posh greatest hits.

“But we didn’t want to rip off our fanbase by allowing  a record label from the past to release songs they own of ours in the original recordings with new artwork.

“We wanted to counteract that so went into the studio to revisit a handful of our old stuff and make it different.”

Chasing Rainbows’ emotional impact

New album Liquid Gold comprises fresh arrangements of Shed Seven classics that feature strings, brass and gospel vocals.

Signature songs such as Chasing Rainbows, Getting Better and Going For Gold are all re-recorded alongside many more.

The album also includes new song All Roads Lead To You.

Shed Seven singer Rick Witter performing live with the band. Image by Barnaby Fairley

Rick, 51, said: “There are subtle changes but not enough to put fans off the originals, because that’s not the point.

“Chasing Rainbows is a case in point because that song means so much to people.

“Over the years so many people have said to me we buried our friend or family member to this song.

“Or it was our first dance.

“I just wrote it so it is really weird and so amazing that people have taken Chasing Rainbows to their hearts.

“And use it in such massive events in their life.

“What we have done with Chasing Rainbows (on Liquid Gold) works really well.”

‘All I do is make them cry’

Liquid Gold is released on multiple formats and platforms.

The campaign to get Liquid Gold to the top of the charts involves a sold out in-store tour and a memorable set at Radio 2 In The Park.

Britpop legends Shed Seven are bidding for a second number one album this year. Image by Barnaby Fairley

Rick said: “There are subtle little changes to the songs but it is all about the emotion.

“We put as much emotion and love into the songs as possible.

“Including an orchestra and strings alone are enough to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

“To put that into an emotional song is a double whammy.

“I’ve already had men in their fifties contact me and say all I do now is make them cry.

“I think it’s a compliment.”

