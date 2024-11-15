Review: Niteworks say emotional farewell to fans in Aberdeen

Is 17 years long enough to enjoy what are surely one of Scotland’s finest live musical acts?

After Niteworks staged a stunning farewell to hundreds of fans at Aberdeen Music Hall, the answer must be a firm “no”.

As a non-Gaelic speaker – despite island family roots – the intricacies of the vocals and song titles often pass me by but that matters not at all when swept up by the band’s craft.

The school friends from Skye announced earlier this year that, in their mid-30s, it was time to call it a day.

Having sold out Aberdeen venues several times before there just had to be a return to the city on what has been a small and very select farewell tour – entitled Solas Na Maidne, which translates from Gaelic as “Morning Light” or “Daybreak.”

We had to return to Aberdeen

Ahead of the show, Allan MacDonald said: “From the outset we were hoping that we could bring the Solas show to Aberdeen, so we’re over the moon that we’ve been able to pull this together.

“We’ve had great memories playing in Aberdeen over the years.”

Those fond memories will continue after one final Granite City hurrah.

Niteworks opened with a burst of the pipes from Allan

After an excellent set from Aberdeen’s own indie group The Little Kicks – whose large audience reflected their long-standing popularity in the city – Niteworks stepped onto the stage.

Allan, Innes Strachan, Christopher Nicolson and drummer Ruaridh Graham – joined by regular band member and Kinnaris Quintet fiddler Fiona MacAskill were straight to work.

They launched into Dookin’ – opening track from their second album – Allan on bagpipes, held aloft at the track’s close to huge cheers from the appreciative crowd.

There followed hits and favourites from all three of their albums, quiet moments, beautiful Gaelic songs and the occasional pipes secondary on the night to the electronica and pulsing beats the group have become known for.

They were joined by an array of vocalists on the night, Ellen MacDonald and Beth Malcolm, together with the three-strong Sian.

It was evening of stunning moments at Aberdeen Music Hall

A highlight was Somhaile, the music swirling around the hall as the words of Raasay poet Sorly MacLean played, video of Skye playing in the background, and ending with MacLeans’ words “EMIGRATION, EMIGRATION, EMIGRATION” playing and leaping from the large screen.

Also played on the screen during the concert was footage from Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2020 celebrations, words unfurling over the Forth Road Bridge catching audience members in a moment of real emotion as they realised it read “Fare Thee Weel”.

The members of Sian joined for a couple of massive tracks, including encore Air Fair an La, a stunning light show accompanying the pulsating track and Gaelic lyrics.

It had the entire music hall moving.

‘We might do this again’

And they closed with Sian on stage alone, singling the band’s final single, An Toll Dubh, released after Niteworks announced they were to split.

At the close, Allan sent a brief and emotional message to the crowd, ending with a cheeky “You never know, we might do this again” – sparking loud cheers.

Drummer Ruaridh, clearly also emotional, swiftly bounded to the microphone to shout “No” before thanking everyone for playing a part in the band’s success – “family” he said.

They then took a bow, before one final concert today, in Glasgow.

And if you can’t be there are three incredible albums to enjoy – NW, Air Fair an La and 2022’s Scottish Album of the Year nominee A’Ghrian.