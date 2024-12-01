Review: Manran lift spirits with joyous gig at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Manran lift spirits with joyous gig at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

The Scots supergroup were winning fans in the north-east as they won awards in the Highlands at Na Trads

Accordionist Gary Innes is always a joyous stage presence
By Mark Mackay

What better way to spend St Andrews Day in Aberdeen than celebrating with one of Scotland’s finest bands – and best live acts?

Folk rock favourites Manran brought their joyous multi-instrumental Gaelic and English language show to the north-east on Saturday evening.

A raucous crowd at a packed Lemon Tree enjoyed high-energy entertainment from the supergroup, who asked Aberdeen if it was “ready to party” – and indeed it was.

Manran played the Lemon Tree on Saturday.

The band – Ewen Henderson, Gary Innes, Kim Carnie, Ryan Murphy, Aidan Moodie, Marcus Cordock and Mark Scobie – tore through their back catalogue, picking out tunes from a number of superb albums amassed over what will, in 2025, be their 15th year.

New music on the way for Manran

There was the promise of a new album in the spring, accordionist Gary Innes telling the audience they’d been hard at work on an array of new music – and loving doing so.

And there were plenty of newer pieces too, including the lovely recent single Standing Still, with Kim Carnie shining on vocals.

Midway through the gig, the band were happy to share some good news, with Manran the name on the lips not only of those in Aberdeen but in Inverness too.

The Lemon Tree’s bar is still adorned with the names of the many top and up-and-coming acts to have graced the venue’s stage over the year – always an excellent conversation starter for gig-goers

The Highland Capital was hosting Na Trads – the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards – where its members were scooping awards.

As the Lemon Tree crowd danced, clapped and sang along, Gary was being announced as Industry Person of the Year.

Manran star Gary a worthy award winner

A master broadcaster – he stepped in to fill the big shoes left behind by Robbie Shepherd on BBC Radio Scotland’s Take the Floor – and champion of Scottish traditional music, he also a joyous stage presence.

His beaming smile is ever infectious, as is his obvious joy in the music of Manran – and indeed artists across Scotland.

It’s no surprise voters chose him for the award. The band also announced powerhouse drummer Mark Scobie as drummer of the year – “every year” added Kim.

Final tune delights crowd at Aberdeen Lemon Tree

The band finished with Puirt – the speedy one of a set of often speedy songs – welcoming Kim back to the stage for the quickfire vocals she shares with Ewen Henderson.

It was as wonderful as ever – this time with Kim reduced to laughter during the tune, her bandmates having welcomed her back to the stage by introducing her as a Scots Trad Music Awards runner up.

The only thing missing from the evening was the “bottle of prosecco for everyone” promised by Gary if the crowd joined the band – some of us rather creakily – in dropping to our knees mid fiddle and accordion duel earlier in the evening.

