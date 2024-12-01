Review: Manran lift spirits with joyous gig at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

What better way to spend St Andrews Day in Aberdeen than celebrating with one of Scotland’s finest bands – and best live acts?

Folk rock favourites Manran brought their joyous multi-instrumental Gaelic and English language show to the north-east on Saturday evening.

A raucous crowd at a packed Lemon Tree enjoyed high-energy entertainment from the supergroup, who asked Aberdeen if it was “ready to party” – and indeed it was.

The band – Ewen Henderson, Gary Innes, Kim Carnie, Ryan Murphy, Aidan Moodie, Marcus Cordock and Mark Scobie – tore through their back catalogue, picking out tunes from a number of superb albums amassed over what will, in 2025, be their 15th year.

New music on the way for Manran

There was the promise of a new album in the spring, accordionist Gary Innes telling the audience they’d been hard at work on an array of new music – and loving doing so.

And there were plenty of newer pieces too, including the lovely recent single Standing Still, with Kim Carnie shining on vocals.

Midway through the gig, the band were happy to share some good news, with Manran the name on the lips not only of those in Aberdeen but in Inverness too.

The Highland Capital was hosting Na Trads – the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards – where its members were scooping awards.

As the Lemon Tree crowd danced, clapped and sang along, Gary was being announced as Industry Person of the Year.

Manran star Gary a worthy award winner

A master broadcaster – he stepped in to fill the big shoes left behind by Robbie Shepherd on BBC Radio Scotland’s Take the Floor – and champion of Scottish traditional music, he also a joyous stage presence.

His beaming smile is ever infectious, as is his obvious joy in the music of Manran – and indeed artists across Scotland.

It’s no surprise voters chose him for the award. The band also announced powerhouse drummer Mark Scobie as drummer of the year – “every year” added Kim.

Final tune delights crowd at Aberdeen Lemon Tree

The band finished with Puirt – the speedy one of a set of often speedy songs – welcoming Kim back to the stage for the quickfire vocals she shares with Ewen Henderson.

It was as wonderful as ever – this time with Kim reduced to laughter during the tune, her bandmates having welcomed her back to the stage by introducing her as a Scots Trad Music Awards runner up.

The only thing missing from the evening was the “bottle of prosecco for everyone” promised by Gary if the crowd joined the band – some of us rather creakily – in dropping to our knees mid fiddle and accordion duel earlier in the evening.