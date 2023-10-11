Review: Jesus Christ Superstar hits all the highs and lows with a rollercoaster of emotions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Jesus Christ Superstar hits all the highs and lows with a rollercoaster of emotions

Comedian Julian Clary offers moments of levity as part of a talented cast in the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesus Christ Superstar was met with glistening tears and deafening applause. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Lottie Hood

If you expect Jesus Christ Superstar to be a less colourful take on Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, think again.

While there are certainly fewer colours of the rainbow, the rock opera offers an intense and mesmerising Judas re-telling of the Biblical story of Jesus – with the humorous Julian Clary embodying the bedecked pot of gold at the end.

Executed by a very talented cast, the hit musical directed by Tim Sheader opened in Aberdeen last night.

And the crowd at His Majesty’s Theatre loved it.

Ian McIntosh plays Jesus and Hannah Richardson as Mary
Ian McIntosh plays Jesus and Hannah Richardson is Mary. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Having grown up on some of the many musicals from legendary theatre duo Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, I had so far missed out on one of their most “moving and nuanced” creations.

I don’t quite know what I was expecting from Jesus Christ Superstar, but as the curtains lifted revealing an electric guitarist and an upside down cross, I realised I wasn’t in Sunday school anymore.

Hitting all the highs and lows

Overall, the impression imprinted was a rollercoaster of intense emotions, injected humour and well-sung ballads.

Shem Omari James, playing the conflicted Judas, opened with a strong rendition of Heaven on their Minds, setting the narrative for the re-telling.

Shem Omari James as Judas.
Shem Omari James as Judas. Image: Aberdeen performing Arts

Next on stage, we were introduced to Nordic-style youth pastor Jesus surrounded by hooded, moody dancers.

In between swapping trainers for sandals, Ian McIntosh’s Jesus displayed an incredible range throughout and a moving performance stole the show.

While the pair and Hannah Richardson as Mary certainly know how to hit the high notes, Jad Habchi’s ridiculously low bass notes for Caiaphas raised a few eyebrows as he carried out the feat with ease.

Sparkling levity and glistening eyes

A brushing up of Biblical knowledge may be needed to follow the first half but the last few scenes are universally familiar.

Jesus’s very human plea in Gethsemane received rapturous applause.

Applause which, minutes later, died a death in the face of a sliver-handed kiss of betrayal from Judas.

In the middle of building tension, a flamboyant Herod played by Julian Clary brought a humorous twist as he appeared in a runway of gold.

Julian Clary in Jesus Christ Superstar
Julian Clary in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Stealing the show for a few minutes of levity, his rendition of King Herod’s Song captivated the crowds with his charisma, sparkly outfit and comic relief.

Ryan O’Donnell’s Pilate offered an insightful and emotional plea in the midst of Jesus’s gruelling trial, and by the time the show reached the crescendo, quite a few people were wiping glistening eyes.

As the curtain closed in silence, a packed theatre rose to offer a standing ovation with deafening applause.

Conclusion? It is definitely not a performance to miss and I’m glad I finally caught it.

Jesus Christ Superstar is at His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday, October 14. Visit the theatre website if you would like to book tickets for the show.

