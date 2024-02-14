Review: Calendar Girls opens in Aberdeen and slowly works its way into your heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Calendar Girls opens in Aberdeen and slowly works its way into your heart

The star studded musical is on at HM Theatre until February 17.

Calendar Girls is on at HM Theatre until February 17
Calendar Girls is on at HM Theatre until February 17
By Rebecca Buchan

It had been some time since I had seen Calendar Girls first take to the stage at HM Theatre.

For the life of me, I couldn’t remember much about it. I knew the basic storyline, of course, but the intricate details had long been forgotten since 2019 when it was last in the Granite City.

In a way I was happy about this as I thought it would feel like coming to it anew when seeing it return to Aberdeen last night.

While I couldn’t remember much I knew I had loved it.

So I was really confused during the first 40 minutes of last night’s show when I felt myself sitting there asking what it was I had enjoyed.

Don’t get me wrong, the star-studded cast was almost perfect.

But I felt disappointed by what I had hoped would be a rendition of musical theatre hits brought to the stage by none other than 90s pop icon Gary Barlow.

When in reality I found myself watching a bit of a mixture of a Loose Women panel singing a bunch of badly written songs.

I would reiterate the cast was faultless, especially when at only 10 minutes in I could feel myself welling up with emotion – despite the shaky start.

What I wasn’t to know was that my mind had not been playing tricks on me. And from the second the musical’s renowned Sunflower started to play we were on to a winner.

Cast of Calendar Girls. don’t know.

Packed full of fun and emotion the wholesome production, inspired by a true story, takes you on a journey of grief and joy all at the same time.

Set in Yorkshire, following a group of women who are part of the local Women’s Institute, they decide to pose for a nude calendar to raise funds for charity, following the death of Annie’s husband.

While the basic premise of the show remains the same, I later found out there had been some changes to the script and score – not all of which I was entirely convinced by.

But it is undeniable its message of hope and belief in strong women goes a long way with every performance continuing to add to the millions already raised for Blood Cancer UK.

During the second act, the musical comes into its own. I was bowled over by the raw emotion and powerful acting of the leads, in particular Laurie Brett, Liz Carney,  Maureen Nolan, Lyn Paul, Helen Pearson, Samantha Seager and Honeysuckle Weeks and I left the theatre a bit of a teary mess.

The standing ovation at the end was more than well-deserved for the poignant performance.

Despite the slow start I would thoroughly recommend an evening with Calendar Girls this week while the production is in town.

The show runs until Saturday, February 17 and you can buy tickets here.

Conversation