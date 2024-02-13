5 things to do this weekend: Seedy Sunday at Aden Park and Fort William Mountain Festival

If musicals aren’t for you, there are plenty of other ways to spend your weekend — including taking a look behind the scenes at Macduff Aquarium and celebrating the Fort William Mountain Festival.

Fort William Mountain Festival

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Fort William Mountain Festival this weekend while enjoying a great line-up of guided outdoor events and adventure-inspired workshops.

From Thursday to Sunday, you can find several activities to get involved with, including discovery sessions like Be Avalanche Aware, Think Winter with Mountaineering Scotland and Glenmore Lodge, Northern Horizons, and many more.

There is also 20% off any orders for five tickets or more to tie in with the celebrations. For more information go to mountainfestival.co.uk

George Bowie presents GBX anthems

The legendary George Bowie will return to Aberdeen this Saturday at Aura nightclub for the first time since 2017.

A night of non-stop hits, high energy, and the ultimate dancefloor party is on the cards as the DJ takes you on a musical journey through the most nostalgic GBX anthems.

This is set to be a sell-out event so purchase your tickets now for £8 at skiddle.com before they are all gone!

Calendar Girls

Calendar Girls the musical has arrived at His Majesty’s Theatre this week for five nights of songs, tears, and a lot of laughs.

Following the death of a loved husband, a group of ordinary women in a Yorkshire Women’s Institute set out to do a marvelous service by creating a nude calendar to raise money for charity.

Every performance continues to raise money for Blood Cancer awareness, featuring soap stars like Laurie Brett from EastEnders, Helen Pearson from Hollyoaks, and Samantha Seager from Coronation Street. To buy tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

Seedy Sunday

Head over to Aden Country Park for the return of Seedy Sunday this weekend!

The festival will include gardening stalls, seed and plant swapping, cookery and horticulture demonstrations, children’s activities, and lots more.

Entrance fees are £2 for adults and children will get in for free from 11am until 3.30pm.

Macduff Aquarium VIP tour

If you’re looking for something a bit different to do this weekend why not book a VIP tour at Macduff Aquarium?

Spend an hour with one of the marine experts for an in-depth guided tour to discover the sea life, explore aquarium stories, and get hands-on experience feeding the fish yourself.

Adult tickets are £18 and children’s are £10. To book tickets go to aberdeenshire.spydus.co.uk