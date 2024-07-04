Giz Giz Legally Blonde: Aberdeen parents and children unite for 40th anniversary show

“Until recently I hadn’t been co-ordinated in dancing,” admitted Corey Adam, this year’s male lead in Giz Giz Youth Theatre’s Legally Blonde.

“It has come on a lot.”

Or as his mum Zara Adam put it: “He doesn’t fall now.”

To Corey’s groans of despair, his mum described his first show with Aberdeen’s Giz Giz in Grease as a young boy.

Not pulling the punches, she said: “He had no co-ordination, he got stuck in the wings and he fell off the set.

“He didn’t have much confidence.”

The mum and son said Corey did not have the easiest time at primary school.

However, after signing him up for Giz Giz, the same company Zara had been a part of as a child, she said Corey’s life was transformed.

Taking part in this year’s performance together with her daughter Libby, Zara, 40, added: “The difference in him, the confidence, it’s amazing.

“He’s completely been pushed and I know he’s my son but I think he’s absolutely brilliant.”

Her 14-year-old daughter also joined Giz Giz aged seven after being diagnosed with Perthes disease in the hip meant she could no longer do her dancing.

Now also thinking about pursuing a career in theatre like her brother, Libby’s mum Zara added: “Her confidence is coming as well, she’s getting pushed.

“She reminds me of me when I was at Giz Giz.”

Legally Blonde the Musical

Local theatre groups like Giz Giz Youth Theatre are often described as one big family.

But this year, for the company’s 40th anniversary, they have made it a reality inviting former members back for the show.

For Corey, he said it is the perfect way to mark his last performance with the company before leaving to pursue acting full-time.

Mum Zara was part of Giz Giz from the age of seven along with her two siblings.

This year, the Newtonhill resident has come back to play the judge, in the award-winning musical based on the film, Legally Blonde.

The playful tale follows idealistic wannabe lawyer Elle Woods (Lilly Bannerman) who has to navigate stereotypes, scandal and law school.

Featuring a real-life adorable hound called Bruiser (played by Nutmeg), Corey is playing Elle’s love interest, Emmett Richmond.

‘I don’t know what my life would be like if I didn’t have this’

It is the first time he is playing a more serious role and Corey said there were a lot of nerves, especially for one scary high note.

Now an Aberdeen College of Performing Arts student, he added: “Before Giz Giz I wanted to be a cop.

“Then once I started doing this, I slowly started thinking do I want to do this professionally?

“From eight onwards this is all I’ve ever wanted to do. This is my life. And sometimes people ask me ‘Oh what’s your plan B?’ There is no plan B.

“This was kind of like my escape because I might have a hard time throughout the week and I’d come here and I’d be like, I’m home.

“I just don’t know what my life would be like if I didn’t have this.”

Zara added: “My favourite bit is just watching the kids grow.

“It’s been definitely nice to see everybody, I feel young again, I feel like I’m home”

Colin and Maisie-Lee

One of the familiar faces Zara is enjoying acting alongside is former Giz Giz youth, Colin McGregor.

Playing the dad of Elle Woods, Colin is joining his nine-year-old daughter Maisie-Lee who is part of the chorus in the production.

The 40-year-old found his passion on stage and left the theatre company aged 16 to study at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in Woking.

Since then, his CV has included performing as part of Buddy Holiday the Musical and The Blues Brothers the Musical UK tours, becoming a dancing builder in the iconic MoneySuperMarket advert and being the bus driver in the very first episode of Granite Harbour.

In September, he is returning to Disneyland Paris to take on the loveable character of Pumba.

Admitting Giz Giz was his favourite company growing up, the Countesswells resident said: “It’s really good preparation for performers to go into professional work if that’s what they want to do but it’s also good for people who just want to get their confidence up.”

Excited to be back, Colin said they had even received a video from Olivier Award-nominee, Legally Blonde star and former member Amy Lennox.

Colin said: “She sent a little video with Sheridan Smith saying good luck and you’ll love being in the show.

“It’s nice to be back and join in with the show for its 40th anniversary. Giz Giz has been going for as long as I have been alive which is quite scary.

“It’s great for the kids, for the confidence. It’s nice to come in and see it especially having Maisie here as well.”

Legally Blonde the Musical is being performed at the Tivoli Theatre from Wednesday July 10 to Saturday July 13.