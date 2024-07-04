Giz Giz Legally Blonde: Aberdeen parents and children unite for 40th anniversary show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Giz Giz Legally Blonde: Aberdeen parents and children unite for 40th anniversary show

Former members of the Aberdeen youth theatre company have been invited back to perform in Legally Blond alongside their kids for a show to remember at the Tivoli Theatre.

Two families are performing together this year.
Two families are performing together for the first time this year. Image: James Murison Photography/ Giz Giz.
By Lottie Hood

“Until recently I hadn’t been co-ordinated in dancing,” admitted Corey Adam, this year’s male lead in Giz Giz Youth Theatre’s Legally Blonde.

“It has come on a lot.”

Or as his mum Zara Adam put it: “He doesn’t fall now.”

To Corey’s groans of despair, his mum described his first show with Aberdeen’s Giz Giz in Grease as a young boy.

Not pulling the punches, she said: “He had no co-ordination, he got stuck in the wings and he fell off the set.

“He didn’t have much confidence.”

Corey Adam as Emmett in Legally Blonde.
Corey Adam is playing Emmett in Legally Blonde. Image: James Murison Photography

The mum and son said Corey did not have the easiest time at primary school.

However, after signing him up for Giz Giz, the same company Zara had been a part of as a child, she said Corey’s life was transformed.

Taking part in this year’s performance together with her daughter Libby, Zara, 40, added: “The difference in him, the confidence, it’s amazing.

“He’s completely been pushed and I know he’s my son but I think he’s absolutely brilliant.”

Libby, Zara and Corey Adam.
Libby Adam, mum Zara and Corey. Image: Giz Giz Youth Theatre

Her 14-year-old daughter also joined Giz Giz aged seven after being diagnosed with Perthes disease in the hip meant she could no longer do her dancing.

Now also thinking about pursuing a career in theatre like her brother, Libby’s mum Zara added: “Her confidence is coming as well, she’s getting pushed.

“She reminds me of me when I was at Giz Giz.”

Legally Blonde the Musical

Local theatre groups like Giz Giz Youth Theatre are often described as one big family.

But this year, for the company’s 40th anniversary, they have made it a reality inviting former members back for the show.

For Corey, he said it is the perfect way to mark his last performance with the company before leaving to pursue acting full-time.

Elle Woods played by Lilly with Nutmeg the dog in Giz Giz Legally Blonde.
Nutmeg is playing Elle Woods’ dog Bruiser. Image: James Murison Photography.

Mum Zara was part of Giz Giz from the age of seven along with her two siblings.

This year, the Newtonhill resident has come back to play the judge, in the award-winning musical based on the film, Legally Blonde.

The playful tale follows idealistic wannabe lawyer Elle Woods (Lilly Bannerman) who has to navigate stereotypes, scandal and law school.

Featuring a real-life adorable hound called Bruiser (played by Nutmeg), Corey is playing Elle’s love interest, Emmett Richmond.

Corey Adam and Lilly in Legally Blonde
Corey Adam (Emmett) and Lilly Bannerman (Elle Woods) in Legally Blonde. Image: James Murison Photography

‘I don’t know what my life would be like if I didn’t have this’

It is the first time he is playing a more serious role and Corey said there were a lot of nerves, especially for one scary high note.

Now an Aberdeen College of Performing Arts student, he added: “Before Giz Giz I wanted to be a cop.

“Then once I started doing this, I slowly started thinking do I want to do this professionally?

Enid in Legally Blonde.
Corey’s sister Libby is playing Enid in Legally Blonde. Image: James Murison Photography

“From eight onwards this is all I’ve ever wanted to do. This is my life. And sometimes people ask me ‘Oh what’s your plan B?’ There is no plan B.

“This was kind of like my escape because I might have a hard time throughout the week and I’d come here and I’d be like, I’m home.

“I just don’t know what my life would be like if I didn’t have this.”

Zara added: “My favourite bit is just watching the kids grow.

“It’s been definitely nice to see everybody, I feel young again, I feel like I’m home”

Colin and his daughter Maisie.
Maisie McGregor and her dad Colin are doing the show together. Image: Giz Giz Youth Theatre

Colin and Maisie-Lee

One of the familiar faces Zara is enjoying acting alongside is former Giz Giz youth, Colin McGregor.

Playing the dad of Elle Woods, Colin is joining his nine-year-old daughter Maisie-Lee who is part of the chorus in the production.

The 40-year-old found his passion on stage and left the theatre company aged 16 to study at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in Woking.

Since then, his CV has included performing as part of Buddy Holiday the Musical and The Blues Brothers the Musical UK tours, becoming a dancing builder in the iconic MoneySuperMarket advert and being the bus driver in the very first episode of Granite Harbour.

In September, he is returning to Disneyland Paris to take on the loveable character of Pumba.

Admitting Giz Giz was his favourite company growing up, the Countesswells resident said: “It’s really good preparation for performers to go into professional work if that’s what they want to do but it’s also good for people who just want to get their confidence up.”

Excited to be back, Colin said they had even received a video from Olivier Award-nominee, Legally Blonde star and former member Amy Lennox.

Colin said: “She sent a little video with Sheridan Smith saying good luck and you’ll love being in the show.

“It’s nice to be back and join in with the show for its 40th anniversary. Giz Giz has been going for as long as I have been alive which is quite scary.

“It’s great for the kids, for the confidence. It’s nice to come in and see it especially having Maisie here as well.”

Legally Blonde the Musical is being performed at the Tivoli Theatre from Wednesday July 10 to Saturday July 13. 

Conversation