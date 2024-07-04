Aberdeen Futsal Academy discover group for Uefa Champions League preliminary round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Aberdeen Futsal Academy discover group for Uefa Champions League preliminary round

The Aberdeen futsal club are heading to Austria in August after receiving a "brilliant" group draw to open their Champions League campaign.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen Futsal Academy players. Grant Campbell is third from front left.
Aberdeen Futsal Academy players. Grant Campbell is third from front left.

Aberdeen Futsal Academy have discovered their group for the preliminary round of the Uefa Champions League.

The recently-crowned Scottish futsal champions are in group F  – with FC Diamant Linz of Austria, AEK Limassol of Cyprus and AEK Futsal Club of Athens, Greece – following Thursday’s draw at the Continental governing body’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Diamant Linz will serve as hosts for the preliminary group games, set to be held in Austria between August 20 and 25.

Former Highland League footballer Grant Campbell – who turned out for Wick Academy, Huntly, Cove Rangers and Fraserburgh during his football career, and only founded Aberdeen Futsal Academy in late 2022 – thinks it is a “brilliant draw” to kick-off his club’s European debut.

He said: “When you look at it from a players’ point of view, it’s a chance to go to Austria, and to play against the Austrian, Greek and Cypriot champions – that’s a level of experience I’ve never been given in football.

“I’ve had great experiences, but never the opportunity to play in the Uefa Champions League against champions from other countries.

“There are some clips in the Whatsapp group already of some of the Cypriot fans, and it looks like it will be some occasion, one way or another!”

Campbell added: “From a club perspective, we are so determined to get youth futsal and leagues up and running this winter, and it could’ve been a lot worse than Austria in terms of cost to get to.

“From an experience, and from a logistical and cost point of view, it’s a fantastic draw.”

‘We’ll back ourselves to match up player against player’

Campbell will be one of 13 or 14 Aberdeen Futsal Academy players, as well as likely four club officials, who will travel to Linz for the Champions League games.

It won’t be a “small operation” with Uefa regulations requiring a lot of “attention”, according to Campbell.

There is some Uefa funding to Champions League participants, which will help cover the Granite City outfit’s travel to Austria.

From a financial point of view, the academy have received “fantastic” support from headline club sponsor OEG Energy Group.

With father-of-four Campbell eager for the club to expand to provide the level of futsal opportunities to youngsters which are available to kids elsewhere in Scotland, this cash backing will also help them set up a youth coaching clinic and planned youth leagues this winter.

Aberdeen Futsal Academy players.

Before those initiatives will come the European adventure, and on the preliminary round prospects for his team, which also includes the likes of former Cove Rangers defender Alan Redford and ex-Keith attacker Jamie Lennox, Campbell said: “It could go either way.

“We played our first futsal match as a club 18 months ago. We won the Aberdeen league and then went into the national league – I don’t think anyone would’ve given us a half-chance of winning that given how established some of the teams and clubs are.

“But we’ve obviously got a lot of players with a lot of experience on the football side and the mentality, which definitely carried us through.

“We’re under no illusions – you look at how tough it’s been for Scottish clubs in the past going into Europe, but I don’t think we’ll be going away thinking it’s a lost cause.

“It’s going to be an unbelievable experience, and we’ll back ourselves to match up player against player, and if we get found wanting, then so be it.

“It won’t be for a lack trying or desire or belief – that’s for sure.”

Futsal opportunities ‘are quite incredible’

The team who top the group F table in Linz will progress to path B group 8 of the Champions League’s main round, and a section which will definitely include Lithuania’s Kalino Zalgiris and Luxembourg’s FC Differdange 03, as well as either Hjørring Futsal Klub of Denmark, Europa FC of Gibraltar, Norway’s Utleira Idrettslag or Italy’s Catania C/5 from preliminary round group E.

Those subsequent main round group games are scheduled for late October.

Campbell insists Aberdeen Futsal Academy’s players are not getting ahead of themselves.

He said: “I’ve not looked too much at the subsequent stage – just negotiating this first stage will be the key.

“The one thing I hope is footballers in the region at both adult and youth level see from this is the opportunity which exists in a sport that’s probably not had the exposure in Scotland it deserves.

“We’ve had players play internationally, we’re now going to have our club playing on the European stage… The opportunities in the sport are quite incredible and are there for people to access.”

More from Scottish Football

Scotland manager Steve Clarke as the team depart their Euro 2024 base camp in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Image: PA.
Richard Gordon: Steve Clarke must learn to be more flexible after Scotland's biggest Finals…
3
Peterhead FC player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
North friendlies round-up: Peterhead aim for positive start against Formartine United
Scotland's Andrew Robertson and manager Steve Clarke react after exiting the tournament following the defeat by Hungary. Image: PA.
Duncan Shearer: Why Steve Clarke must stay as Scotland manager
3
Steve Clarke, Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna look dejected after defeat against Hungary. Image: Shutterstock.
Scotland fan view: Timid and toothless - a tournament of regrets
Andy Robertson leads the Scotland players to acknowledge the fans after the game against Switzerland. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Two contrasting performances but Scotland can make history on Sunday night
Byron Munich celebrate their Scott Simpson Memorial Trophy win at Champion Street 2001. Back L-R: Ashley Tosh, Stuart, Wilson, Robert Fraser, Allan Smith, Warren Anderson, Richie Ross, Craig Thomson, Dean Ferries and Nicki Sinclair. Front L-R: Jamie Fraser, Stuart Fraser, Craig Milne, Martin Black, Greg Donald, Rachel Small, Stevie Boyle and Blair Hendry. Image: DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Pictures from Champion Street - the Aberdeen summer kids' football extravaganza
Scott McTominay puts Scotland ahead against Switzerland. Image: Shutterstock.
Scotland fan view: Precious point leaves it all to play for against Hungary
Scotland captain Andy Robertson and his team-mates were run ragged by Germany. Image: PA
Ally McCoist expects Scotland to 'come out swinging and fighting' against Switzerland
Germany's Leroy Sane and Scotland's Billy Gilmour (right) during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match. Image: Shutterstock
Billy Gilmour must start for Scotland against Switzerland, says Pat Nevin
Ryan Christie in action for Scotland against Germany at Euro 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Gary Warren says Highland youngsters must take inspiration from Ryan Christie after 50th Scotland…

Conversation