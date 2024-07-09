Former Peterhead striker enters Love Island villa

A former Peterhead footballer has entered the Love Island villa.

Ex-Blue Toon striker Joshua Oyinsan appeared on the reality dating show last night as one of two male bombshells.

The Nigerian-born footballer will be familiar to Buchan viewers after making 12 appearances for the Balmoor club over eight months in 2023.

He scored only two goals in his time in Aberdeenshire which resulted in the clubs relegation to League Two.

Following his release, he has since played for various non-league clubs south of the border and recently returned to turn out for Dumbarton this season.

Oyinsan has also reportedly worked as a body double for ex-Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba.

He is said to work as the French World Cup winner’s stand-in during TV advertisements.

Before entering the villa, he said he was “looking for a genuine connection, someone who is easy-going, funny, beautiful and fun.”

But Josh will need to crack on quickly to be in with a chance of finding love and taking home the £50,000 prize as there are just a few weeks to go before the final.

The Islanders, who are still reeling following Sunday’s controversial ‘Movie Night’, were shocked when the girls ‘got a text’ on last night’s episode.

29-year-old Josh and 23-year-old Reuben Collins invited Jessie, Mimii and Uma for drinks and tapas outside the Majorca villa.

And it was clear that Josh has his sights on single girl Mimii – even addressing her former flame Ayo’s decision to controversially recouple with Jessica Spencer after Casa Amor.

So will he help heal Mimii’s heartache?

You can see how Josh gets on on tonight’s Love Island, which airs from Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX on at 9pm.