Peterhead striker Josh Oyinsan hopes to help Blue Toon bounce back from relegation

Peterhead’s slim hopes of avoiding relegation were finally crushed at New Central Park where they were beaten 2-1 by Kelty Hearts.

The result left the Balmoor side five points adrift of second bottom Clyde with only one game remaining.

Despite the result, goalscorer Josh Oyinsan felt there were positives to be taken from the performance as the club prepares for life in Scotland’s fourth tier.

“We’re all very disappointed,” said the towering striker who recorded his second goal for the Blue Toon since making the move from English non-league side Weymouth in January.

“It’s bittersweet as our performances have been picking up lately but in the end it was too little, too late.

“We’ve got one more week so we will keep going. We’ll give it all we’ve got and try to end the season on a high.

“The players spoke beforehand about how our fans have travelled with us to virtually every single game.

“Even today when we were 1-0 down they were still cheering us on.

“We just wanted to give them that little bit of hope but unfortunately we couldn’t do it.”

O’Keefe almost nets stunner

Kelty were the better side during the first half with Peterhead keeper Stuart McKenzie called into to action to deny Kallum Higginbotham and Alfredo Agyeman.

Blue Toon midfielder Conor O’Keefe went closest to breaking the deadlock with a spectacular bicycle kick which rebounded off the crossbar.

The Fifers edged ahead shortly after the interval when Aaron Darge headed home from a Joe Cardle corner but this setback merely strengthened the resolve of the visitors who unleashed a relentless bombardment on the Kelty goal, equalising midway through the second half when Oyinsan netted with a header from Jack Wilkie’s cross.

Kieran Shanks then saw his header strike a post and when the news filtered through to the stands that Dunfermline had taken the lead against Clyde, the visiting fans screamed encouragement at the players to grasp the victory which which would have kept their season alive.

But their all-out attacking endeavours merely left gaps in defence for Kelty to exploit and Cardle broke clear in stoppage time to record the winner for the home side.

When asked if the players had been conscious of the developing situation at East End Park, Oyinsan advised that their concentration had been firmly on their own efforts.

He said: “We had a conversation this week and we agreed that we wouldn’t concern ourselves with what was happening elsewhere and to maintain our focus on our own game.”

With the Londoner’s short term deal coming to an end shortly, he was asked how he felt about remaining at the Balmoor club.

He said: “I’m loving it here.

“It’s a long way from my home down south but its a great place to be.

“I’d love to extend my contract but that’s something the club and I will have to discuss.

“We’ll sit down and talk about what’s the best option, both for myself and Peterhead.”