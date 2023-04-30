Peterhead striker Josh Oyinsan hopes to help Blue Toon bounce back from relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead striker Josh Oyinsan hopes to help Blue Toon bounce back from relegation

A 2-1 defeat against Kelty Hearts means Peterhead will be playing in League Two next season.

By Reporter
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan looks dejected as Kelty celebrate their late winner. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan looks dejected as Kelty celebrate their late winner. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead’s slim hopes of avoiding relegation were finally crushed at New Central Park where they were beaten 2-1 by Kelty Hearts.

The result left the Balmoor side five points adrift of second bottom Clyde with only one game remaining.

Despite the result, goalscorer Josh Oyinsan felt there were positives to be taken from the performance as the club prepares for life in Scotland’s fourth tier.

“We’re all very disappointed,” said the towering striker who recorded his second goal for the Blue Toon since making the move from English non-league side Weymouth in January.

“It’s bittersweet as our performances have been picking up lately but in the end it was too little, too late.

“We’ve got one more week so we will keep going. We’ll give it all we’ve got and try to end the season on a high.

“The players spoke beforehand about how our fans have travelled with us to virtually every single game.

“Even today when we were 1-0 down they were still cheering us on.

“We just wanted to give them that little bit of hope but unfortunately we couldn’t do it.”

Peterhead’s Josh Oyinsan bullets home the leveller. Image: Duncan Brown. 

O’Keefe almost nets stunner

Kelty were the better side during the first half with Peterhead keeper Stuart McKenzie called into to action to deny Kallum Higginbotham and Alfredo Agyeman.

Blue Toon midfielder Conor O’Keefe went closest to breaking the deadlock with a spectacular bicycle kick which rebounded off the crossbar.

The Fifers edged ahead shortly after the interval when Aaron Darge headed home from a Joe Cardle corner but this setback merely strengthened the resolve of the visitors who unleashed a relentless bombardment on the Kelty goal, equalising midway through the second half when Oyinsan netted with a header from Jack Wilkie’s cross.

Kieran Shanks then saw his header strike a post and when the news filtered through to the stands that Dunfermline had taken the lead against Clyde, the visiting fans screamed encouragement at the players to grasp the victory which which would have kept their season alive.

But their all-out attacking endeavours merely left gaps in defence for Kelty to exploit and Cardle broke clear in stoppage time to record the winner for the home side.

Joe Cardle nets in the 92nd minute to defeat Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown. 

When asked if the players had been conscious of the developing situation at East End Park, Oyinsan advised that their concentration had been firmly on their own efforts.

He said: “We had a conversation this week and we agreed that we wouldn’t concern ourselves with what was happening elsewhere and to maintain our focus on our own game.”

With the Londoner’s short term deal coming to an end shortly, he was asked how he felt about remaining at the Balmoor club.

He said: “I’m loving it here.

“It’s a long way from my home down south but its a great place to be.

“I’d love to extend my contract but that’s something the club and I will have to discuss.

“We’ll sit down and talk about what’s the best option, both for myself and Peterhead.”

