Bonfire Night: Remember, remember to check this list of firework displays across north and north-east

Thousands are due to turn out for spectacular Bonfire Night firework displays across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Voluntary groups, including rotary clubs, round tables and community centres, are working hard to bring the family-friendly events back this year.

Some of the biggest displays are being put together by councils including the eagerly-anticipated Aberdeen Fireworks Night which has moved to the North Pier for the first time due to ongoing works at the beach.

Here’s our list of public firework displays near you in 2024.

Aberdeen fireworks displays

Aberdeen City Council’s firework display will be held on the North Pier on November 5, with crowds expected to gather along the Beach Esplanade to watch the show.

The fireworks begin at 7.30pm.

Various roads will be closed in the area. Park and ride services will be available from Bridge of Don, Kingswells and The Aberdeen Altens Hotel.

Aberdeen City Council are asking crowds to not gather in Footdee but rather along the esplanade.

There will also be great vantage points to see the fireworks from St Fittick’s Park.

Aberdeenshire fireworks displays

Stonehaven Bonfire and Firework display will be held at Mineralwell Park on Sunday, November 3, with entry at 5.30pm, bonfire lighting at 6pm, and fireworks at 7pm.

Ballater Bonfire and Fireworks will be held at Monaltrie Park on Saturday, November 2, with the bonfire lighting at 7pm with fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

Ellon Bonfire night will be held at Gordon Park on Saturday, October 26. Doors open at 5pm with the fireworks beginning at 7.30pm.

Methlick Fireworks will be held at French’s Field, opposite Methlick Wood on Sunday, November 10, with entry at 6pm and the show starting at 7pm.

Peterhead will host two bonfire this year, one event on Saturday, November 2, hosted by Buchanhaven Habour beginning at 7.30pm.

On Tuesday, November 5, the Gadles Brae Bonfire will be lit at around 7.30pm.

Banchory Bonfire and Firework display will be held on Saturday, November 2, at King George V Park with entry at 6pm and the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm followed by fireworks.

Aboyne fireworks will take place on Saturday, November 9, at The Green beginning at 5.30pm, bonfire at 6pm and fireworks at 7pm.

Alford Town Bonfire and Fireworks will take place on Saturday, November 2.

Newtonhill NVA fireworks will take place on Tuesday, November 5 at 6pm at the Bettridge Centre.

Milltimber fireworks hosted by ASPN will take place at the playing fields on Friday, November 1, from 6pm.

Moray fireworks displays

Elgin Fireworks will be held on Saturday, November 2, at Cooper Park with the bonfire starting at 6.30pm, thanks to organisers, Rotary Elgin.

Forres Fireworks will be held at Grant Park on Saturday, November 2 with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm followed by fireworks at 7pm.

Inverness fireworks displays

Inverness fireworks will take place on Tuesday, November 5 at Bught Park with entertainment at 5.30pm and the fireworks display starting at 7pm.

Highlands & West Coast fireworks displays

Oban will host a fireworks display on Saturday, November 2.

Ullapool fireworks display will take place on Friday, November 8. The event will include a community bonfire and fireworks display on West Terrace.

Thurso Fireworks will be held on Saturday, November 2 at Thurso Esplanade from 7pm.

Cancelled events

Fraserburgh Bonfire night was held last year at a caravan park in Rosehearty. However, there will be no event going ahead this year.