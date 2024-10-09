Bonfire Night: Remember, remember to check this list of firework displays across north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Bonfire Night: Remember, remember to check this list of firework displays across north and north-east

All the information you need to find your local bonfire night event.

There's always a huge turnout for the Aberdeen firework display.
There's always a huge turnout for the Aberdeen firework display. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

Thousands are due to turn out for spectacular Bonfire Night firework displays across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Voluntary groups, including rotary clubs, round tables and community centres, are working hard to bring the family-friendly events back this year.

Some of the biggest displays are being put together by councils including the eagerly-anticipated Aberdeen Fireworks Night which has moved to the North Pier for the first time due to ongoing works at the beach.

Here’s our list of public firework displays near you in 2024.

If you know of an event we’re missing, please e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Elgin fireworks and bonfire night.

Aberdeen fireworks displays

Aberdeen City Council’s firework display will be held on the North Pier on November 5, with crowds expected to gather along the Beach Esplanade to watch the show.

The fireworks begin at 7.30pm.

Various roads will be closed in the area. Park and ride services will be available from Bridge of Don, Kingswells and The Aberdeen Altens Hotel.

Aberdeen City Council are asking crowds to not gather in Footdee but rather along the esplanade.

There will also be great vantage points to see the fireworks from St Fittick’s Park.

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire fireworks displays

Stonehaven Bonfire and Firework display will be held at Mineralwell Park on Sunday, November 3, with entry at 5.30pm, bonfire lighting at 6pm, and fireworks at 7pm.

Ballater Bonfire and Fireworks will be held at Monaltrie Park on Saturday, November 2, with the bonfire lighting at 7pm with fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

Ellon Bonfire night will be held at Gordon Park on Saturday, October 26. Doors open at 5pm with the fireworks beginning at 7.30pm.

Methlick Fireworks will be held at French’s Field, opposite Methlick Wood on Sunday, November 10, with entry at 6pm and the show starting at 7pm.

A fireworks display above Aberdeen Beach Boulevard.
Aberdeen City Council’s display at the Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Peterhead will host two bonfire this year, one event on Saturday, November 2, hosted by Buchanhaven Habour beginning at 7.30pm.

On Tuesday, November 5, the Gadles Brae Bonfire will be lit at around 7.30pm.

Banchory Bonfire and Firework display will be held on Saturday, November 2, at King George V Park with entry at 6pm and the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm followed by fireworks.

Aboyne fireworks will take place on Saturday, November 9, at The Green beginning at 5.30pm, bonfire at 6pm and fireworks at 7pm.

Alford Town Bonfire and Fireworks will take place on Saturday, November 2.

Newtonhill NVA fireworks will take place on Tuesday, November 5 at 6pm at the Bettridge Centre.

Milltimber fireworks hosted by ASPN will take place at the playing fields on Friday, November 1, from 6pm.

Moray fireworks displays

Elgin Fireworks will be held on Saturday, November 2, at Cooper Park with the bonfire starting at 6.30pm, thanks to organisers, Rotary Elgin.

Forres Fireworks will be held at Grant Park on Saturday, November 2 with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm followed by fireworks at 7pm.

A fireworks display above Inverness in 2021
Inverness’ fireworks illuminated the sky in 2021. Picture: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inverness fireworks displays

Inverness fireworks will take place on Tuesday, November 5 at Bught Park with entertainment at 5.30pm and the fireworks display starting at 7pm.

Highlands & West Coast fireworks displays

Oban will host a fireworks display on Saturday, November 2.

Ullapool fireworks display will take place on Friday, November 8. The event will include a community bonfire and fireworks display on West Terrace.

Thurso Fireworks will be held on Saturday, November 2 at Thurso Esplanade from 7pm.

Cancelled events

Fraserburgh Bonfire night was held last year at a caravan park in Rosehearty. However, there will be no event going ahead this year.

Conversation