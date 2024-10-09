Young footballer caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Young footballer caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine

Cameron Ossebi was seen by police wondering around Tillydrone in the early hours of the morning looking lost.

By Danny McKay
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A young footballer who had a “prosperous career” before injury struck has been caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine.

Cameron Ossebi was seen by police wandering around Tillydrone in the early hours of the morning looking lost.

But when officers tried to see if he needed help, the 18-year-old legged it.

He was quickly apprehended and police found bundles of cash and cocaine in his pockets and a sock.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 1.15am on August 14 on Tillydrone Road.

She said: “Officers on mobile patrol observed the accused who appeared to be lost.

“They approached and asked if the accused was okay.

“The accused made off but was quickly stopped and a drug search was carried out.”

Asked to take drugs to friend’s house

He was found with £460 in cash along with 20 small wraps of cocaine worth between £200 and £400 in total.

A further large wrap of cocaine worth £450 alone was also found.

Ossebi, of St Ninian’s Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said his client’s position was that he’d been asked to take the drugs to a friend’s house and that he was remorseful.

He said: “He speaks to embarrassment, not only to himself and his family but to the local community.”

Mr Murray said he “had a relatively prosperous career ahead of him in football” but that it had come to an end due to injury.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told Ossebi: “An offence of this kind involving class A drugs has to be treated seriously by the court.

“This will be on your record and, if it happens again, there’s a high likelihood of a custodial sentence.”

However, the sheriff imposed 160 hours of unpaid work and a year’s supervision.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen student will have to take bus after he drove dad's car at 114mph
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man held in Colombia over airport cocaine bust
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'I thought he was going to kill me': Murder bid accused's mum's statement read…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen teen had to explain to police why he had axe, skull mask and…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen woman pretended to be other patients to dupe doctors into writing strong pain…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Careless driver caused A9 crash on Highland honeymoon
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Creepy' Ellon pensioner, 79, in court for stalking - again
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man avoids prison after he is caught sending child abuse material to undercover…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man who sent sex videos to 'decoy' teen girls is placed on sex…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Hotel worker who sexually assaulted girl, 16, avoids jail as it would delay deportation