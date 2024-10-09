Young footballer caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine

A young footballer who had a “prosperous career” before injury struck has been caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine.

Cameron Ossebi was seen by police wandering around Tillydrone in the early hours of the morning looking lost.

But when officers tried to see if he needed help, the 18-year-old legged it.

He was quickly apprehended and police found bundles of cash and cocaine in his pockets and a sock.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 1.15am on August 14 on Tillydrone Road.

She said: “Officers on mobile patrol observed the accused who appeared to be lost.

“They approached and asked if the accused was okay.

“The accused made off but was quickly stopped and a drug search was carried out.”

Asked to take drugs to friend’s house

He was found with £460 in cash along with 20 small wraps of cocaine worth between £200 and £400 in total.

A further large wrap of cocaine worth £450 alone was also found.

Ossebi, of St Ninian’s Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said his client’s position was that he’d been asked to take the drugs to a friend’s house and that he was remorseful.

He said: “He speaks to embarrassment, not only to himself and his family but to the local community.”

Mr Murray said he “had a relatively prosperous career ahead of him in football” but that it had come to an end due to injury.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told Ossebi: “An offence of this kind involving class A drugs has to be treated seriously by the court.

“This will be on your record and, if it happens again, there’s a high likelihood of a custodial sentence.”

However, the sheriff imposed 160 hours of unpaid work and a year’s supervision.

