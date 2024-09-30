Have a spooktacular Halloween in Aberdeen!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Have a spooktacular Halloween in Aberdeen!

From fun kid-friendly seasonal shows to a terrifyingly terrific walking tour, make the most of Halloween in the Granite city.

Get planning your costume now and have a frightfully fun time at Halloween this year.

Aberdeen isn’t short of spooky tales and ghostly goings-on, and come Halloween, the city plays host to a range of events to get you into the spine-tingling spirit! Here’s a run-down of Halloween themed goings-on happening in the city this October. You can win one of five £100 Aberdeen gift cards too!

Science Centre Halloween Family Special

Aimed at families with children aged five and up, Aberdeen Science Centre takes a spooky turn this Halloween. Taking place Thursday 31 October between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. It’s the perfect excuse for the kids (or the whole family!) to get dressed up and explore the centre. There will be a Halloween-themed making station, science show, party games and prizes for the best costumes.

Spaces are limited so make sure you book your tickets in advance.

Aberdeen Dark Side: Halloween walking tour

Strictly for those aged over 18, the Aberdeen Dark Side walking tour embraces the wicked and wild history of the city. The tour promises to take you ‘in the footsteps of murderers, slave owners and witches on this after-dark Halloween tour of Aberdeen’. So, expect tales of body snatching, kidnappers and public executions.

Explore Aberdeen by night with a ghoulish walking tour.

Between October 31 and November 4, there are two tours each day at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Of course, only one of Aberdeen’s most haunted locations can provide a suitable meeting point for the tour, the Tolbooth Museum on Castle Street.

Back for a third year after selling out, book your tickets online for a wonderfully eerie Halloween event.

The McDougalls Halloween Party

One for the wee ones, on Saturday October 19 Aberdeen Arts Centre hosts The McDougalls Halloween Party. It’s created specifically for children under eight years old and their families. Children’s theatre company The MacDougalls take to the stage for a spooktacular new live show.

Stars of the show, Max and Aunt Aggie are all dressed-up in their costumes for their Halloween party. Of course, they want you to come along dressed-up too. Join in the fun with singalongs and games, and enjoy just enough Halloween spookiness to keep the little ones entertained.

A great way to introduce young children to live theatre. Book your tickets for a fun Halloween themed day out.

Aberdeen Science Centre and Aberdeen Arts Centre both have Halloween events on this year.

Aberdeen Halloween family rave

Designed to be fun for all the family and allow parents to re-live their clubbing heyday, the BFLF Aberdeen family rave – Halloween party on Sunday October 27 at the OGV Taproom promises to be ‘a Halloween banger, family rave style!’.

Yes, as you’d expect there’s a DJ, licenced bar area with chill zone and sofas, and scene setting nightclub lighting. But as this is a family-friendly rave, you’ll discover a craft area, play area with tents and tunnels, giant colouring-in mural, babies-only safe space with soft mats, cushions and ball-pool, free transfer tattoos, a bubble machine and even a buggy park. Sound levels are also monitored to protect little ears.

So, book your tickets, decide on your costume, and dust off your dancing shoes this Halloween.

Win £100 Aberdeen gift card!

How would you like to win a £100 Aberdeen gift card to spend on anything from fine dining and shopping sprees to the best coffee hot spots or exploring the city’s attractions?

VisitAberdeenshire has five £100 Aberdeen gift cards to give away, and to win one, you just need to enter the prize draw online.

The prize draw will close on 11:59pm on October 11 2024 and the winners will be contacted by 5pm on October 18 2024.

Good luck!

