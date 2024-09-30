Have a spooktacular Halloween in Aberdeen!

Aberdeen isn’t short of spooky tales and ghostly goings-on, and come Halloween, the city plays host to a range of events to get you into the spine-tingling spirit! Here’s a run-down of Halloween themed goings-on happening in the city this October. You can win one of five £100 Aberdeen gift cards too!

Science Centre Halloween Family Special

Aimed at families with children aged five and up, Aberdeen Science Centre takes a spooky turn this Halloween. Taking place Thursday 31 October between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. It’s the perfect excuse for the kids (or the whole family!) to get dressed up and explore the centre. There will be a Halloween-themed making station, science show, party games and prizes for the best costumes.

Spaces are limited so make sure you book your tickets in advance.

Aberdeen Dark Side: Halloween walking tour

Strictly for those aged over 18, the Aberdeen Dark Side walking tour embraces the wicked and wild history of the city. The tour promises to take you ‘in the footsteps of murderers, slave owners and witches on this after-dark Halloween tour of Aberdeen’. So, expect tales of body snatching, kidnappers and public executions.

Between October 31 and November 4, there are two tours each day at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Of course, only one of Aberdeen’s most haunted locations can provide a suitable meeting point for the tour, the Tolbooth Museum on Castle Street.

Back for a third year after selling out, book your tickets online for a wonderfully eerie Halloween event.

The McDougalls Halloween Party

One for the wee ones, on Saturday October 19 Aberdeen Arts Centre hosts The McDougalls Halloween Party. It’s created specifically for children under eight years old and their families. Children’s theatre company The MacDougalls take to the stage for a spooktacular new live show.

Stars of the show, Max and Aunt Aggie are all dressed-up in their costumes for their Halloween party. Of course, they want you to come along dressed-up too. Join in the fun with singalongs and games, and enjoy just enough Halloween spookiness to keep the little ones entertained.

A great way to introduce young children to live theatre. Book your tickets for a fun Halloween themed day out.

Aberdeen Halloween family rave

Designed to be fun for all the family and allow parents to re-live their clubbing heyday, the BFLF Aberdeen family rave – Halloween party on Sunday October 27 at the OGV Taproom promises to be ‘a Halloween banger, family rave style!’.

Yes, as you’d expect there’s a DJ, licenced bar area with chill zone and sofas, and scene setting nightclub lighting. But as this is a family-friendly rave, you’ll discover a craft area, play area with tents and tunnels, giant colouring-in mural, babies-only safe space with soft mats, cushions and ball-pool, free transfer tattoos, a bubble machine and even a buggy park. Sound levels are also monitored to protect little ears.

So, book your tickets, decide on your costume, and dust off your dancing shoes this Halloween.

Win £100 Aberdeen gift card!

How would you like to win a £100 Aberdeen gift card to spend on anything from fine dining and shopping sprees to the best coffee hot spots or exploring the city’s attractions?

VisitAberdeenshire has five £100 Aberdeen gift cards to give away, and to win one, you just need to enter the prize draw online.

The prize draw will close on 11:59pm on October 11 2024 and the winners will be contacted by 5pm on October 18 2024.

Good luck!