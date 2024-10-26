Aberdeen fireworks display: Map and full details to help your Bonfire Night go with a bang

Every November 5, thousands of people descend on Aberdeen beach to watch the spectacular fireworks display.

The free annual display hosted by Aberdeen City Council has been moved from its usual spot at the beachfront this year due to ongoing construction works.

With limited access and areas fenced off, this year’s display will take place from the North Pier near Footdee instead.

With this new location in mind, we’ve pulled together all you need to know about the big night.

When does Bonfire Night begin?

The fireworks display will begin at 7.30pm.

Is there food and toilets available?

The esplanade is home to catering food trucks which will be open for business.

Close by are some restaurants located at Queens Park including Pizza Hut, TGI Fridays and Burger King as well as independent restaurants like Muzo’s and Cartoos Grill.

Will there be music?

The council confirmed this year’s display will not be to music.

Where are the best views?

Views can be sought from the esplanade near the Footdee public toilets.

Due to the fireworks being on the North Pier, the opposite side of the harbour will also offer great views – such as along Greyhope Road including some parking north of Greyhope Bay.

People can also enjoy limited views from St Fittick’s Road.

Where can I NOT go to watch Aberdeen fireworks?

Due to the event being at North Pier, people may try to make their way to Footdee for a better look. However, the council is asking crowds to make their way to the esplanade.

A council spokesperson said: “Public viewing will be from the esplanade.

“There will be no public viewing from Footdee and access will be for residents and businesses only.”

Will there be parking/transport?

A park and ride service is available from Bridge of Don, Kingswells and The Aberdeen Altens Hotel.

The park and ride drop off and return pick up point at the beach will be Wellington Street.

The Kingswells park and ride is on the A994 at Kingswells and will operate from 5.50pm with the last bus leaving at 6.20pm.

The Bridge of Don park and ride is based at the old AECC site, off the Ellon Road and will operate buses every 15 minutes, starting at 5.45pm, with the last bus leaving at 6.30pm.

The Souter Head Road park and ride is at The Aberdeen Altens Hotel, off Souter Head Road, and will start operating at 5.40pm with the last bus leaving at 6.10pm.

Disabled parking is available but space is limited and is first come, first serve.

Which roads are closed?

These are the road closures in Aberdeen on November 5 for the fireworks display.

From 4pm until 9pm

Greyhope Road – St Fittick’s Road and Coast Road

From 5.30pm until 9pm

Esplanade – Link’s Road to Beach Boulevard

Pocra Quay – full length

North Pier Road – full length

South Square – full length

York Place – full length

Wellington Street – full length

York Street – full length

St Clement Street – full length

Clarence Street – full length

Waterloo Quay – full length

Link’s Place – full length

Garvock Wynd – full length

Link’s Road from the south junction of Esplanade to Wellington Street

From 7pm until 9pm

Link’s Road – From Wellington Street to entrance to the Beach Retail Park

Miller Street- full length

The esplanade, from the south junction of Link’s Road to York Street Road, will be closed from 11pm on November 4 until 12pm on November 6.

The Beach Boulevard is also closed due to ongoing construction work along the main length.