Support package on offer to two new livestock producers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A year-long package of practical advice and support is up for grabs for two UK farmers, aged between 18 – 40 who have recently taken on a livestock farm.

Turriff-based livestock nutrition company, Harbro, is calling on the most promising farmers to apply for a support package which includes nutritional advice, livestock enterprise benchmarking through Glasgow Vet School, sustainability guidance, mentoring and £3000 credit on the company’s account.

Harbro’s beef and sheep director, David MacKenzie said encouraging new entrants to farming is vital to the livestock industry.

He added: “We have a fantastic team of trusted advisors, specialising in nutrition, which is full of excellent talent and we want to connect and help develop the next generation of farmers who are going to have the future of agriculture in their hands.

“We also want to demonstrate that farming is not just a viable career option, but an attractive one as well.”

The “backed by Harbro” initiative has teamed up with industry influencers who will mentor the chosen farmers and give them an insight into the wider food sector and the environmental challenges facing the industry as well as the needs of retailers and the wider supply chain.

There will also be access to leading producers who will help the new entrants set their strategy for the future.

“With the unique benchmarking tools and performance monitoring programmes we’ve developed, we’re working with progressive farmers to challenge how they’re managing their businesses and to help them make improvements,” said Mr MacKenzie.

“In our experience, it’s often the next generation that are open to looking at things differently and are happy to be challenged. That is why they are so vital to the future of the industry and it is why we feel it is so important to support them in their journey.”

To apply for the initiative visit www.harbro.co.uk/backed-by-harbro/

The deadline for entries is June 27.