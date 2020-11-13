SPONSORED: Santa’s Workshop at Bon Accord – everything you need to know

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Santa’s magical workshop will be opening at Bon Accord this Saturday (November 14) – and everyone is invited to pay him a visit!

The elves have been working hard to create a magical space on the upper mall, complete with a winter wonderland, reindeer, snowman and a brand-new workshop!

Whilst this will still be an experience to remember, things might look a little bit different with current government restrictions in place. We will be answering all the key questions, along with an exclusive sneak peek of Santa’s home this Christmas.

Santa has been fully briefed on Covid-19 guidelines and this year the workshop will be online bookings only. Slots are booking up fast, so make sure you book well in advance to avoid disappointment.

Craig Stevenson, Centre Manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver a bit of Christmas magic in Aberdeen, after what has been a tough year for many.

“Visiting Santa this year might feel a little bit different to previous years, but we want to assure our visitors that this will still be a festive experience to remember.

“The profits from Santa’s Workshop will be going to our partner Charity Charlie House, a fantastic local cause.”

What to expect

On arrival you will be met by Santa’s elves who will confirm your booking, advise you on the current Covid-19 guidelines and ask you to fill in a registration form with your child’s name and age.

An elf will guide you through the winter wonderland, making your way towards the workshop. Here you will meet Santa Claus himself, pose for a photo and receive your gift. (Please note that Santa and the elves will maintain a safe distance at all times, in line with COVID-19 guidance.)

You will then make your way out of the workshop where you will have the opportunity to view your photos and purchase different merchandise packages customised with your very own images.

Photo packages start at £9.95 and all profits will be going to Charlie House to support babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions across the north-east of Scotland.

Charlie House will also be running virtual sessions for those who cannot venture into town and relaxed sessions for any children that may have additional needs and sensitivity to light and noise. More details on these sessions can be found on the Bon Accord website.

Whilst Santa’s Workshop will still be a magical experience, there will be a few safety measures in place.

In line with government guidelines all visitors to the workshop should wear a face covering, these can be removed for the photo to be taken with Santa.

Social distancing will be in place and hand sanitiser will be available on entry. Visitors to the workshop are asked to arrive at their allotted time slot and no earlier.

To find out more details about Santa’s Workshop at Bon Accord and to book your slot online, visit Santa’s page on the Bon Accord website.