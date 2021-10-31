Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Banchory author unveils debut novel inspired by life in the Met

By Jamie Wilde
October 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
Mike Masson, a former Metropolitan police officer from Banchory, has published his first novel, The Final Crossing.
Mike Masson, a former Metropolitan police officer from Banchory, has published his first novel, The Final Crossing.

The Brixton riots, the Wapping printers’ dispute, the wedding of Charles and Diana – these significant events are all etched into Britain’s recent history.

But they’re also closely connected to a Banchory author who’s recently unveiled his debut novel.

Mike Masson, a former Metropolitan police officer, oversaw many significant events in the UK and around the world during his 37-year career in the police force.

Now semi-retired, Mike returned home to Aberdeenshire in 2003 after retiring as a detective inspector in London.

Mike implements his policing know-how in his debut novel.

He still works occasionally to keep active, assisting with drug and alcohol testing at workplaces around the north-east. But it is in writing that Mike has found his new passion.

“I’ve been an avid reader since childhood,” says Mike.

“I always harboured ambitions to write a book, but I’d never really done anything about it.

“Life got in the way somewhat.”

Mike as a police sergeant in the Met.

Life in the Met

Born in Balmoral, Mike moved to London aged 16.

He left school with very few qualifications but succeeded in the first job he applied for as a member of the police support staff at Scotland Yard.

After seven years, Mike progressed to the frontline force during a bygone era for policing.

Mike (pictured closest to front and centre) operating as sergeant of his detachment outside Wapping print works.

“I joined in the late ’70s when policing was very, very different to what it is now,” he explains.

“It was the start of the Thatcher era, so there was a lot of unemployment and a lot of policing issues presented themselves.

“It was a time of civil unrest.”

Mike frequently travelled around the world during his police career. He’s pictured here alongside a group of Ethiopian police officers in Addis Ababa.

Mike lost friends and colleagues during the IRA bombing campaigns in the 1980s.

He was also on the picket lines of the Wapping printers’ dispute in 1986 and was even held at gun point in South Africa in an incident where he was “very lucky to get away with [his] life”.

Health scare

Yet, after retiring, Mike found himself facing an altogether different life challenge just a few years ago, and writing proved to be his saviour.

“The real catalyst for me writing this book was when I was diagnosed with throat cancer,” says Mike.

“I’ve made a full recovery now, but whilst I was recovering, I belonged to an organisation called the International Police Association (IPA) which is a worldwide, police friendship organisation.

“They were considering setting up a writers’ group, and having always been interested in writing, I thought this might be an opportunity to explore it.”

‘The catalyst really, for me, writing this book was when I was diagnosed with throat cancer,. Mike Masson.

Writing bug

Mike travelled to Gimborn in Germany to take part in the IPA seminar in 2018 and left having caught the “writing bug”.

Back home, he quickly set about writing his debut novel, The Final Crossing, which was published last month.

“I sometimes sit back and think to myself, ‘I’ve been incredibly lucky writing this book’,” says Mike, in reference to the enjoyment he had pulling his debut novel together.

They always say in writing that you should write what you know about.

“So, what I know about is obviously police procedure – of which there’s quite a lot of elements.

“There’s a certain level of authenticity there.”

Mike pictured alongside two South Korean police officers in Seoul.

Positive feedback

But as well as policing know-how, Mike has also spent a lot of his retired life on cruises with his family and has implemented details of the cruise ship from his last journey into the book’s storyline.

“I didn’t have a specific audience in mind,” Mike explains, “but I was thinking that it might appeal to the older generations who might enjoy a summer read whilst going on cruises.

“The feedback has given me a lot of confidence, actually.

‘[Writing] was something that I always wanted to do, but I just needed that push,’ Mike Masson.

“I’ve learned that I’m probably a better writer than I gave myself credit for.

“Initially, what I set out to do was to try and get a book published – which is what all debut authors want to do.

“Now that I’ve gotten to that stage, I want to progress and carry on writing.”

Never too late

With a wide array of experiences from his policing career to look back on, even including the arrest of Diana Ross at Heathrow, it’s no surprise that Mike’s already started writing his police memoirs.

But above all, he is immensely pleased to have discovered his passion for writing, which has given him a new lease of life after his cancer scare.

“[Writing] was something that I always wanted to do, but I just needed that push,” says Mike.

I would say to any aspiring writer, you’re never too late.

“I had the impetus of my diagnosis, and fortuitously the IPA seminar, so the two of them came together for me very nicely.

“I’d have regretted it for the rest of my life if I hadn’t done it, but here I am.”

Mike Masson.

The Final Crossing by Mike Masson (£9.99, The Conrad Press) is available online and in selected independent book stores across the north-east.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]