SPONSORED: Time for a fresh start? 5 job opportunities in Aberdeen and the North East

Is it time to take on a new challenge? If so, you’ll be pleased to know that there are job opportunities available across Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland.

Whether you fancy a whole new career or a fresh start at a different company, job hunting can feel overwhelming at times.

So to help inspire you, we’ve pulled together five new job opportunities available now.

From making a difference working in care to levelling up your skills with a local employer, check out these vacancies below.

Help support the people of Aberdeen with a job at VSA

VSA is a well-respected loyal social care charity, helping support the people of Aberdeen for over 150 years.

Its mission is to provide the best of care to enable the best of lives, supporting individuals and communities to fulfil their potential.

VSA provides vital support and services to people of all ages. VSA supports a person’s physical, mental, emotional and social wellbeing through a range of residential and outreach support services.

Working in social care is a hugely rewarding career, and you can help change the lives of vulnerable children and adults. VSA is looking for motivated and compassionate individuals to join its team.

Various roles are available with full and part-time contracts across its services, ranging from team leaders and support workers to general assistants and relief support workers.

If you are looking for a new job opportunity or thinking of a new career change, VSA would love to hear from you.

To start your career journey with VSA, visit its Open Day at 38 Castle Street on Thursday October 7th.

View VSA vacancies and apply online today.

AJS Contract Cars Ltd is looking for part time drivers

AJS Contract Cars is looking for part-time drivers in the Banchory, Huntly and Aberdeen city areas.

Drivers are required for school and social work contracts in Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire areas.

AJS Contract Cars provides transport services to Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council education and social work departments. This generally involves taking children to school in the mornings and home again in the afternoons.

It currently pays drivers a minimum of 3 hours per day worked, and holidays are paid on a pro-rata basis. It provides drivers with a licensed taxi to allow them to complete their duties.

Applicants must be able to meet the following requirements:

Must be or be able to become a member of the PVG scheme for both children and adults.

Must be or be able to become a Hackney licensed Taxi driver (Aberdeenshire Council Issued).

Must have held a full driving licence (valid in the UK) for at least 12 consecutive months immediately prior to application.

To apply or for more information please email info@ajscontractcars.co.uk

Visit the AJS Contract Cars website to find out more.

Make a difference every day by working with The Fishermen’s Mission

The Fishermen’s Mission is looking for a mission port officer in Peterhead and surrounding areas.

Are you confident, approachable and empathetic? Do you want a job where you make a difference every day? Can you listen as well as talk, be organised as well as flexible?

The port officer job is about fishermen and their families. You need to be able to walk alongside people in the good times and the bad. They will need you to offer guidance and answers that will offer practical solutions and make a real difference.

The Fishermen’s Mission is a Christian charity that has been around since 1881. It helps active and retired fishermen and their families around the UK coastline. You could be part of its vital work.

The Fishermen’s Mission is looking for the right person. Someone who can plan out their own day, talk to someone without waiting for an introduction, listen carefully and respond with compassion. Sounds like you? Get in touch.

Find further details and an application pack here.

Dental professionals – Andrew Scott Dental has various job vacancies

Due to expansion, Andrew Scott Dental is looking to increase its existing team of enthusiastic, dedicated and friendly dental professionals.

There are exciting part-time and full-time opportunities available for dentists, dental therapists and dental nurses offering high renumeration.

Andrew Scott Dental Care is a luxurious and distinguished dental practice located in the West-end of Aberdeen, with a reputation for providing high-quality dentistry in beautiful surroundings. The practice offers a wide range of dental treatments including specialist treatments as well as general dentistry.

To find out more about any vacancies contact ainslie@andrewscottdental.co.uk or call 01224 806700.

Find out more about working at Andrew Scott Dental.

Grandview House provides ongoing training for nursing and care staff

Situated in the middle of the High Street in Grantown On Spey, Grandview House provides a high quality care package for residents.

It also provides excellent ongoing training for nursing and care staff.

The four-storey building was once the Palace Hotel and is a very prominent part of the Grantown skyline.

Grandview House is a family owned and operated care home.

The family also own and operate Mains House care home in Newtonmore. Both homes take great pride in being accredited Scottish Living Wage employers.

For all general inquiries call 01479 873289.

Find out more about Grandview House.