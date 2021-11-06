Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yvie Burnett: We should all feel humbled by the true heroes

By Yvie Burnett
November 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Yvie Burnett with Loose Women's Frankie Bridge at the Pride of Britain Awards 2021.

So Scotland is of course in the news this week with many world leaders and royalty descending on Glasgow for COP26.

It was sad that the Queen wasn’t well enough to make the trip in person. Her presence was nonetheless felt when she made an unusually personal and emotional speech where she talked about her dear late husband and how proud she was of his legacy, and of Prince Charles and William carrying on his passion and commitment.

She didn’t mince her words either, with reference to the world leaders putting politics aside and suggesting they behave like statesmen. Her words set the scene for the rest of the conference as if she was challenging them all to actually get something done.

The Queen made a heartfelt address which was played during a welcoming reception at Cop26.

Meanwhile, showbiz royalty was out in force for this year’s Pride of Britain Awards.
Even though I’ve been to this ceremony many times, there was most definitely something special about this year’s event.

Perhaps we had all taken for granted how lucky we were to be at such a wonderful celebration. This year however, we were grateful to be there, grateful to catch up with friends and most importantly, grateful to share in the wonderful stories and achievements of the winners.

It was as emotional as ever to hear of their bravery through adversity and you always leave there inspired to be kind and be the best you can be.

As usual I was lucky enough to be invited by Carol Vorderman. Our friend Jules and I went together, and we savoured every moment. Jules had never been to the event before, so it was exciting to see it through her eyes.

Yvie with her friend, and host of the awards, Carol Vorderman.

Walking up the red carpet is a joy. It is extremely long and the celebrity spotting is off the scale.

Wherever you look there are wall-to-wall soap stars, pop stars, TV presenters and actors and I don’t think Jules could believe just how many were walking past her.

Luckily there were many of them who I had worked with over the years who came up to speak to us, so we just stood there for a long time seeing who else would appear.

Danny O’Donoghue, from the Script, who I’d worked with on The Voice UK, came for a chat; Richard Arnold, from Good Morning Britain, sports star Denise Lewis, Phillip Schofield, Alexandra Burke, Nick Knowles, Frankie Bridge, Arlene Phillips, the list goes on and on, and we even had a chat with the hugely famous American singer Ne-Yo.

Yvie with Rochelle Humes.

Rewind two weeks though, and after trying on every posh dress in my wardrobe and fitting into none of them, I went on a major diet.

My eyebrows hadn’t been professionally done for two years, nor had my nails, so off I went for an overdue bit of pampering.

Fake tan was applied, and I had my first blow dry in ages.

I’m sure that it wasn’t just me.

I can imagine that my overhaul was the tip of the iceberg.

I don’t think for one minute that those celebs who were there hadn’t spent hours in hair and make-up, and many of them had obviously had a lot more tweaks done to them than the odd bit of eyebrow grooming.

Once we were all inside though, the stars of the show were the wonderful winners.
As ever, Carol put them at ease and gave them the confidence just to share their story with us.

Ashley Banjo was a nice addition to the show and was a lovely co-host for Carol.

Yvie with Wes Nelson, Alison Hammond (and son), and Alexandra Burke.

I hope you managed to catch the show on ITV on Thursday and saw those inspiring people, including wonderful Gee Walker who after her heart was broken when her beloved son was brutally murdered at just 18 in a racist attack, turned her pain into compassion for others. She set up a wonderful foundation in his honour to tackle racism and hate crime.

As a mother, she moved me so much with her words.

What an incredible woman.

Her priority on the night was not her outfit or her hair, although she looked beautiful. Her priority was to tell her story and inspire others to help in the fight against hate.

Simon Cowell was there, and even Hollywood star Sharon Stone, but they kind of blended into the background overshadowed by the winners.

People like Gee give us perspective in life.

People like Gee are the reason Pride of Britain is such a wonderful show.

Have a good week,
Yvie x

