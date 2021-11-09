Have you been looking for an evening activity to suit the darker November nights? Perhaps you’ve been wondering what shows are on at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre?

Well, look no further and wonder no more – from 23-27 November, a Tony-award nominated hit musical comedy is set to take the town by storm.

Busted’s Matt Willis takes to the stage in Waitress

Treat yourself to a night of laughter and music as Matt Willis (Busted, A Christmas Carol, Wicked), Lucie Jones (Les Misérables, Legally Blonde), Sandra Marvin (ITV’s Emmerdale, Hairspray) and Evelyn Hoskins (Spring Awakening) star in Waitress – an up-beat, musical tale of love and friendship.

The superstar cast has received countless standing ovations in London’s West End and on Broadway, and Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), the multi-award winning, multi-site, arts charity, is excited to welcome them to the North East.

What is Waitress about?

The show tells the story of a waitress and talented pie maker (Jones) who is in an unhappy marriage, but longs for love and happiness. And when a handsome young doctor (Willis) arrives on the scene, things get a little complicated.

Cue painful scenarios, fantastic musical numbers and a lot of laughter.

Ben Torrie, Director of Programming and Creative Projects at Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “Waitress is one of the recent success stories of the West End and we’re delighted that it is coming to Aberdeen.

“The story, the music and the performances are sure to whet the appetites of our audience, who we’re sure will want second helpings.”

Everybody’s talking about…

Waitress will be one of the biggest shows at His Majesty’s Theatre since it’s reopening in September.

It is joined in a packed November programme by hit musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (10-13 November) and Bedknobs and Broomsticks (17-21 November).

To book your ticket(s) for Waitress, or to see what’s on in other Aberdeen theatres, head over to the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

Producers may make alterations to the published cast for any reason, at any time, and therefore cannot guarantee the appearance of any named artist.