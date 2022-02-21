The magic of monochrome: Why do we love black and white?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The magic of monochrome: Why do we love black and white?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
A black and white decor theme is classy, opulent and easy on the eye.

Live life in colour, so the saying goes, and yet we continue to be moved by monochrome.

Photographs are a great illustration of this. A colour photograph of, for example, a building or a person, may be eye-catching but switch it into black and white and suddenly it’s breath-taking.

Valley of Snow, £28, Abstract House.

Curious isn’t it? Perhaps it’s something to do with the drama created by contrast, or the beauty in simplicity.

Babies love high contrast and although we tend to surround them with primary colours, when they are newborns they prefer black and white.

Their sight is not fully developed and so their perception is limited. High contrast images stand out for them and help them to focus through the blur.

Global Roaster Small, £10.50, Habitat.

As grown-ups in the modern world, perhaps we need something to focus on through the blur. Maybe black and white is ‘easy’; putting fewer demands on us than colours competing for our attention.

A monochrome scheme is also less demanding to put together. Items are either black or white or both, although grey may have to feature, especially if there’s artwork.

Monochrome throw, £23.60, Marks and Spencer.

It’s hard to go wrong from an interior design point of view with this as your palette. Everything will match and look as if it’s meant to be there, even if pieces have different styles or patterns.

The trick is to get the balance right and not fall into the trap of buying a lot of black furniture, then throwing in a single white cushion and calling it monochrome.

White needs to headline, although it is high maintenance, in order to achieve the classy, curated look that will turn the heads of babies and grown-ups alike.

Nicoletti Theron Leather Chaise Recliner Corner Sofa, £4,995, Furniture Village.
Global seat cushion two-pack, £21, Habitat.
Global Tagine, £22, Habitat.
Nomad Chair, £1,100, Nest.
Mammoth Chair Vintage Leather, £2,750, Nest.
Brindle display cabinet, £529.99, Oak Furnitureland.
Saba Italia Haiku Coffee Table, £578, Nest.

 

