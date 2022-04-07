Spring into fashion: This season’s dresses will take you anywhere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s something about throwing on a dress on a bright spring day that makes a person feel good.

Having been swaddled under dark layers during the winter months it can feel liberating to wear something light and pretty.

Spring dresses are popping up all over the High Street now, with lots of brights and florals to coincide with the same sort of activity happening in our gardens.

When it comes to especially pretty dresses this season, New Look and Dancing Leopard appear to be knocking it out of the park.

Springtime dresses are typically casual and easy to wear, in flippy, breathable fabrics, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress them up, say if you get an impromptu invitation to a barbecue or brunch.

Wear with sandshoes or trainers for just kicking about or add strappy sandals and a matching bag if you get a better offer.

Hems appear to be edging a little higher this season, above the knee, but midi dresses are still dominating.

Ruffles, tiers and ties are helping to add interest, especially to block colours.

The palette is, well, springlike, with apple greens, sugary pinks and cornflower blues.

Soon they will give way to the more formal summer stock, which are easy to dress up for, say, a wedding, but not as good for a casual look and a person can end up feeling a bit overdressed if the furthest they are going is to Asda.

Spring dresses are a little like spring flowers, enjoy them now before the bolder styles of summer take over.