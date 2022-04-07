Spring into fashion: This season’s dresses will take you anywhere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Spring into fashion: This season’s dresses will take you anywhere

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kin Print Dress, £79, John Lewis.
Kin Print Dress, £79, John Lewis.

There’s something about throwing on a dress on a bright spring day that makes a person feel good.

Having been swaddled under dark layers during the winter months it can feel liberating to wear something light and pretty.

Dress, £39.99, New Look.

Spring dresses are popping up all over the High Street now, with lots of brights and florals to coincide with the same sort of activity happening in our gardens.

When it comes to especially pretty dresses this season, New Look and Dancing Leopard appear to be knocking it out of the park.

Dress, £23.99, New Look.

Springtime dresses are typically casual and easy to wear, in flippy, breathable fabrics, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress them up, say if you get an impromptu invitation to a barbecue or brunch.

Wear with sandshoes or trainers for just kicking about or add strappy sandals and a matching bag if you get a better offer.

Dress, £27.99, New Look.

Hems appear to be edging a little higher this season, above the knee, but midi dresses are still dominating.

Ruffles, tiers and ties are helping to add interest, especially to block colours.

Dress, £33.99,  New Look.

The palette is, well, springlike, with apple greens, sugary pinks and cornflower blues.

Soon they will give way to the more formal summer stock, which are easy to dress up for, say, a wedding, but not as good for a casual look and a person can end up feeling a bit overdressed if the furthest they are going is to Asda.

Spring dresses are a little like spring flowers, enjoy them now before the bolder styles of summer take over.

Pink Ribbed Wrap Front Mini Dress, £14, George at Asda.
Coral Floral Print Midi Wrap Dress, Contains recycled polyester, £16, George at Asda.
Alva midi shirt dress in polka dot purple on green, £52, Dancing Leopard.
Floaty Floral Print V-Neck Midi Dress, £39, Cotton Traders.
The Ruffle Dress Fuchsia, £150, HopeFashion.

 

