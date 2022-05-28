George Mitchell embarks on An Awfully Big Adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George Mitchell embarks on An Awfully Big Adventure

By George Mitchell
May 28, 2022, 12:00 pm
George Mitchell has written a sequel to Peter Pan.
James Matthew Barrie was born in Kirriemuir, Scotland, on May 9 1860. He later graduated from Edinburgh University and moved to London to fulfil his dream of being in the world of literature and the theatre. And boy did he succeed in that!

In 1897, Barrie befriended the Llewelyn Davis family and quickly became like an uncle figure to the family’s five boys. And it was these boys who gave him the inspiration for Peter Pan.

The renowned author James Matthew Barrie.

Barrie would later say: “I made Peter by rubbing the five of you violently together, as savages with two sticks produce a flame. That is all Peter is – the spark I got from you.”

Although the character of Peter first appeared in a chapter of a Barrie story, The Little White Bird, in 1902, it wasn’t until later that Barrie wrote the stage play Peter Pan.

It opened at the Duke of York theatre in 1904 and was a huge success.

American singer and actress Mary Martin with choreographer Jerome Robbins on the set of Peter Pan in 1956. Photo by Granger/Shutterstock.

Barrie then wrote the novelisation of the play in 1911 and called it Peter and Wendy. It was an instant bestseller, and has never been out of print since.

I am enthralled by the story of Peter Pan, not just as a childhood memory, but right through my entire adult life. To me it’s pure escapism at its best.

A story of a boy who never grows up, can fly, lives on a fantastical island with a fairy as a best friend and a pirate captain as an enemy. JM Barrie, in my opinion, was a genius.

Not only that, he was extremely generous. In 1929, Barrie, to the surprise of everyone, gifted the rights to Peter Pan to the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London.

This world-famous hospital has benefited ever since from royalties from not just book sales, but every time a theatre production of the play takes place.

By how much? We will never know, for Barrie requested that any monies raised for the hospital from his work of Peter Pan, be kept private.

GOSH, I believe to this very day, has honoured his wishes.

JM Barrie gifted the rights to Peter Pan to the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. 

I’ve always been fascinated by the concept of “what happened next?”. By that I mean, I read a wonderful story, but often think, what happens next? It can’t just end there. I want more!

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a prime example. I adore this story. Yes, we all know this tale and its wonderful conclusion. However, it’s been my thought for decades, does Scrooge actually remain a kind old man who becomes like a second father to Tiny Tim? Or does he regress into the old miser that he always was?

Then, of course, there’s Peter Pan.

We all know the story of the boy who never grew up. And in the end Captain Hook gets swallowed by that crocodile, while Wendy returns to London and they all live happily ever after.

Hmm.

Other Peter Pan books, I accept, have been written since. As for me, I first had my idea, believe it or not, around 15 years ago.

I wrote a storyboard for a sequel to Peter Pan, but did nothing with it. I put it in a drawer and that was that.

It wasn’t until 2019, for a reason I cannot remember, that I started to work on the storyboard again, and after invaluable advice from a friend who works in children’s publishing, I sat down and finally wrote the manuscript during lockdowns.

The Peter Pan statue in the gardens of JM Barrie’s home in Kirriemuir.

The name of my Peter Pan sequel? An Awfully Big Adventure. Taken, of course, from Pan’s famous line: “To die would be an awfully big adventure.”

Who is my book aimed at? Technically it’s classed as middle grade with a cross over to young adult. Confusing? Sure, but it basically means it’s not a little kids’ book.

Of course, I want all young people to read it. Yet I wrote it in a way that I hope will appeal to adults also.

My Peter Pan sequel is for your children, grandchildren, and for you, the young at heart. It’s basically from age 10 right up as far as you can go. All you need is imagination.

An Awfully Big Adventure will be available from Amazon as an eBook or in good old-fashioned print as of June 4. There’s even plans for an audiobook. Watch this space.

Next week I will bring you a 1,500-word extract from the actual book. But here’s the back page blurb as a teaser.

The cover of George’s new book, An Awfully Big Adventure.

A year has passed in Neverland…

Initially triumphant after Hook’s “death” at the hands of that crocodile, the spark has gone out of Peter Pan. Now totally disillusioned and after spending much time in London with Wendy, Pan concedes, it may be time for him to finally grow up…

Meanwhile, rumours circulate round Neverland…

Since no remains were ever found, could Hook still be alive?

It’s a thought that would once have put terror into the hearts of the Lost Boys. But now, fearing that Peter Pan is going to leave them for adulthood, they realise there’s only one thing that can stop that and bring Pan to his senses…

The return to Neverland of Captain James Hook.

But no one knows where Hook is. Or if he really is alive. And how to find him?

The Lost Boys don’t have the answers, but they do know one thing – they’ve got to stop Peter Pan from growing up.

From Neverland to the back streets of London, it’s a dangerous race against time…

Tick tock, tick tock…

The house in Kirriemuir where JM Barrie was born.

Writing a Peter Pan book is hardly like writing columns about Putin’s Russia or freedom of speech topics, or the Israeli Palestinian question.

An Awfully Big Adventure has, I can tell you, really taken me out of my comfort zone writing wise.

And I’m finally ready to share it with the world.

Excited? Yes. Nervous? Most definitely yes.

Actually, it’s not a solo book. It’s the first in a planned trilogy. An Awfully Big Adventure, The Battle for Neverland, and Wendy’s Final Journey.

But one step, or book I should say, at a time.

Is there not a better time, with all the misery and chaos in the world right now, to lose ourselves in a world of wonder, adventure and never growing up?

A sincere and huge thank you to the P&J and the larger DC Thomson group for allowing me this opportunity to promote my new book through their various publications.

Next week – An Awfully Big Adventure…

