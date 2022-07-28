Hello yellow: How to style the trendiest shade of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hello yellow: How to style the trendiest shade of the season

By Katie Wright
July 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
A model in yellow on the runway at the Aadnevik SS22 show. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Photos.
From sweeping, sunflower-hued gowns at Jason Wu to sassy, sherbet lemon miniskirts at Max Mara and floor-length neon looks at Richard Quinn, yellow was everywhere on the spring/summer catwalks.

Designers embraced the ‘dopamine dressing’ look with strong silhouettes and mood-boosting outfits for every occasion.

Blush with Neon Yellow T-Shirt, £40, Scamp & Dude.

Caroline Young, author of The Colour of Fashion: The Story of Clothes in 10 Colours, believes the trend is a sign of the times.

“We’ve all experienced trauma over the last few years and bright hues offer moments of positivity in the face of ongoing grim news,” said Caroline.

“Yellow is a sunny, optimistic colour that brings positive vibes and makes people feel good when they see it.”

Brazil Oranges Sarah Tee, £8, F&F.

The beauty of yellow this season is the range of shades and styles on the runways.

“Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen showcased a pale lemon tulle ankle-length dress, while bright Valentino’s mini-dresses really popped,” said Caroline.

“Jil Sander created angular, over-sized jackets and slim-fit trousers in the softest mango, while Versace chose really zesty, almost fluorescent yellow for micro-mini skirts and jackets.”

Clara Linear Bloom Blouse in Mid Yellow, £42, FatFace.

Now, the high street is awash with yellows – from pastel to punchy. So how should you work it into your summer wardrobe?

“Yellow’s long wavelength makes it one of the first colours we see, ensuring whoever wears it is the most visible person in the room,” said Caroline.

“An eye-catching yellow minidress or floaty ankle-length number is an easy way to inject it into your look, and are great for throwing into your suitcase for summer holidays.”

Women’s Half Button Henley Cashmere Top<br />in Sunshine Yellow, was £295 now £205, N.Peal.

If you’re not ready for the head-to-toe yellow look, try ‘colour blocking’ with separates.

“A canary yellow jacket is a simple way to warm up an outfit and I love wide-legged yellow trousers worn with strappy sandals and a bright top, whether that’s pink, green, white or more yellow,” said Caroline.

Kaleidoscope Bardot Dobby Dress, £49, Freemans.

Still not sure about sporting such an eye-catching colour?

“If wearing yellow seems daunting, try it first with accessories, such as a pair of sunglasses, a mini-purse or with your shoes,” said Caroline.

Top picks…

Gola Pearl Yellow Trainer, £75, Oliver Bonas.
Roman Yellow Shirred Bodice Frill Detail Midi Dress, £35, Roman Originals.
Yellow shirt, £32.99. M&Co.
Yellow Embroidered Tiered Midi Skirt, £18, George.
Daisy Garden Floral Printed Yellow Midi Dress, £79.50, Oliver Bonas.

 

