Rock and rolls: Greggs launches festival fashion collection

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Greggs Basketball Vest, £10, Greggs Basketball Shorts, £12, Primark.
First there was the sausage roll, then Greggs the Musical and now there’s Greggs the fashion collection.

Greggs Tee Dress, £10, Primark.

In what is either the daftest fashion idea since Bjork wore a swan plushie to the Oscars or a stroke marketing genius, Greggs is now a designer logo thanks to its collaboration with Primark.

The launch of the youthful, street-style clothing range has been accompanied by a pinch of the humour that has endeared the Greggs brand to the nation in a similar way to the Irn-Bru campaigns.

Greggs Shorts, £12, Primark.

Under headlines such as “Baking News” on their website, Greggs launched the original collection at the start of the year and is now promoting the summer collection, which will be accompanied with a mini festival no less.

Greggs said: “No festival is complete without a tasty line-up and iconic headliners.

“That’s why we’ve teamed up with Primark once again to ensure you’re not only festival-ready – but looking like a snack to boot.

Greggs Logo Shirt, £8, Primark.

“After you lapped up the first collection, Greggs x Primark have come back bigger and better than before with a new 21-piece collection which features bum bags, cycle shorts, bodysuits, vests and varsity jackets.

“The second collection will also see the return of the partnership’s most popular garments, including the brilliant bucket hat, sliders – and of course, the Greggs underpants.

“To mark this momentous comeback and celebrate the second collection, Greggs x Primark are going on tour. That’s right, we are hitting the road!”

Greggs Varsity Jacket, £25, Primark.

Fans can prepare for a pre-sale and mini festival experience as the Greggs x Primark Snackfest bus will be pitching up at various locations including Argyle Street in Glasgow on August 2.

Greggs said that the Festival Collection will arrive on Friday 5 August in Primark stores and will include “iconic pieces from the first line, as well as some fresh garms”.

So could Greggs be the new Gucci? It seems unlikely, but then again so does the idea that a small bakery shop which opened on a Newcastle street in 1951 would one day be listed on the FTSE 250.

Top picks…

Greggs Logo Shorts, £12, Primark.
Greggs Bag, £9, Primark.
Greggs Clogs, £6, Primark.
Greggs Logo Bodysuit, £8, Primark.
Greggs Briefs Two-Pack, £9, Primark.
