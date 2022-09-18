RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here’s why

By Rab McNeil
September 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Poor Rab has been without heating or hot water for ages. It's no fun.

It has been well observed – admittedly by no greater expert than your humble correspondent – that we humans get used to anything.

Thus, at the time of going to press, I’ll have been four weeks without central heating or hot water.

That’s how long it takes to get a tradesman here in the isles, and even then it’s going to be a two-hour, 84-mile round trip for the one who is coming.

A bizarre problem

At one point, I was reduced to trying tradesmen on the mainland. One bizarre problem is that, while most heating round here is by LPG (liquid petroleum gas), few tradesmen – and not one in the surrounding district – are certified to work with it.

And the reason for that, I was told by one, is that they have to go away on a training course, during which they aren’t earning and presumably have to pay for accommodation.

The galling thing, according to them, is that only one part of the course is about LPG, the rest is about gas with which they don’t work (there’s no actual piped “gas” on the island).

They’ve asked to attend shorter courses based just on LPG but have, apparently, been given short shrift. I don’t know how much of this is true, but it sounds typical of Loopy Britain.

You get used to it

In the meantime, I’ve been washing myself at the sink, like a bairn in a tenement from years gone by. You kinda get used to it.

But, every time, I’m still on auto-pilot for the shower and ready to step under it before remembering I’m going to have to boil a kettle to put in the wee bathroom sink. Into this I then bung my heid, pouring water over it with a flower vase.

Fair to say, adding yet another string to my bow as far as making a mess is concerned, the floor is absolutely swimming by the time I’m done.

In the big scheme of things, it’s really no great hardship. But the indignity of it for a man in my position is distressing.

Even the mice are laughing

I’m sure I heard the mice come out to have a titter and say: “Look at the big galoot, dipping his bonce in the sink and washing his armpits with a daft wee cloth. We’ve lost a lot of respect for him now.”

Luckily, I can get a shower twice a week up at the Big Village leisure centre, where I use the gym and sauna.

I feel a bit like a tramp misusing the facilities, but I’d be having a shower before and after the sauna anyway. It’s just that I take a lot longer about it now.

As for the heating, well I try to keep that off till November anyway, so it’s not a problem at the moment, though there have a couple of chilly nights recently. Thankfully, my electric blanket – best invention in the world – still works.

My experience has made me wonder what it will be like if the energy crisis really does start to bite.

It’s true that we do get used to anything, but it helps psychologically to know that your shortage is temporary.

I wouldn’t want to be washing my heid and body in a wee sink forever.

Conversation

