Classy Cammy Harper key figure as Caley Thistle net roller-coaster win at Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds praised makeshift midfielder Cammy Harper as the left-back doubled up to help the Highlanders to a 3-2 Championship win at Dundee.

In a game they trailed in, led and were pegged back in, they were thrilled to head up the road with three precious points against a team Dodds reckons remain the title favourites.

There was never a dull moment and you couldn’t take your eyes off the Dens Park action and this gutsy victory pushed ICT into fourth spot above their opponents ahead of their next league match at Ayr on October 1.

Before that, Dodds will shake his side up for the visit of Highland League leaders Brechin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday. City warmed up for that with a 5-1 win at Jeanfield Swifts in the Scottish Cup first round at the weekend.

However, 20-year-old Harper – best known for his full-back qualities – carried on where he left off in the 2-0 league win against Raith Rovers two weeks ago to play superbly in midfield, with David Carson dropping back to right-back in Wallace Duffy’s absence.

Two quality strikes from Harper, one to level at 1-1 and the other to win the game downed Dundee, who were furious with the performance of referee Peter Stuart.

Harper stepping up when it matters

Dodds explained Harper is continuing to display top-class qualities to keep ICT on the rise up the table.

He said: “I am delighted for Cammy. He has got a great football brain and a brilliant left foot as we seen. He’s technically gifted and has so much energy, as we saw two weeks ago against Raith.

“He showed it again here and there is no one happier than me. Not just for the goals and getting three points, but for him. He looks a natural in that position.

“I had to find people to play midfield because of the injuries and he was brilliant.”

Dundee were frustrated early on when their appeals for a penalty were waved clear when striker Zach Robinson’s effort was blocked on the line by Billy Mckay.

The ball appeared to strike his arm, but despite home appeals, they were waved away.

However, the hosts were ahead on 12 minutes when skipper Ryan Sweeney was awarded the goal for knocking it into the net, although there were suggestions it hit Robbie Deas on the way.

ICT were level just four minutes later when, from a poorly cleared corner, Harper rifled a wonderful swerving shot past Harry Sharp to make it 1-1.

In-form Harper also won spot-kick

Harper was at the heart of the action again to win his side a spot-kick right on half-time when he was brought to ground by Sharp in the box.

Striker Billy Mckay slotted the ball into the net via the right post, much to the frustration of the home side and their supporters.

ICT began on the front foot in the second half and almost scored when the ball was scrambling about in the box but Dundee cleared it. Dan MacKay also curled a shot off target soon after.

Just before the hour mark though, the Taysiders drew level at 2-2 when Paul McMullan’s shot was guided past goalkeeper Mark Ridgers by Joe Grayson.

Inverness had to repel waves of attacks, but got the winner when Dan MacKay lined up Harper for another long-range screamer, which gave Sharp zero chance on 84 minutes.

A second yellow card late on for a foul on Zak Delaney led to home captain Sweeney given his marching orders.

Dundee riled by referee’s display

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer was bitterly disappointed by Stuart and his assistants’ efforts when he spoke at full-time.

He said: “I’m amazed we haven’t won the game – never mind drawn the game.

“We had 13 corners, double-figure goal attempts to their single figures, but I have to say the performance the officials was, probably, the worst I have ever seen in my footballing career – both as a player and as manager.

“The lad (Billy Mckay) saved it with his hand. He said to our lads that he handled it. I thought the tackle that led to the corner was a leg breaker from the lad. We don’t get a free-kick and it goes out for a corner.

“Then the penalty? He couldn’t give that quick enough. He hadn’t consulted his linesman who had the better view on this side.”

DUNDEE (4-3-3) – Sharp 6, Marshall 6, French 6, Sweeney 6, McGhee 6, Ashcroft 7, Mulligan 6 (McGinn 70), Robinson 6 (Rudden 70), McMullan 6, Williamson 6 (McGowan 56), Grayson 6. Subs not used – Legzdins (GK), Kerr, Sheridan, Anderson, Cameron, Strachan.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Ridgers 6, Harper 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Oakley 74), Dan MacKay 6 (Hyde 86), Allardice 6, Delaney 6, Samuels 5 (Doran 40), Boyd 6. Subs not used – Cammy Mackay (GK), Ram, Shaw, Calum MacKay.

Referee – Peter Stuart.

Attendance – 4396.

Man of the match – Cammy Harper.