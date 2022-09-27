Uncover Aberdeenshire’s best-kept secret to create your dream home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Uncover Aberdeenshire’s best-kept secret to create your dream home

In partnership with Laings Directline
September 27, 2022, 9:30 am
stylish bathroom with spacious tub
Laings Directline designs luxurious bathrooms and kitchens at everyday low prices.

The answer to all your questions about your dream kitchen or bathroom lies in the heart of Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.

Located in Inverurie Business Park, just a short walk from the train station, is the showroom of Laings Directline. This hidden gem is Aberdeenshire’s best-kept secret when it comes to designing the dream kitchen or bathroom you’ve always wanted.

Stunning bathrooms, kitchens from Inverurie store at affordable prices

example of one of the contemporary kitchens from Inverurie's best-kept secret, Laings Directline
Laings Directline uses leading German brands known for their high-quality design and engineering.

Laings Directline is a family-run business that’s been around for more than a decade. But not many people know it offers first-rate products at everyday low prices. The company carries sophisticated and high-quality products from leading German brands like Nobilia, Duravit and Hansgrohe, but without the intimidating price tags.

It’s also a little-known fact that its parent company is Laings.

Laings, Directline’s parent company which turned 160 years old this year, is well known for its high-end luxury kitchens and bathrooms. Aside from being very well-established, Laings is also award-winning. Earlier this year, it was recognised by the kbbreview Awards as the best bathroom and kitchen retailer in the entire UK. In July, Laings was also named as best bathroom retailer for customer service at the National BKU Awards.

So customers of Laings Directline can rest assured they’re buying from a brand that’s worthy of their trust.

For expert design advice, book an appointment with Laings Directline

example of one of the contemporary kitchens by Inverurie's best-kept secret, Laings Directline
Laings Directline offers an expert planning and design service, including 3D visuals.

Laings Directline’s principle of simple affordable luxury begins with an appointment with one of its expert designers. The designer will ask the client’s exact requirements and offer advice that’s tailored to the customer’s needs. The designers have been with the company for years and have an abundance of knowledge to be able to create spaces for clients that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. They will even come up with 3D visuals to show customers exactly how their room will look like.

Mark Strachan, Laings’ Creative Director says their brand of service is a source of pride.

We offer a high level of personalised assistance. We want to get to know our clients as well as their requirements for a project.

Laings Directline stays on top of interior design trends

bathroom with a contemporary beach house vibe
Laings Directline can design your dream spa-inspired retreat without breaking the budget.

While Laings appreciates timeless designs, the company also makes sure to keep up with the latest trends. Mark shares the ones he’s most excited about: “After an oppressive period of time where we had no option but to stay at home, people may well want to re-evaluate their living spaces and want to inject a fun personality into their homes. Certainly, colour is a massive thing now with kitchens and bathrooms – blues and greens; rich, deep colours are really popular. People can be a lot more experimental with their tiling and the finish of their fittings to bring a little bit of fun into their interiors.”

For Mark, it’s important for people to think about how they want to enjoy a particular space or room. It’s especially true for kitchens and bathrooms where people spend a lot of their time. For some, the kitchen is the heart of the home.   It makes sense to invest wisely in these key areas of the home, with quality products and design that lasts for years.

Laings Directline offers Laings style and quality to everyone, even on a budget.

Transform your kitchen or bathroom now by visiting Inverurie and booking an appointment at Laings Directline. Its showroom with ample parking spaces for customers is open seven days a week.

