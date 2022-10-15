John Ferguson recalls I M Jolly routines and breathless services at Peterculter Parish Church

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Ferguson has a wealth of stories in his repertoire and it’s hard to imagine he has ever been at a loss for words in the pulpit on Sundays.

But there have been times when the good reverend has been left breathless since his arrival at Peterculter Church in 1999, a few months after the Church of Scotland congregations at St Peter’s and Kelman Memorial had been united.

As John recalled, the closure of St Peter’s, the original parish church dating back to the 12th Century, was a major blow for the village, close to Aberdeen, and “caused a lot of hurt and anger” in the community which presented him with a baptism of fire.

Nothing peaceful about the early days

In the early months of his ministry, he had to deal with these feelings from members, some of whom chose to leave the Church of Scotland altogether.

Gradually, though, harmony was restored and the church interior was refurbished, which involved the removal of pews, new flooring and lighting, a new organ and sound system and a redesign of the stage area of the church. This helped bring the church community together and gradually most people put the past behind them.

John received a warm welcome from the outset, which meant he soon felt very much at home, particularly with the spectacular Deeside view from his manse.

But while his congregation became like a family to him as the years passed and they laughed heartily at his I M Jolly impersonations – “Some people said I was just being myself, but I dispute that!” – he often had to think on his feet.

There was one occasion where he turned up for a funeral at Baldarroch Crematorium. However, there was nobody there and he soon realised it was actually taking place at Aberdeen Crematorium. Luckily, the family were “very understanding”.

John once offered a running service

He once realised, not long before he was due to deliver a sermon, that half the pages were missing, so he had to dash back home to collect the rest of it.

The congregation had no idea why John had vanished, but everything became clear when he did his own resurrection act and began his sermon – somewhat out of breath.

Thankfully, these were rare mishaps and his best memories are of special services, such as Christmas, when the church would be packed and the atmosphere really wonderful.

He also has myriad recollections of being part of people’s lives at some of their most significant moments, both happy and sad, which he regarded as a real privilege.

A new challenge beckons

John is leaving the north-east to become the new Presbytery Clerk of Perth, which will cover the present presbyteries of Perth, Dundee, Stirling, Dunkeld & Meigle and Angus.

He will miss the many people who have become friends in the last 20-plus years. And he will no longer be writing special sermons for the Press and Journal.

Yet one suspects a little part of him will remain forever in Deeside.