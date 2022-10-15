John Ferguson recalls I M Jolly routines and breathless services at Peterculter Parish Church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Ferguson recalls I M Jolly routines and breathless services at Peterculter Parish Church

By Neil Drysdale
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Rev John Ferguson is leaving Peterculter Church after 23 years and moving to Perth. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rev John Ferguson is leaving Peterculter Church after 23 years and moving to Perth. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

John Ferguson has a wealth of stories in his repertoire and it’s hard to imagine he has ever been at a loss for words in the pulpit on Sundays.

But there have been times when the good reverend has been left breathless since his arrival at Peterculter Church in 1999, a few months after the Church of Scotland congregations at St Peter’s and Kelman Memorial had been united.

As John recalled, the closure of St Peter’s, the original parish church dating back to the 12th Century, was a major blow for the village, close to Aberdeen, and “caused a lot of hurt and anger” in the community which presented him with a baptism of fire.

Nothing peaceful about the early days

In the early months of his ministry, he had to deal with these feelings from members, some of whom chose to leave the Church of Scotland altogether.

Gradually, though, harmony was restored and the church interior was refurbished, which involved the removal of pews, new flooring and lighting, a new organ and sound system and a redesign of the stage area of the church. This helped bring the church community together and gradually most people put the past behind them.

Time’s up for a pew at Peterculter Church with Rev John Ferguson who is leaving after 23 years. Pic: Kami Thomson.

John received a warm welcome from the outset, which meant he soon felt very much at home, particularly with the spectacular Deeside view from his manse.

But while his congregation became like a family to him as the years passed and they laughed heartily at his I M Jolly impersonations – “Some people said I was just being myself, but I dispute that!” – he often had to think on his feet.

There was one occasion where he turned up for a funeral at Baldarroch Crematorium. However, there was nobody there and he soon realised it was actually taking place at Aberdeen Crematorium. Luckily, the family were “very understanding”.

John once offered a running service

He once realised, not long before he was due to deliver a sermon, that half the pages were missing, so he had to dash back home to collect the rest of it.

The congregation had no idea why John had vanished, but everything became clear when he did his own resurrection act and began his sermon – somewhat out of breath.

Rev John Ferguson loved his 23 years at Peterculter Church, but a new challenge beckons. Pic: Kami Thomson.

Thankfully, these were rare mishaps and his best memories are of special services, such as Christmas, when the church would be packed and the atmosphere really wonderful.

He also has myriad recollections of being part of people’s lives at some of their most significant moments, both happy and sad, which he regarded as a real privilege.

A new challenge beckons

John is leaving the north-east to become the new Presbytery Clerk of Perth, which will cover the present presbyteries of Perth, Dundee, Stirling, Dunkeld & Meigle and Angus.

He will miss the many people who have become friends in the last 20-plus years. And he will no longer be writing special sermons for the Press and Journal.

Yet one suspects a little part of him will remain forever in Deeside.

