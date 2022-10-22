Profile: Mike Gibb is an Aberdeen writer and fervent animal welfare campaigner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mike Gibb could never be accused of sticking to any one niche.

As an author, playwright, historian, animal charity campaigner and massive sports fan, the Aberdonian has brought all manner of previously hidden stories to life, saluted unsung football stalwarts – with the assistance of Sir Alex Ferguson in one of his works – and championed the Doric tongue in the process.

Mike, whose books include Forgotten Heroes and Heroines of the North-East, grew fascinated with such characters as Lorna Moon, the Strichen-born woman who was so cheesed off with an early trip to the movies that she wrote a letter of complaint to director Cecil B DeMille – and when he replied asking if she could do any better, she relocated to the United States and began creating scripts for the likes of Greta Garbo.

A trailblazer in her field, Lorna also scandalised her former friends and colleagues and Mike wrote the play Doorways in Drumorty based on the book which made her a pariah in the community where she grew up causing many locals to airbrush her out of history.

When he’s not busy researching for his latest project or battering away at the keyboard, Mike has been heavily involved in animal welfare. Many years ago, he volunteered at the Grampian Dog Sanctuary near Huntly where he met other like-minded people and together they set up DAWGS (Dog Action Working Group Scotland) which continues to flourish and will soon be celebrating its 30th birthday.

These DAWGS are raising lots of cash

Back in 2010, he learned about the Bianca dog and cat rescue shelter in Sesimbra in Portugal and was so impressed by the dedication and selflessness of the volunteers running the place that he asked if he could help to raise much-needed funds.

His offer was accepted and he set up a Scottish charity called Friends of Bianca which has raised substantial sums of money.

Several years ago, he stepped aside from the day-to-day running of the local charity to concentrate on his work as a worldwide Bianca Ambassador and was saddened when he learned that the people in charge of Friends of Bianca had been forced to take the decision to close it down for health and other personal reasons.

Mike recognised that the loss of support from Scotland would have been a major blow to the shelter which currently has 400 dogs and 100 cats in its care.

A mercy mission in Aberdeen

So he decided to come to the rescue and, in June, Bianca Friends was officially registered as a Scottish charity. It’s a cause close to his heart and the new organisation will be making its first public appearance alongside three other local groups at the Joint Charities Christmas Fair at Airyhall Community Centre in Aberdeen on October 22 and, a week later, will be in attendance at DAWGS Christmas Fair at Craigiebuckler Church.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Bianca Friends or in getting involved with the charity can contact Mike at biancafriends.sco@gmail.com