Profile: Mike Gibb is an Aberdeen writer and fervent animal welfare campaigner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Profile: Mike Gibb is an Aberdeen writer and fervent animal welfare campaigner

By Neil Drysdale
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Mike Gibb set up DAWGS and is now involved with the Friends of Bianca charity.
Mike Gibb set up DAWGS and is now involved with the Friends of Bianca charity.

Mike Gibb could never be accused of sticking to any one niche.

As an author, playwright, historian, animal charity campaigner and massive sports fan, the Aberdonian has brought all manner of previously hidden stories to life, saluted unsung football stalwarts – with the assistance of Sir Alex Ferguson in one of his works – and championed the Doric tongue in the process.

Mike, whose books include Forgotten Heroes and Heroines of the North-East, grew fascinated with such characters as Lorna Moon, the Strichen-born woman who was so cheesed off with an early trip to the movies that she wrote a letter of complaint to director Cecil B DeMille – and when he replied asking if she could do any better, she relocated to the United States and began creating scripts for the likes of Greta Garbo.

Mike Gibb, the author of Forgotten Heroines of the North-East. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

A trailblazer in her field, Lorna also scandalised her former friends and colleagues and Mike wrote the play Doorways in Drumorty based on the book which made her a pariah in the community where she grew up causing many locals to airbrush her out of history.

When he’s not busy researching for his latest project or battering away at the keyboard, Mike has been heavily involved in animal welfare. Many years ago, he volunteered at the Grampian Dog Sanctuary near Huntly where he met other like-minded people and together they set up DAWGS (Dog Action Working Group Scotland) which continues to flourish and will soon be celebrating its 30th birthday.

These DAWGS are raising lots of cash

Back in 2010, he learned about the Bianca dog and cat rescue shelter in Sesimbra in Portugal and was so impressed by the dedication and selflessness of the volunteers running the place that he asked if he could help to raise much-needed funds.

His offer was accepted and he set up a Scottish charity called Friends of Bianca which has raised substantial sums of money.

Mike Gibb is helping raise money for animal charities.

Several years ago, he stepped aside from the day-to-day running of the local charity to concentrate on his work as a worldwide Bianca Ambassador and was saddened when he learned that the people in charge of Friends of Bianca had been forced to take the decision to close it down for health and other personal reasons.

Mike recognised that the loss of support from Scotland would have been a major blow to the shelter which currently has 400 dogs and 100 cats in its care.

A mercy mission in Aberdeen

So he decided to come to the rescue and, in June, Bianca Friends was officially registered as a Scottish charity. It’s a cause close to his heart and the new organisation will be making its first public appearance alongside three other local groups at the Joint Charities Christmas Fair at Airyhall Community Centre in Aberdeen on October 22 and, a week later, will be in attendance at DAWGS Christmas Fair at Craigiebuckler Church.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Bianca Friends or in getting involved with the charity can contact Mike at biancafriends.sco@gmail.com

Shedding light on the Strichen-born writer Lorna Moon who illuminated Hollywood

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
North-east graffiti artist Lac on overcoming challenges and building a legacy
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
'Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different': 3 women open up…
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…
Highland psychologist James McTaggart provides strategies for coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder. Image: Design / DC Thomson
Seasonal Affective Disorder: How to care for others, when you're struggling to care for…
Comedian Billy Connolly started out as a folk singer before developing his stand-up act.
What We Learned this week... about Scotland's currency, rhinos, racing calamities and ancient fish…
Halloween living room with a selection of accessories from The Range.
Halloween history: From ancient Celts to scary clowns
festive table decorated for halloween; Shutterstock ID 1022530393; purchase_order: ; job:
Eat, drink and be scary: 4 haunted venues in Inverness to dine in

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Dunnottar Avenue has been closed
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach - pictured at the Mod's torchlight procession, said the Mod in Perth has been a huge success. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Perth Mod helps Gaels to 'feel better' despite a decline in entrants
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay frustrated with Ross County's defending in build up to Kilmarnock winner at…
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin arrives during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin delighted to send travelling Dons support home with a win
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds urging his side on. Images: SNS Group
Billy Dodds hails Caley Thistle after they strike back for table-topping draw against Raith…
Owura Edwards in action against Kilmarnock.
Ross County unable to force leveller as 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock keeps them bottom…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man from Aberdeen Picture shows; Missing Aberdeen man. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Appeal to trace 26-year-old missing man last seen in Aberdeen shopping centre
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeens Luis Lopes (L) celebrates making it 2-1 with teammate Bojan Miovski during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Three in three for Duk as Aberdeen beat Motherwell at Fir Park
Robbie Deas celebrates after heading home the Caley Thistle's leveller against Raith Rovers. Images: SNS Group
Robbie Deas seals Caley Thistle point against Raith Rovers to take injury-hit side top…
Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers battle for point in pulsating 2-2 draw with Ayr United
13 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Dylan Stuart of Turriff
Wick reach Scottish Cup third round with Benburb success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented