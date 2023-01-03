Exclusive: Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to back the arts as sector faces uncertain future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Exclusive: Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to back the arts as sector faces uncertain future

By Neil Drysdale
January 3, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 3, 2023, 5:08 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is a passionate supporter of the arts. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is a passionate supporter of the arts. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to get behind the country’s arts and cultural sector in 2023 as it tackles increasing costs and declining audiences.

The First Minister, an aficionado of books, festivals, music and movies, told the Press and Journal she was proud of how Scotland was developing an international reputation for being involved in the production of high-quality film and TV programmes, including the James Bond franchise and drama series such as Vigil, Karen Pirie and The Rig.

But she added that she appreciates how many organisations are struggling in the aftermath of two years of the Covid pandemic and an ongoing economic crisis.

In recent months, the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen closed its doors – as did similar prestigious venues in Glasgow and Edinburgh – while Eden Court in Inverness has recently taken steps to reduce its overheads, including shedding staff.

And, in a recent investigation by the P&J, several arts bodies said they feared for their future survival with rising overheads and fewer visitors.

The Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen closed its doors in October 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I know how hard these last two years have been for the cultural sector, and I’m incredibly grateful for the resilience that people, venues and organisations across the sector have shown, and continue to show, as we face up to real economic challenges and a cost-of-living crisis.

‘I’d encourage anyone to get behind cultural venues ‘

“Culture is so important to us – especially for the new perspectives it opens up, and the fact that it allows us to better understand ourselves, others, and the world around us.

“For that reason, I’d encourage anyone to get behind cultural venues in their local communities by visiting and supporting them if they can.”

Crowds pour into Edinburgh, especially hot spots such as the Royal Mile during festival time.

There was an upturn in the fortunes of some events on the cultural calendar in 2022, but the FM stressed it was important to maintain that momentum, even though she accentuated the steps forward which she believes have happened in the film industry.

Ms Sturgeon said: “[Last year], the experience of the Edinburgh Festivals was particularly special – as we celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Edinburgh International Festival, the Fringe, and Edinburgh Film Festival, as well as the return of the full programme of festivals after three long years.

granite noir aberdeen
Granite Noir is Aberdeen’s crime-writing festival which has become a cultural staple.

“I always enjoy any book festival I’m able to attend, and had the opportunity to attend the Paisley Book Festival for the first time in a while.

“There are so many brilliant festivals taking place across Scotland which contribute hugely to our economy, but also allow us to celebrate the power of arts and culture.

Martin Compston smiles on the red carpet, with a large poster for The Rig in the background.
The Rig star Martin Compston is full of praise and fondness for Aberdeen. Image: IJPR.

“It’s also absolutely great to see the film sector in Scotland thriving. That is testament to the skills, talent, support system and infrastructure which we have in place here – and we have capitalised on unprecedented interest in production in Scotland to further develop a sustainable creative economy.

“More funding, facilities and specialist support have really driven the quality, quantity and range of projects filming here – everything from short films by budding creators to big-budget studio films.”

Do positives outweigh minuses?

These upbeat words arrive at a time when scores of community organisations across Scotland are under the pump on several different fronts. History suggests that the public can rally to assist precious buildings in the towns and cities where they live.

But, if they don’t in the months ahead, the consequences are clear for arts and cultural venues and other places which offer a free or cheap ticket to a world of wonder.

Nicola Sturgeon is an aficionado of Val McDermid’s books.

The FM has plenty of different issues to grapple with this year as Scotland braces itself for a bleak economic outlook and continuing disagreements with Westminster over everything from freeports to fracking, the question of a second independence referendum and the likely intervention of London in the Gender Reform Act.

But, whatever challenges she may face, it’s unlikely she will be daunted by them.

In the past, she spoke about how her favourite book was Sunset Song by north-east author Lewis Grassic Gibbon, which made a massive impact on her as a youngster, not least in the single-minded attitude of the novel’s female protagonist Chris Guthrie.

Lewis Grassic Gibbon worked for Aberdeen Journals before becoming a successful author.

She said: “My childhood memories are full of the stories of Beatrix Potter, Enid Blyton, Roald Dahl, C S Lewis, Lewis Carroll, Laura Ingalls Wilder and many more.

“But it was Sunset Song that awakened something deeper in me. It stirred an appreciation of more than just story, powerful though the one told by Grassic Gibbon undoubtedly is. Sunset Song is one of the first books that had me utterly captivated by the lyricism of language and the power of place.

Sarah Vaughn, Val McDermid and Louise Kennedy were on 2022 reading list

“While I could fantasise about being George from [Enid Blyton’s] The Famous Five in a life wildly different to my own, Chris Guthrie spoke to, and helped me make sense of, the girl I was.

“Chris also helped me understand the inferiority complex that working-class Scots can sometimes feel, worried that our way of speaking isn’t the ‘proper English’ we hear on the television, but also knowing it is the best and purest way of expressing who we are.”

John Grieve, Jean Fitzpatrick and Alex McAvoy during filming of Sunset Song which appeared on the BBC in 1971.

She spoke of how her 2022 reading pleasures had included such works as Reputation by Sarah Vaughn, 1989 by Val McDermid, Trespasses by Louise Kennedy, and Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo and, as a child of the 1980s, offered up Duran Duran and Wham! as her musical favourites.

However, it’s unlikely Ms Sturgeon will get everything she wants in what promises to be another turbulent year for Scottish politics.

Duran Duran were the star attractions at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness in 2022. Picture by Jason Hedges.
FIVE QUESTIONS FOR NICOLA STURGEON
  1. What book are you reading?
    The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell.
  2. Who’s your hero/heroine?
    My mum.
  3. Do you speak any foreign languages?
    No, unfortunately.
  4. What’s your favourite band or music?
    Wham! or Duran Duran.
  5. What’s your most treasured possession?
    My book collection.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Health Secretary blames flu, Covid and Strep A fears for NHS pressures
No 10 stressed that it was advice rather than mandatory to wear a mask when leaving the house while feeling unwell (James Manning/PA)
Wearing masks when ill ‘not compulsory’, No 10 stresses
Pressure is mounting on the Government over the “intolerable and unbearable” strain facing the NHS, with experts saying it would be wrong to blame the pandemic for the current crisis (PA)
Pressure mounts on Government over NHS crisis
New breast cancer trial launched (PA)
Trial to see if precision proton beam therapy can benefit breast cancer patients
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street, London (James Manning/PA)
Sunak’s healthcare arrangements not in ‘public interest’, says Downing Street
A leading health chief has urged the Government to reopen talks with unions over pay, saying the ‘last thing’ the NHS needs is four days of strikes in January (James Manning/PA)
‘Last thing’ NHS needs is strikes, warns health chief
Hospitals have patients who should be elsewhere amid long waiting times (James Manning/PA)
Hospitals have hundreds of patients who ‘should be elsewhere’ amid long waits
Medics have said they have been forced to see patients outside hospital buildings (Joshua Bratt/PA)
NHS pressure like ‘slow national major incident’, warns senior medic
Passengers arriving from China will not have to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid, a Cabinet minister confirmed (PA)
Covid-positive China arrivals will not have to quarantine, minister confirms
Jackie Dunbar has donated 50 pints of blood. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
North-east MSP donates 50th pint of blood

Most Read

1
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
2
Firefighters were called to an incident on Garthdee Drive, Aberdeen earlier today. Image: Google Maps
Firefighters attend scene on Garthdee Drive after gas canister explodes
3
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
The Ceiling of Lights have now been installed in two Abertdeen city centre streets, Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
‘Ceiling of lights’ installed in two Aberdeen city centre spots
7
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
8
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
9
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
10
The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick

More from Press and Journal

Pam Milne's eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister exploded at a Nisa on Garthdee Drive. Image: Pam Milne and Google Maps.
Aberdeen woman's eyebrows are singed off after 'gas canister' bursts into flames at Garthdee…
Nairn County came out on top on derby day, beating Clach 2-0 at Grant Street Park. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Nairn County break into top-10 with derby win at Clach as goals are hailed…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre during the 6-1 defeat at Inverness. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Cove Rangers axe boss Jim McIntyre after just six months - with chairman Keith…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hails character after vital derby win against Deveronvale
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley (left) and Crewe Alexandra's Dan Agyei battle for the ball.
Dons January crystal ball: We take a look at what lies ahead for Aberdeen…
George Kindness spent 30 hours in a hospital corridor, but he and his wife have thanked staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for their compassion and diligence. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Staff were doing their utmost': Couple who spent 30 hours in hospital corridor praise…
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Victim of false rape claim tells how vengeful woman's lies ruined his life
Sadly, technology has made it easier than ever to develop a gambling habit (Image: RedPixel PL/Shutterstock)
Jamie Gillies: Government must follow through on gambling law reform promises
Figures reveal how many people have died on roads in the Highlands and Islands in the last decade. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Map shows the scale of fatal crashes in the Highlands and Islands in the…
Actor Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse in the recent series (Image: ITV/PA)
James Millar: Turning past political scandal into entertainment is a bad move

Editor's Picks

Most Commented