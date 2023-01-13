Big Interview: Anna Danby’s hitting the heights at the helm of the Fort William Mountain Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It takes a lot of different qualities to organise a festival and particularly one in the midst of the Scottish winter after two years of Covid-ravaged schedules.

You can be full of mustard-keen enthusiasm, energy and effervescence, only to have the rug pulled from under your feet at short notice through no fault of your own.

Yet Anna Danby isn’t interested in focusing on problems, preferring to accentuate the positives as she and her colleagues continue preparations for the Fort William Mountain Festival, which is being staged in the Highlands from February 16 to 19.

They have certainly demonstrated their ambitions with a programme designed to light up the gloomiest vista and featuring a cornucopia for adventure and nature lovers and those who simply enjoy embarking on hikes into the great blue yonder.

The eclectic line-up is replete with daily guided outdoor activities – ranging from wild swimming and yoga to seasonal yomps and mountain navigation skills.

It also includes inspirational speakers, thought-provoking films, themed activity sessions, competitions and awards, and an interactive, adventure-themed exhibition, all perfectly timed to coincide with the best winter walking, climbing and snowsports conditions of the year in the region.

Ensuring Fort William Mountain Festival stays true to founding message

And, as the event’s co-ordinator, Anna seems in her element whether she is discussing the fine details of attracting visitors from all over the world to Scotland or going out and scaling the myriad of Highland peaks which she loves with a passion.

She told me: “The festival was established in 2004 by a passionate group of locals who wanted to promote understanding and appreciation of the world’s mountain places and people, by creating opportunities for all to share their experiences, ideas and visions.

“That aim remains central to the festival today. Inspired by the wild landscapes of Lochaber and beyond, we bring together people from all walks of life to share their adventure stories and expertise through outdoor workshops, talks and films.

“In doing so, we hope to encourage visitors and locals alike to get out and explore more, wherever they are. It is a year-round job to co-ordinate the festival and the amazing thing is that the whole event is managed, organised, and run by a volunteer team.

“Everyone involved gives a lot of their time for free to make the festival happen and they are all deeply committed to the value of the event.”

And, on the available evidence, nobody is more dedicated than Anna herself.

Not that she would ever make any such grand claims on her own behalf.

From attending festival to organising it

She said: “I moved to Lochaber three years ago to set up my business Wild Roots Highland Guiding. Prior to that, I was based in Edinburgh and, during that time, visiting the festival was an annual event for my group of mountaineering friends.

“We would get a place to stay locally for a week around the festival and enjoy winter walking, skiing and climbing adventures as well as the festival events.

“I could see that there was a great community around the festival and ultimately this was one of the things that attracted me to the Fort William area when I was choosing where to relocate in the Highlands.

“The people and adventures shared on its stage shaped my own journey into the mountains and so, when I got the opportunity to join the organising committee, it was the perfect chance to help inspire others in the same way.

“I am really excited about the diversity which we have on offer at the festival this year. The programme brings together everyday adventurers, elite athletes, mountain professionals and local residents on the same stage.

“The Fringe events range from skiing and winter mountaineering to mindful walking and creative writing, so there really are so many opportunities for everyone to get involved whatever your passion and experience happens to be.

“I can’t wait to see Fort William full of excited, inspired and enthusiastic people getting out and enjoying everything that the Outdoor Capital of the UK has to offer.”

An outdoors festival for everyone

More poignantly, the organisers have introduced a new short film competition, called The Golden Axe Award, in memory of experienced climber and friend to so many, Rob Brown, who perished on Ben Nevis last summer at the age of only 33.

The accolade will recognise films, with the only rules being they must be no longer than two minutes and include bright colours, outdoor adventure and food, representing some of the qualities which made Rob such a popular individual in the region.

The prestigious Scottish Awards for Excellence in Mountain Culture, recognising the achievements of inspiring individuals and their outstanding contributions to their environment, will also make a return with the winners announced next month.

However, as Anna insisted, there is no sense of the festival being reserved for experts and aficionados in their various fields.

On the contrary, she is determined to spread the message far and wide that the programme is aimed at as many people as possible.

Hopes event will inspire people

She said: “When I first attended the festival back in 2015, I never imagined that I would be helping to organise it one day. So come along and get involved, you never know where it might take you.

“There’s no doubt it has been a difficult few years for in-person events (because of the impact of the Covid pandemic) and the festival has been no exception. But we have worked hard to ensure its survival and now, we are moving forward confidently.

“It is great to be able to come together again for shared experiences. We hope that people will be inspired by the programme and come to Fort William ready to enjoy our events as well as be inspired by the great outdoors.”

Anna lives life to the full and is never happier than when she is at her peak in the Highlands, both marvelling at the scenery and absorbing the fresh air.

She regards it as inspirational and a pick-me-up and who’s arguing with that in these troubled times? One suspects and hopes that the festival will be a roaring success.

5 Questions for Anna Danby

What book are you reading?

A Woman In The Polar Night by Christiane Ritter.

Who’s your hero/heroine?

My gran – the most curious, courageous and caring person I know.

Do you speak any foreign languages?

No, but I have learned a few Gaelic words which are great for understanding more about Scotland’s mountains.

What’s your favourite band or music?

Anything with a good beat to dance to.

What’s your most treasured possession?

My trainers – running out my front door into the hills is my greatest pleasure.

Find out what’s on offer, tickets and more on Fort William Mountain Festival’s website.