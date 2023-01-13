‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out

By Jenni Gee
January 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
Daniel McEleny was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court
A man glassed a workmate in the head on a night out and then sent him a string of apologetic text messages.

Daniel McEleny’s colleague was left with a cut to his ear that required surgery following the assault at an Inverness pub.

Afterwards he received texts from his attacker saying: “I’m so sorry”, “I have a short fuse” and “I’m such an idiot”.

McEleny, 27, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The incident occurred at The Chieftain Hotel in Inverness. Image: Google Street View

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court the incident had taken place around 11pm on February 12 of last year.

She explained that McEleny and his victim were around a pool table in The Chieftain Hotel, Inverness, when “a scuffle broke out”.

The pair were separated but shortly after the man entered a smoking area where he encountered McEleny, who hit him on the left side of his head with a glass.

He was taken to hospital where it was discovered that he had suffered a laceration from the upper part of his left ear, down through the cartilage and involving the lobe.

“He was kept in overnight and has undergone surgery the following day,” Ms MacEwan said.

Following the incident McEleny sent the man a number of text messages in which he apologised and offered to compensate his victim.

‘I have a short fuse’

He wrote: “I’m so sorry” … “I have a short fuse” … “I can’t remember why we were fighting” … “I hope you are ok and it heals fast” … ” I thought we were great mates” and “I’m such an idiot”.

Solicitor Shahid Latif, for McEleny, told the court: “They were work colleagues on a night out. Too much alcohol had been taken.

“It was some kind of disagreement. There was a spontaneous response to the disagreement but the accused was holding something in his hand.”

He said that immediately after the assault McEleny had been upset and had hugged his victim.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told McEleny, of Ardbreck Place, Inverness: “You have previous convictions for assault. You had now pled guilty to smashing somebody over the head with a glass in a pub

“This is an escalation in violence – I could quite easily send you to jail for this.”

Instead, she placed McEleny on a community payback order requiring him to complete 165 hours of unpaid work.

But it came with a warning: “If you don’t amend your behaviour and stop behaving like this you are going to end up in jail.”

