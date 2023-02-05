Six forever homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s property round-up features everything from beachside homes and rural boltholes to new builds and period properties.

Mint Croft, Geary, Isle of Skye

Live your best life in this little slice of rural paradise.

Mint Croft is made up of a croft house, a blackhouse and a recently completed black corrugated metal-clad bothy, as well as useful outbuildings and just under seven acres of croft land.

Lovingly restored by the current owners, the croft offers spectacular views over the croft land, the sea and nearby islands.

On the market for £900,000 with Inigo.

Fairdene, Bowskeenie, Turriff

Keen snooker players will think they’ve hit a lucky break when they take a look inside this superb six bedroom family home.

Boasting a snooker room – with a full-sized professional snooker table – as well as a lounge, dining kitchen, family room, office and granny flat, this property is perfect for growing families.

Al fresco dining can be savoured in the beautiful garden where there is a patio area and summer house.

Offers over £425,000 with Stewart & Watson.

38 Burnside Way, Balmedie

Enjoying a peaceful cul-de-sac location in the beautiful Balmedie area, this four bedroom home is a breath of fresh seaside air.

From a charming lounge and stylish dining kitchen to an attractive family area and pretty gardens, this immaculate home is the epitome of modern living.

Also those who love a summer barbecue are in for a treat as this home comes with its very own covered barbecue area.

Offers over £425,000 with Peterkins.

The Roses, Monteach Road, Methlick, Ellon

Drink in panoramic views from the comfort of this beautiful bungalow.

Together with it’s postcard perfect location this four bedroom home also has an open plan kitchen and dining room as well as a sun room.

The large gardens also make this property ideal for growing families.

Offers over £385,000 with Kellas.

3 Bayview Crescent, Kinloss, Forres

Fans of the seaside are sure to fall hook, line and sinker with this beachside abode.

Located just a stone’s throw away from beautiful white sandy beaches and on the edge of Findhorn Bay Nature Reserve, this new build coastal home is certainly something special.

Inside, the pristine property has four bedrooms and open plan living, dining and kitchen areas designed to maximise the wonderful views plus a balcony where morning coffee can be enjoyed while taking in the views.

Westwood House, Craigton Road, Cults

Jaw-droppingly beautiful, this head turning home is in a league of its own.

Set in mature landscaped grounds, every inch of this impressive detached family home oozes charm and character.

Key highlights include the striking lounge with a turret style window, the sun room, conservatory and the two storey outbuilding which could be used as a study, workshop or storage room.

Offers over £1,300,000 with Alex Hutcheon & Co.