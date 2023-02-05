Six forever homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Six forever homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

By Rosemary Lowne
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Spectacular views of the seaside can be soaked up from 3 Bayview Crescent in Kinloss.
Spectacular views of the seaside can be soaked up from 3 Bayview Crescent in Kinloss.

This week’s property round-up features everything from beachside homes and rural boltholes to new builds and period properties.

Mint Croft, Geary, Isle of Skye

The grass is always greener at Mint Croft.

Live your best life in this little slice of rural paradise.

Mint Croft is made up of a croft house, a blackhouse and a recently completed black corrugated metal-clad bothy, as well as useful outbuildings and just under seven acres of croft land.

Lovingly restored by the current owners, the croft offers spectacular views over the croft land, the sea and nearby islands.

On the market for £900,000 with Inigo.

Fairdene, Bowskeenie, Turriff

This huge home has its very own snooker room.

Keen snooker players will think they’ve hit a lucky break when they take a look inside this superb six bedroom family home.

Boasting a snooker room – with a full-sized professional snooker table – as well as a lounge, dining kitchen, family room, office and granny flat, this property is perfect for growing families.

Al fresco dining can be savoured in the beautiful garden where there is a patio area and summer house.

Offers over £425,000 with Stewart & Watson.

38 Burnside Way, Balmedie

The kitchen/dining area is sleek and stylish.

Enjoying a peaceful cul-de-sac location in the beautiful Balmedie area, this four bedroom home is a breath of fresh seaside air.

From a charming lounge and stylish dining kitchen to an attractive family area and pretty gardens, this immaculate home is the epitome of modern living.

Also those who love a summer barbecue are in for a treat as this home comes with its very own covered barbecue area.

Offers over £425,000 with Peterkins.

The Roses, Monteach Road, Methlick, Ellon

Escape the stresses of city life with this charming countryside home.

Drink in panoramic views from the comfort of this beautiful bungalow.

Together with it’s postcard perfect location this four bedroom home also has an open plan kitchen and dining room as well as a sun room.

The large gardens also make this property ideal for growing families.

Offers over £385,000 with Kellas.

3 Bayview Crescent, Kinloss, Forres

Coastal living doesn’t get more serene than this.

Fans of the seaside are sure to fall hook, line and sinker with this beachside abode.

Located just a stone’s throw away from beautiful white sandy beaches and on the edge of Findhorn Bay Nature Reserve, this new build coastal home is certainly something special.

Inside, the pristine property has four bedrooms and open plan living, dining and kitchen areas designed to maximise the wonderful views plus a balcony where morning coffee can be enjoyed while taking in the views.

 

Westwood House, Craigton Road, Cults

This grand home is like something out of a fairytale.

Jaw-droppingly beautiful, this head turning home is in a league of its own.

Set in mature landscaped grounds, every inch of this impressive detached family home oozes charm and character.

Key highlights include the striking lounge with a turret style window, the sun room, conservatory and the two storey outbuilding which could be used as a study, workshop or storage room.

Offers over £1,300,000 with Alex Hutcheon & Co.

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

One in six drivers (16%) turn off their car’s heating in an attempt to save on fuel costs, a new survey suggests (Hazrat Bilal/Alamy/PA)
Drivers turn off car heating to help cut fuel consumption, says survey
(Jeff Moore/PA)
Cost of maintenance for ‘crumbling’ hospitals passes £1bn
Thousands of nurses and ambulance staff in England are due to strike (James Manning/PA)
Shapps expresses concern for lives as NHS prepares for ‘biggest’ strike day
Nurses are to strike again on Monday in what is expected to be the biggest day of industrial action in the health service’s history (PA)
No-one ‘at any level’ in Government in talks on NHS pay, Unite says
Rab's a fan of coloured lights, they make him happy.
RAB MCNEIL: Coloured lights are magic, but scent escapes me
Could you give one of these cuties a new home?
Leah, Bear and Pumpkin are looking for new homes – can you help?
Queen star Sir Brian May has long admired the work of George Washington Wilson.
From cereal to sir: How 19th Century Aberdeen photographer inspired Queen's Brian May
Exterior view of Salford Hall.
Luxury and history come together at Karma's Salford Hall in the Cotswolds
Inverness Musical Theatre's Matthias Kremer. Image: Matthias Kremer.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Inverness Musical Theatre star prepares to take centre stage
Make this rainbow cake for your next birthday celebration. Image: Denby
Sweet treats: Brighten up every birthday with this colourful Rainbow cake

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time!’ – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. BGF investment in STC Insiso Picture shows; l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso. Aberdeen. Supplied by STC Insiso Date; 17/01/2023
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.
Loan star Mattie Pollock determined to prove point to parent club Watford by helping…
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
The grenade was found on Graemeshall Beach in Orkney. Image: Google Maps.
Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered
PRIZE WINNER: Supreme champion went to Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber and daughters, brought out by Allan Jackson.
Millerston breeding produces champion winner
The watch appears to be very old. Image: Police Scotland.
Police hope to reunite a 'very old watch' found at Inverurie Morrisons supermarket with…
Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented