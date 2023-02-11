George Mitchell: The Loch Ness Monster – fact or fiction?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

George Mitchell: The Loch Ness Monster – fact or fiction?

By George Mitchell
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Mysterious Loch Ness doesn't reveal its secrets. Image: Shutterstock.
Mysterious Loch Ness doesn't reveal its secrets. Image: Shutterstock.

It always amuses me when hearing English friends pronounce it “lock”.

Many have difficulty saying the “ch” sound in “loch”. My mate Andy manages the correct pronunciation just fine, must be his Liverpool accent that does it.

Loch Ness, is without a doubt, world famous. In some of the world’s most far-flung countries, once locals know I’m from Scotland, somebody always mentions Loch Ness.

Well done the Scottish tourist board – job done!

Loch Ness lies in the Great Glen which cuts the Highlands in two if you like, forming part of the system of waterways across Scotland, all linked together by Thomas Telford’s Caledonian Canal.

Loch Ness contains more water than all the lakes in England and Wales combined. It is an impressive 23 miles long, but its depth is where Ness really comes into its own. For Loch Ness is close to 800ft deep – dark, peaty and murky, who knows what lies down there.

Beautiful Loch Ness on a calm day. Image: Shutterstock.

I’ve read it contains an astonishing 263 billion cubic feet of water. But hang on, how do they measure that? No idea, I’d love to know.

And apparently, unlike many other lochs, Loch Ness does not freeze. It’s too deep. It’s something called the thermocline effect – while the cold water would freeze in more shallow lochs, in Ness as the cold water sinks, it is replaced by warmer water from far deeper below, hence no freezing.

As they say, you learn something new every day.

Last week I wrote about my recent visit to Inverness, and I continue with my story this week.

My bus left Inverness and we trundled through quiet and clean countryside, Loch Ness clearly visible to my left through the bus window. I got off said bus, which to my surprise was clean and comfy – shows you the last time I was on a bus, they used to be dirty with fag ends all over the floor.

I stepped outside, but quickly realised I’d come off at the wrong stop. This was not, after all, my final destination, but the one previous at Drumnadrochit. Even though I’ve successfully traversed the globe in the harshest of countries, I once again got, well not lost in Inverness, but not quite getting my directions right. Focus George!

Thankfully it was a blue sky day and dry. I slung my bag over my shoulder and walked along the side of the quiet main road. It took around 40 minutes to get to my final destination of Urquhart Castle.

The ruins of Urquhart Castle on Loch Ness. Image: Shutterstock.

Surprising for the time of year, there was a healthy amount of tourists around. I heard American, Japanese, Australian and German voices. Good for the economy no doubt, but I can only imagine how busy it gets in summer time. Definitely not for me.

Urquhart Castle sits on the banks of the Ness, some 13 miles south-west of Inverness. Unlike my last visit, there is now an impressive visitor centre.

First, into a small cinema, I sat and watched a short film about the castle’s history. Extremely well done, it details in a passionate narrative the castle’s history which, believe it or not, goes back around 1,000 years.

I walked down to the castle itself, perched somewhat precariously by the loch, and did my tour. Each section has its own very informative description.

You know, they may have had no mod cons like electricity or running water, but my goodness, these people often lived well. They had livestock, eating such meat as deer and wild boar, grew their own veg and baked their own bread. There was even a banquet hall, stables and sleeping quarters.

What a feat to have built this castle without modern technology, and interesting to see that the quality of life seemed to increase with each century.

Urquhart Castle is seen as a romantic spot by many. Image: Shutterstock.

The history of the castle and its inhabitants is, of course, of takeovers, fighting and wars. It really was brutal.

Families, clans, kings and queens have all lived here, but it’s lain empty since the late 1600s onwards.

Seen as a romantic ruin and often visited, nothing, however, was done to preserve it. Urquhart Castle was finally taken into state care in 1913, to maintain its upkeep and to recognise its significance to the nation.

There’s simply way too much information to go into here, so if you’ve never been, I highly recommend a visit. It really is iconic and easy to see why it attracts over half a million visitors every year. Just bring a hat and gloves, it’s cold down there by the edge of the loch.

Finishing my tour, I stood and focused on the loch itself. Of course, I could not write a column on Loch Ness without mentioning its most famous resident. The Loch Ness monster, or as she is known the world over – Nessie.

The legend of a “monster” in Loch Ness goes back centuries. In the 6th Century, on hearing that a man had been attacked by a water beast, Irish Monk Saint Columba sent another man out into the water. The beast appeared, Columba made the sign of the cross and in other words told it to get lost. The water beast obliged and backed off.

But it was the now infamous surgeon’s photo in 1934 that really kicked it all off and brought Nessie to the world’s attention.

Surgeon Robert Kenneth Wilson claimed while on a visit to have spotted something in the water. He quickly grabbed his camera and took the world-famous shot you see here.

The famous photo by surgeon Robert Kenneth Wilson that was seen around the world. Image: AP Photo, File.

It is believed that this photo was the first to show the monster’s head and neck, and for decades this photo was considered proof that Nessie did indeed exist.

However, in the 1990s, it was proven to be a hoax.

Over the decades there have been numerous sightings, numerous photographs, numerous videos. Many have been called fake, while others can easily be explained by calm heads who say the “evidence” is mere ripples on the water, seals, a fallen tree, or other such debris.

Have people really spotted and then photographed a monster swimming out on the loch? Or is it a classic case of human phycology, as in we see what we want to see and maybe expect to see?

People have even claimed they saw a monster or beast walk across the road and slip into the loch. Hmm, I think that’s more to do with sampling the local amber nectar, don’t you?

On a more serious note, grainy underwater images have been taken which show a giant flipper… but sceptics brushed that off as either simply the bottom of the loch or rocks and air bubbles.

One detailed DNA survey of the loch in 2018 basically came up with nothing. It said in conclusion: “So, I think we can be fairly sure that there is probably not a giant scaly reptile swimming around in Loch Ness.”

However, earlier in 1987, 24 boats with state-of-the-art echo-sounding equipment scanned the loch. It was called Operation Deepscan, and it did indicate a large moving “object” at 590ft.

A sonar expert said: “There’s something here that we don’t understand, and there’s something here that’s larger than a fish, maybe some species that hasn’t been detected before. I don’t know.”

Exciting stuff. But from what I can see, no one has yet come up with actual concrete blow-you-away evidence.

Boats taking part in Operation Deepscan in 1987. Image: Shutterstock.

None of this though has stopped a huge tourist industry that has been carefully built around Nessie, bringing visitors from far and wide and countless millions of pounds into the Scottish economy

So, to the big question…

Is there really a monster in Loch Ness?

I don’t think it is a yes or no answer to be honest, because I feel we’ve got the terminology all wrong. A “monster” paints a picture in our minds of, well, a monster, a terrifying sea creature than means us harm.

I think there are three groups of people involved. Those who think it all nonsense, those who believe passionately that of course Nessie exists in all its monster form, and the third group, the one I belong to, who believe that although there is no “monster” with humps and a long neck like a plesiosaur – you know the one that the tourist industry puts on T-shirts and tea towels – but that something is down there.

Most likely a giant eel, after all eels can be found in Loch Ness, so why not a giant one? Or even a sea creature we have yet to discover. I mean how typically ignorant of us humans to think that we know everything.

If there is something down there, I actually hope we never work it out, never find it. Not good for the tourist industry, and not good for the poor creature either.

Let it be, leave it alone and let the legend continue.

That way, everyone’s a winner.

Does the Loch Ness Monster really exist, hiding in the murky waters of the loch? Image: Shutterstock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 13.07.2022 URN: CR0036861 F&D story based on pie producer, Aussie Pies, which is run by Bradley Collins. Pies chicken and mushroom Kangaroo and ale Chicken and Satay Vegetarian Halloumi and vegetable Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Our top 5 recommendations of where to buy the best pies in Nairn
YL 1102 02 From: elma robertson All photos taken in Pitmedden. The shepherd is called Dream, and cat Lexi. Elma Robertson
Pet portraits: Lexi and Dream snuggling close together win this week's Pet Planet voucher
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen 'council estate lassie' proves old teacher wrong - by opening up her own…
The new advert for Virgin Media broadband features a Highland cow riding a motorcycle in Glencoe - but you can't get the service in the Highlands.
What a Week: From schoolboys flying planes to coos riding motorbikes
Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year for "Harry's House" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Image: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello.
Yvie Burnett: From seeing Harry Styles to Hoovering the house
Pat Machray with the bronze deer and hind being auctioned at the Maggie's Valentine's Ball. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Profile: Former ANM chief Pat Machray says Maggie's is a cause close to his…
Every dish at the Rajpoot was beautifully presented and full of flavour. Images: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Rajpoot Indian Restaurant in Inverurie lights up a cold winter's night with…
Disposable vapes are the cheapest e-cigarettes on the market (PA)
Call for excise tax on disposable vapes to deter children
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

Whisky is poured into river for start of season and anglers cast lines into the water. Picture: (L-R) Allan Sinclair, Clive Murray and guest speaker Ian Gordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fisherman cast their lines as the River Spey officially opens for the fishing season
Key changes have been made to the QMS Pig Assurance Scheme.
Higher standards to be brought in for Scottish pig farmers
To go with story by Hamish Penman. vessel aberdeen Picture shows; The Noble Innovator claimed the top spot after arriving in Aberdeen on Saturday.. unsure. Supplied by Port of Aberdeen Date; 10/02/2023 ©MEDVIND/Bent Sørensen MEDVIND FOTOGRAFI / Digitale leveringsbetingelser Optagelserne er foretaget med et Canon EOS 1Ds kamera. Filerne er lavet fra RAW filer der konverteres til 16 bits Tiff filer hvor evt. korrektion sker. Derefter leveres bil- ledfilerne som standard i 8 bits Tiff filer på ca. 32/26 MB/RGB på autorun CD-rom. Billedfilerne har ikke været proofet på Matchprint, Rainbow eller Cromalin, men alle billedfiler er fremstillet i et kalibreret AdobeRGB(1998) farverum i henhold til Digitale leveringsbetingelser for Dansk Fotografisk Forbund, PF og DJ Fotograferne og bør ses i et tilsvarende kalibreret miljø for at det rette farve/ kontrast/kvalitetsomfang kan vurderes. Medvind Fotografi påtager sig ikke ansvar for det endelige tryk. Der bør laves prøvetryk der godkendes af kunden før endelig trykning. Der er mulighed for at få leveret en ønsket billedfil- størrelse til konkrete print/tryk, da den originale RAW fil kan upsamples i fremragende kvalitet og evt. leveres som en 16 bits Tiff fil. ©MEDVIND/2003 ******************************** Conditions for delivery of digital picturefiles. The pictures are made with a Canon EOS 1Ds digitalcamera. The files are made from RAW files converted to 16 bits Tiff files. After correction delivered as 8 bits Tiff files of 32/26 MB/RGB on autorun CD-rom. "Unsharp mask" have not been applied as the final print size is unknown to me. The pictures have not been proofet on Matchprint, Rainbow or Cromalin, but all files are made in a cali- brated AdobeRGB(1998) colourspace and should only be seen in the same calibrated colourspace for correct evaluation. Medvind Fotografi is not responsible for the final print. Proofprints should be approved by the customer before final print. You can order files for very
Aberdeen welcomes huge oil rig as UK drilling sector gets vital shot in the…
a835 crash braemore
Four people taken to hospital as police investigate 'serious' crash near Braemore
Davie and Tracey Nicoll have worked at Balthayock for 13 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What makes the Balthayock Charolais herd so successful?
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 13
TAKING STOCK: Douglas, Morag and Gerald Smith with two of their five bulls heading to Stirling Bull Sales. Pictures by Kath Flannery.
Smith family of Laurencekirk putting faith in Simmentals
The popular Spectra festival takes place until February 12 (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account
RGU Boat Club president Michael Troy and Aberdeen University Boat Club president Kirstin McCallum ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race. Image: Robert Gordon University
Quick times predicted with just one month to go until 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race…
CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Greg Buchan **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Greg Buchan wants Fraserburgh to carry good form into Brora Rangers clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented