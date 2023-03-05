My Week in 5 Pictures: Heidi Talbot on staying grounded while going global

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heidi Talbot is an Irish folk singer who has taken her signature style all over the world.

Having lived in both Scotland and America, she mixes traditional and contemporary styles, throwing in a little Celtic flare here and there.

Heidi is currently on tour promoting her album Sing It For A Lifetime.

I’m doing a post graduate degree in film scoring at the moment, jumping in with both feet and an open heart.

I go for a walk in these woods at least a couple of times a week. I love the trees – they earth me and inspire me. What stories they could tell.

Singing at the Burns and Beyond festival at The Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh.

Teaching vocal workshops at the City of Edinburgh Music School. It’s a joy to work with young singers.

I’m a yoga and pilates teacher in my spare time and can honestly say both have changed my daily life for the better. Less anxiety, more clarity and I have gotten a lot better at trusting my intuition, which all feeds into creativity and music.

Heidi’s tour will stop at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on March 12. Tickets are available at aberdeenperformingarts.com or by calling 01224 641122.