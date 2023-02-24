12 of the best bike trails across the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Not only is cycling a great way to keep active, it’s a prime opportunity to explore the countryside and uncover where each and every bike trail leads to. And these tracks have something for everyone.

Muir of Ord loop from Inverness

This intermediate mountain bike ride requires advanced riding skills as well as good fitness levels. The tour sets off from Muir of Ord train station before it takes riders through Inverness, where they will pass by the Canal Ride and the Sea Loch and eventually return back to their starting point.

The Muir of Ord loop takes approximately three hours to complete and covers an area of 31.1 miles.

Bennachie Waterfall and Millstone Hill loop

Another intermediate tour takes riders around Bennachie with a number of resting spots for cyclists to sit and embrace the tranquility of nature. At the start of the tour riders will explore the waterfall and as they take on the final stretch, the Stone Bench offers a picturesque landscape.

The Bennachie Waterfall and Millstone Hill loop clocks in at two hours and 10 minutes and is an estimated 12.6 miles.

Gartly Moor Forest to Hill of Foundland and Hill of Corskie loop, near Huntly

Explore the forestry and valleys of Huntly in just two hours and 18 minutes on the Gartly Moor loop. Paths are in reasonably good condition, however, it is recommended only skilled riders take on the challenge. Cyclists will soon reach a high point of 1,525 feet on the journey.

An average of 16.4 miles are covered along the way.

Eilean Donan Castle loop from Dornie

While only around 12.3 miles long, the Eilean Donan Castle loop is considered to be an expert bike ride. Certain sections of the tour requires riders to push their bike along. But the scenery will certainly treat them well.

The Eilean Donan Castle loop takes approximately two hours and six minutes to complete.

Cairn William and Pitfichie loop, near Alford

Visit the peaks of Pitchie Hill and Cairn William on this moderately challenging route. Both cyclists and hikers are welcome to explore the trail so extra care is needed in order to share the road.

On average, the loop should take up to five hours and 42 minutes to complete with 12 miles to cover.

Loch Buidhe & Skibo Castle loop from Tain

Beginning and ending at Tain train station, cyclists will take in views of Skibo Castle and receive a close look at the majestic building. Their journey will then continue to Loch Buidhe before setting off on the last stretch of road.

Experienced cyclists should prepare to cover 36.9 miles in around four hours and 18 minutes.

Learnie Rocks Trails

Made up of a series of tracks, riders can take their pick at which loop they’d like to complete. Each trail is of a high quality for all fitness levels, skillsets and ages, and offers the full mountain biking experience with certain tracks.

From Invercauld Bridge to Balmoral Castle and Bealach Dearg loop – Cairngorms National Park

The Cairngorms loop takes cyclists on the ultimate sightseeing tour of the area. Travel across Invercauld Bridge to reach the forest roads through the Balmoral estate. A highlight for riders will certainly be the view of Balmoral Castle, but there’s plenty more to admire on the route.

This loop takes around three hours and 33 minutes to complete with a total of 24.2 miles to cover.

Glenlivet Mountain Bike Trails

Glenlivet has a handful of biking trails to take on for all ages and abilities. Identified through a colour scheme, the blue trail is a perfect opportunity for novice cyclists to have a go at, whereas the red trail is slightly more challenging.

A range of mileage is covered with these trails and can take as little as 45 minutes to finish.

Peterculter to Crathes Castle and back via Drumoak

Cycle across ancient bridges and take in the sights before travelling towards Crathes Castle. The route is fairly easier than most and cyclists can take full advantage of the resting place at the castle to catch their breath.

The length of the route is roughly 20 miles and shouldn’t take more than two hours and 48 minutes to complete.

Cults to Loch of Skene circuit

There aren’t as many inclines or drops on this particular circuit. For the most part, the route is reasonably flat and tends to steer clear of any major roads. Cyclists would cover an estimated 29 miles in four hours should they attempt to go for gold.

Tomintoul to Ballater

Covering 26 miles, cyclists will cross rivers before reaching Ballater. Once they arrive, riders can explore a selection of shops, cafes and restaurants where they will find some of the finest homemade treats available.