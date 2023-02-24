5 things to do this weekend: Hit the Road at Hootananny and enjoy Granite Noir from home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s shaping up to be a jam packed weekend of culture across the north and north-east.

From music gigs to book launches and tapas nights, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

Hit the Road at Hootananny

Heading for Hootananny in Inverness is always a sure fire way to have a good night.

Along with the venue’s usual live music, food and fun, this weekend they are hosting the Hit the Road Tour.

Three bands will take to the stage for the tour: The Cherries, Pitnamoon and Scunnurt.

The Cherries are a quintet from the Highland capital itself, and recently released their debut EP Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time.

Tickets for the event, which kicks off at 7pm on Sunday, can be bought at eventbrite.co.uk.

If you’re over in the north-east, the tour is heading your way on Monday.

Granite Noir livestream

Aberdeen’s crime writing festival Granite Noir is taking place across the city this weekend.

It started on Thursday and is running until Sunday, with a wide range of talks, workshops, film screenings and other events being hosted in venues from The Lemon Tree to St Nicholas Kirk.

If you don’t want to head along to the events in person, you can still enjoy the festival from home as a number are being livestreamed.

These include Nightime Noir with Scottish BPOC Writers Network and Bold New Voices.

You can find the full programme and buy tickets at aberdeenperformingarts.com or by calling 01224 641122.

Tapas at Velocity

Velocity is a cafe in Inverness specialising in vegan food and treats.

Each month it hosts a tapas night showcasing a range of plant-based dishes, all made in-house by the cafe’s talented team.

This month’s tapas night kicks off at 6pm on Saturday and features a special Valentine’s twist.

For £40 a head, you can expect to enjoy six dishes including bao buns and red velvet donuts. To make it even better, it’s BYOB.

Tickets can be bought at the cafe on Crown Avenue or by emailing cafe@velocitylove.co.uk.

The Hidden Fires: A Cairngorms Journey with Nan Shepherd book launch

Join author Merryn Glover at Loch Insh Watersports Centre this Saturday to celebrate her new book The Hidden Fires: A Cairngorms Journey with Nan Shepherd.

The book details Merryn exploring the same landscapes and themes as Shepherd in The Living Mountain.

The event will be in the Ptarmigan Dome, which was the original cafe near the top of Cairngorm mountain until it was moved to the lochside.

Tickets for the event are £5 and include refreshments. They can be purchased at eventbrite.co.uk.

Lairg Gaelic gathering

Thigibh ann! Join us in Lairg to celebrate Seachdain na Gàidhlig on Sunday 26th February Posted by Lairg & District Learning Centre on Wednesday, 15 February 2023

This weekend marks the end of World Gaelic Week 2023.

Lairg & District Learning Centre is celebrating with live music, song, story, poetry, a quiz, refreshments and more between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday.

Locals are encouraged to join in the festivities as the centre aims to celebrate the area’s Gaelic language and culture, past and present.

Tickets can be bought at eventbrite.co.uk.