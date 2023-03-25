MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It’s spring, and I have sprung

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It’s spring, and I have sprung

By Mary-Jane Duncan
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.

The snowdrops and daffodils are out. Spring has sprung, and I won’t accept any weather forecasts telling me otherwise.

I am not daft enough to relinquish my ‘big coat’ to the storage, I’m keeping my gloves near by for chilly dog walks and my car is full of de-icer BUT it feels like we heading towards  brighter times.

The clocks go forward tomorrow and I am thrilled.  No longer do I navigate the sleepless nights as the mother of toddlers.

Those years spent persuading a tenacious child with a steadfast desire to party at first light behind me, I am the parent of teenagers!

Teenagers and dogs

Teenagers and dogs.  What a ginormous fool.  Smug comes before an almighty fall and oversight on my part as I forgot to find out who teaches sprockers the time?

According to our dogs it’s ALWAYS the time.  Time to make sure those pesky dawn chorus birds know who’s boss.  Time to protect the house from a viscious leaf floating along in a gentle breeze.  Time to wake the house and let us know it’s daylight.

Thanks lads, I hadn’t noticed from the depths of my curtained bedroom.  Thank goodness when I do eventually get up, I’ll feel safe and protected from the ill intentioned sunbeams obviously planning to do me a damage.

And yes, those would be the sunbeams the dogs then sleep in all afternoon having clocked off for the day.

In MJ’s house, spring heralds good intentions.

Spring brings with it nothing but good intentions.  This will be the year we get the garden done (no it won’t).

This will be the year we sort out his shed (again, probably not).  This will be the year we get up at 6am and walk the dogs so we’ve got 10k steps under our belt before an honest day’s work! (I doubt it).

Our initial enthusiasm is infectious.  Friends are invited to join us at the house because, thanks to this impending spring clean, it will be immaculate and visitor ready (ehhhhhhhhhh, will it now?).

Cleanout time

Wardrobes are flung open with gusto, the children rolling their eyes as I demand to know ‘when was the last time you even wore this!?!’  Please no, they cry.  Too late.  I am full of Spring.  This IS getting done.

Along with my philanthropic longings, I am also a momentarily self-professed, entrepreneurial, captain of industry, and will drag this family out of its post covid bank balance doldrums by selling everything.  EVERYTHING MUST GO!

Shoes.  Trainers.  Hoodies.  Bags. Wedding outfits? No need for these again, let’s do this.  Immediately the downstairs box room, which I actually had managed to clean and organise is now Mum’s ‘Vinted’ room.

Yup, the teens are howling with laughter when I ask them if they’ve heard of an App called Vinted?  Aye, only about three years ago Mum, where have you been?

Sitting on a gold mine

Why did nobody tell me?!  I am sitting on a gold mine here, especially when my kids wear the exact same clothes over and over again, even though their wardrobes are groaning with content worthy of transporting them to Narnia.

Nothing is safe and I mean nothing.  Poor biggest kid got hit hard.  Anything she didn’t take to Oz with her was fair game and listed within the day.

I started off well.  I took carefully placed photos to show items to maximum effect.  I listed details with meticulous precision.  Was the item new with tags or just new.

Questions, questions

Had she worn them a few times and maybe caused a slight mark.  Where was this offending scuff?  What length was it and what exact cleaning product had I used to try to remove it?  How high was the wedge heel?

Was there an inside zip compartment or a mobile phone pocket?  Was it just a handbag or was there a shoulder strap too?  Did the dress have the ability to be taken from day to night depending on accessories.

I described it all.  For the first 50 items at least.  And then I learned.  My children hysterical, the more indignant I become answering all the messages.

For sale £18.  Will I take £1.20?  No I will not! Bl**dy cheek!  Defeated, I’ve learned my lesson and swung past the charity shop on my way to buy a Lotto ticket.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
Gothenburg Great John McMaster has revealed the tragedy which led to him growing up without his dad.
Big Interview: John McMaster survived early tragedy to become one of the Gothenburg greats
5
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
6
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 17-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
7
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
8
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
9
The Pig's Wings has some delicious new items on the menu. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Talk of the Town: Ultra-modern Aberdeenshire farm shop, Westhill Thai bistro night and burgers…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street

More from Press and Journal

The committee presents the £2,000 cheque to Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen.
New Deer Young Farmers celebrates centenary milestone
Bayern Munich's Lea Schüller comes up against Arsenal's Leah Williamson in the Champions League quarter-final clash. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The quality of football in the Uefa Women's Champions League should be…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey believes best is yet to come from Aberdeen Women ahead of first…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maria Stewart dealt cocaine to pay her brothers drugs debt Picture shows; Maria Stewart, Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Single mum spared jail after dealing cocaine to pay off brother's drugs debt
1990 - Tillydrone Community Council secretary Aileen Goymer takes a pelting with wet sponges as part of gala day events.
Gallery: Tillydrone through the years – fun festivals, dinner dances and youth groups
Tuck into these tasty pancakes with hot caramelised oranges. Image: Milk and More
Sweet treats: Pancakes with hot caramelised oranges that put the fun back into breakfast
Drama Groups 1978-02-23 Aberdeenshire Federation SWRI Drama Festival ©AJL 23 February 1978 "These members of the Strichen WRI team took part in the Aberdeenshire Federation SWRI Drama Festival at Inverurie Town Hall last night. They are (lef to right) Mrs Chrissie Simpson, Mrs Cynthia Beaton, Mrs Pat Imray, Mrs Doreen Brown and Mrs Mabel Forman; and (front, left to right) Mrs Fay Brydon and Mrs Irene Marshall." Used: P&J 24/02/1978
Gallery: Break a leg! Celebrating times Aberdonians have taken to the stage
Outgoing first minister Nicola Sturgeon with husband and former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell (Image: Andrew Milligan/Shutterstock)
David Knight: 'The Murrells' abandoning ship exposed so many hidden imperfections
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home
Phoebe Dowens has been working with RZSS for a decade. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Fish oil, butchery and 'the big reveal': Highland Wildlife Park keeper shares the not-so-glamorous…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented