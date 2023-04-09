My Week in 5 Pictures: Highland musician Calum MacPhail gets ready for release of his debut album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Highland musician Calum MacPhail gets ready for release of his debut album

We caught up with the Inverness accordionist and vocalist.

By Lauren Robertson
Calum MacPhail's debut album is out soon. Image: Calum MacPhail
Calum MacPhail's debut album is out soon. Image: Calum MacPhail

Calum MacPhail is an award-winning accordionist and vocalist from Inverness, originally hailing from Fort William.

Along with his solo career, he forms part of trad folk powerhouse band Ho-ro.

Calum’s newest single Oh My Darlin’, a track about falling in love and figuring out a new dynamic as a couple, was released on April 7.

The song will feature on his debut album At Last… which is due to be released on April 14.

We found out what the artist has been up to as he prepares for the big day.

I was pretty buzzing about this. Image: Calum MacPhail

Here I am at a ceilidh for Highland Hospice, dressed as Bobby the Bee.

Oh what a night. Image: Calum MacPhail

Here’s the setup for a wedding I played at with my function band Highland Fire Ceilidh.

Gotta love the Highland weather. Image: Calum MacPhail

We got together to shoot a music video for my new song Oh My Darlin’.

Look at that smile. Image: Calum MacPhail

A wee wander with my dog up Ord Hill overlooking Inverness and the Kessock Bridge.

The calm before the storm. Image: Calum MacPhail

Time for a quick selfie at rehearsals with the band, preparing for the summer ahead.

You can download and stream Calum’s and Ho-ro’s music on all major streaming platforms.

