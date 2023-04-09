My Week in 5 Pictures: Highland musician Calum MacPhail gets ready for release of his debut album

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calum MacPhail is an award-winning accordionist and vocalist from Inverness, originally hailing from Fort William.

Along with his solo career, he forms part of trad folk powerhouse band Ho-ro.

Calum’s newest single Oh My Darlin’, a track about falling in love and figuring out a new dynamic as a couple, was released on April 7.

The song will feature on his debut album At Last… which is due to be released on April 14.

We found out what the artist has been up to as he prepares for the big day.

Here I am at a ceilidh for Highland Hospice, dressed as Bobby the Bee.

Here’s the setup for a wedding I played at with my function band Highland Fire Ceilidh.

We got together to shoot a music video for my new song Oh My Darlin’.

A wee wander with my dog up Ord Hill overlooking Inverness and the Kessock Bridge.

Time for a quick selfie at rehearsals with the band, preparing for the summer ahead.

You can download and stream Calum’s and Ho-ro’s music on all major streaming platforms.