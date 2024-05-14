‘Add dumbbells or baby for extra resistance’: The Banchory fitness class for new mums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Add dumbbells or baby for extra resistance’: The Banchory fitness class for new mums

Former footballer Rhona Gordon's mum and baby classes are great for post-natal recovery, and spending time with your newborn.

Feel the baby burn at Rhona Gordon's mum and bay fitness classes in Banchory. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Feel the baby burn at Rhona Gordon's mum and bay fitness classes in Banchory. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

You don’t HAVE to bring your new-born child to Rhona Gordon’s mum and baby fitness class in Banchory… but it IS recommended.

Not only can you do some beneficial post-pregnancy exercises while interacting with the little-un. But the tyke also makes for useful gym equipment.

As you can see from our photos, Rhona’s two-year-old daughter Fearn loves to perch on her mum during the once-a-week sessions, adding extra burn to the workout.

And, says Rhona, she seems to instinctively know when to help out.

Rhona Gordon with daughter Fearn.
Rhona Gordon with daughter Fearn. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The other day I was doing press ups with my class, and I was saying, you know, start off just off your knees,” Rhona explains. “Then I said, if you want to make the movement a little bit harder… And on cue, my daughter just jumped on my back.

“She was showing everyone exactly how to make it harder.”

Why Rhona decided to set up her Banchory post-natal fitness class

Rhona, a former footballer, has run the mums and babies class for the past seven years.

Part of her Banchory-based Deeside Fitness personal training company, the sessions focus on getting new mums back into fitness after their pregnancy break and boosting their post-natal recovery.

The catalyst was her sister having a baby, and a realisation there were no post-natal fitness classes anywhere in the area.

Rhona, who already had a degree in sports and exercise science from Robert Gordon University and her PT certificates, decided to change that, so went off to do her post-natal qualifications.

Rhona during one of her post-natal fitness classes in Banchory.
Rhona takes the post-natal fitness classes in Banchory's Scout Hut. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She also went through her own first pregnancy with her son around the same time. He was a C-section, and the experience made Rhona realise just how impactful body the surgery is on the body.

“A lot of people don’t realise how how big the surgery [C-section] is,” says Rhona.

She also saw the benefits that fitness and exercise can have in recovering from pregnancy — benefits that are not just physical.

“Mentally, it’s amazing. Just getting outside in the fresh air can be so good for your mental health.”

What are the benefits of exercise for mums?

The NHS spells out exactly what the benefits of regular exercise are for new mothers, including that it can keep you relaxed, keep you fit and help you feel more energetic.

It can even help ward off post-natal depression, a condition that is estimated to affect one in five new mothers.

Meanwhile, post-natal fitness classes like Rhona’s target those muscles like the lower back and core abdominals that are weakened during pregnancy.

Importantly, they also give you the time and space to work out with a body that has been through some changes, while still being able to interact with your child.

“People are understandably quite worried because they don’t want to do anything wrong,” Rhona says. “But there’s always something you can do.”

Rhona’s guide to post-natal fitness

Exclusively for the P&J, Rhona has put together a simple post-natal workout made up of exercises she uses in her mums and babies fitness class, held every Tuesday at 9.30am to 10.30am in Banchory’s Scout Hut, or outside if the weather’s nice.

Below, she also gives her top five tips for returning to fitness after pregnancy.

As you can see from our photos, daughter Fearn was keen to get in on the action, just as many of the toddlers at the sessions do.

It’s something Rhona loves to incorporate into the class.

“It’s quite relaxed,” Rhona explains. “With the children, we just have to play it by ear a little bit.

“Sometimes you might want to be squatting with your baby and doing the exercise. And sometimes you might have to change it because they want to lie down.

“You have to be very adaptable when you’ve got kids.”

Rhona’s mums and babies workout in pictures

Rhona demonstrates a side lunge, taught in her post-natal fitness classes in Banchory.

First is the side lunge, a functional exercise working on stability, balance and leg strength, helpful in everyday life when picking up, lifting and reaching to get something or someone. Add a small weight or a baby for extra resistance

Long arm plank taught in Rhona's mums and babies classes in Banchory.

Next is a long arm plank. Working on core and arm strength. Modify this exercise, by taking the plank onto your knees (see pic below). Babies love interacting with you whilst lying underneath you.

You can even try a press up. Adding a child as resistance on a press up or plank exercises, is a great way of adding progressive overload, as the child grows they get heavier, and you are carrying more.

Press up taught in Rhona's post-natal fitness classes in Banchory.

The glute bridge (pic below) is a brilliant postnatal exercise focusing on glute strength and pelvic floor activation.

Bridges are a fantastic exercise as can be performed early in your postnatal journey, and can be adapted by adding resistance (a weight or baby) or by adding a resistance band above your knees.

Side planks with a leg extension. Progression can either be added by adding a weight/child or by doing the exercise with straight legs and coming off the feet.

Rhona demonstrates a side plank with leg extension.Rhona demonstrates the side plank while holding her daughter.

Rhona’s 5 tips to returning to exercise after having a baby

1) Be patient.

It’s ok to build up your fitness slowly.

2) Don’t compare your fitness journey to friends or celebrity influencers.

Every woman’s experience of pregnancy and birth is very different and unique.

3) Listen to your body

If something doesn’t feel right, speak to a medical professional. If you are able, I would highly recommend a Mummy MOT with a Woman’s Health Physiotherapist (Reform Physio in Cults is fab).

4) Exercise with a friend

Instead of meeting up for a coffee, go outdoors for a walk, or do some low impact circuits at the park.

This will not only improve your physical fitness but the social aspect will also benefit your mental health.

Exercising with a buddy will make it more fun and keep you accountable and motivated. Or find a Postnatal exercise class in your area and make some new mummy friends.

5) Be kind to yourself

Life with a baby can be unpredictable, some days will not go to plan, and that’s ok. Count your wins, however small they may be.

