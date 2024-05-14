‘Add dumbbells or baby for extra resistance’: The Banchory fitness class for new mums

You don’t HAVE to bring your new-born child to Rhona Gordon’s mum and baby fitness class in Banchory… but it IS recommended.

Not only can you do some beneficial post-pregnancy exercises while interacting with the little-un. But the tyke also makes for useful gym equipment.

As you can see from our photos, Rhona’s two-year-old daughter Fearn loves to perch on her mum during the once-a-week sessions, adding extra burn to the workout.

And, says Rhona, she seems to instinctively know when to help out.

“The other day I was doing press ups with my class, and I was saying, you know, start off just off your knees,” Rhona explains. “Then I said, if you want to make the movement a little bit harder… And on cue, my daughter just jumped on my back.

“She was showing everyone exactly how to make it harder.”

Why Rhona decided to set up her Banchory post-natal fitness class

Rhona, a former footballer, has run the mums and babies class for the past seven years.

Part of her Banchory-based Deeside Fitness personal training company, the sessions focus on getting new mums back into fitness after their pregnancy break and boosting their post-natal recovery.

The catalyst was her sister having a baby, and a realisation there were no post-natal fitness classes anywhere in the area.

Rhona, who already had a degree in sports and exercise science from Robert Gordon University and her PT certificates, decided to change that, so went off to do her post-natal qualifications.

She also went through her own first pregnancy with her son around the same time. He was a C-section, and the experience made Rhona realise just how impactful body the surgery is on the body.

“A lot of people don’t realise how how big the surgery [C-section] is,” says Rhona.

She also saw the benefits that fitness and exercise can have in recovering from pregnancy — benefits that are not just physical.

“Mentally, it’s amazing. Just getting outside in the fresh air can be so good for your mental health.”

What are the benefits of exercise for mums?

The NHS spells out exactly what the benefits of regular exercise are for new mothers, including that it can keep you relaxed, keep you fit and help you feel more energetic.

It can even help ward off post-natal depression, a condition that is estimated to affect one in five new mothers.

Meanwhile, post-natal fitness classes like Rhona’s target those muscles like the lower back and core abdominals that are weakened during pregnancy.

Importantly, they also give you the time and space to work out with a body that has been through some changes, while still being able to interact with your child.

“People are understandably quite worried because they don’t want to do anything wrong,” Rhona says. “But there’s always something you can do.”

Rhona’s guide to post-natal fitness

Exclusively for the P&J, Rhona has put together a simple post-natal workout made up of exercises she uses in her mums and babies fitness class, held every Tuesday at 9.30am to 10.30am in Banchory’s Scout Hut, or outside if the weather’s nice.

Below, she also gives her top five tips for returning to fitness after pregnancy.

As you can see from our photos, daughter Fearn was keen to get in on the action, just as many of the toddlers at the sessions do.

It’s something Rhona loves to incorporate into the class.

“It’s quite relaxed,” Rhona explains. “With the children, we just have to play it by ear a little bit.

“Sometimes you might want to be squatting with your baby and doing the exercise. And sometimes you might have to change it because they want to lie down.

“You have to be very adaptable when you’ve got kids.”

Rhona’s mums and babies workout in pictures

First is the side lunge, a functional exercise working on stability, balance and leg strength, helpful in everyday life when picking up, lifting and reaching to get something or someone. Add a small weight or a baby for extra resistance

Next is a long arm plank. Working on core and arm strength. Modify this exercise, by taking the plank onto your knees (see pic below). Babies love interacting with you whilst lying underneath you.

You can even try a press up. Adding a child as resistance on a press up or plank exercises, is a great way of adding progressive overload, as the child grows they get heavier, and you are carrying more.

The glute bridge (pic below) is a brilliant postnatal exercise focusing on glute strength and pelvic floor activation.

Bridges are a fantastic exercise as can be performed early in your postnatal journey, and can be adapted by adding resistance (a weight or baby) or by adding a resistance band above your knees.

Side planks with a leg extension. Progression can either be added by adding a weight/child or by doing the exercise with straight legs and coming off the feet.

Rhona’s 5 tips to returning to exercise after having a baby

1) Be patient.

It’s ok to build up your fitness slowly.

2) Don’t compare your fitness journey to friends or celebrity influencers.

Every woman’s experience of pregnancy and birth is very different and unique.

3) Listen to your body

If something doesn’t feel right, speak to a medical professional. If you are able, I would highly recommend a Mummy MOT with a Woman’s Health Physiotherapist (Reform Physio in Cults is fab).

4) Exercise with a friend

Instead of meeting up for a coffee, go outdoors for a walk, or do some low impact circuits at the park.

This will not only improve your physical fitness but the social aspect will also benefit your mental health.

Exercising with a buddy will make it more fun and keep you accountable and motivated. Or find a Postnatal exercise class in your area and make some new mummy friends.

5) Be kind to yourself

Life with a baby can be unpredictable, some days will not go to plan, and that’s ok. Count your wins, however small they may be.