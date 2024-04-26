Job vacancies: Could you sell Porsches in Aberdeen or show tourists round the Highlands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Job vacancies: Could you sell Porsches in Aberdeen or show tourists round the Highlands?

Job sites are a great place to find work but they can also be a rich source of inspiration and information, with careers you may never have considered or even knew about.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Your next new job, or even an idea for a new career, could be just a click away on a recruitment site. Image: Shutterstock.
Your next new job, or even an idea for a new career, could be just a click away on a recruitment site. Image: Shutterstock.

Job sites are a great place to explore ideas for a new career, especially if you feel like it’s time for a change.

Often they can point you in a direction you otherwise might not have considered and can even surprise you when it comes to salaries.

They can also help you identify trends, and sectors which are perhaps ‘crying out’ for new recruits.

Job sites are a good place to look for work, and also to get ideas about a change of direction. Image: Shutterstock.

For example, on job site Indeed, First Bus is currently recruiting in Aberdeen for new and experienced bus drivers.

And for experienced police officers who fancy a dramatic change of scenery, there are exciting opportunities with South Australia Police.

First Bus currently has a range of openings. Image: Kami Thomson.

The advert says: “SA is home to Australia’s ‘best beach’, the country’s finest wine, outback mountain ranges and a thriving arts scene.

“If you’re chasing a Mediterranean climate, friendly, laid back lifestyle, with a much lower cost of living than our eastern counterparts – that’s us!

“SA makes a great place to raise a family and expand your policing journey, while enjoying a competitive salary and limitless opportunities for learning and career growth.”

Glenelg Beach at sunset in South Australia. Image: Shutterstock.

Of course, job sites can also reveal areas where positions are as rare as hens’ teeth.

This can be disappointing, or even worrying, if you’ve invested a lot of time training or studying for a certain profession.

If this is the case, jobs sites can also help you identify transferable skills and for that reason, they can be a rich source of information and even inspiration.

The other advantage of looking at jobs sites is that you can learn about jobs that you may not have even heard of.

Job sites like Indeed are a good place to explore roles or professions you might have never heard of. Image: Shutterstock.

Job vacancies in Aberdeen and the Highlands

This week Indeed listed 2,317 jobs within 25 miles of Aberdeen and 1,159 within 25 miles of Inverness.

Among the more fun-sounding jobs is an advert for a Tour Guide with Highland Explorer Tours, which pays £28,000 to £32,000 a year.

The advert says: “Looking to do something a wee bit different? We’re on the hunt for new team members who are enthusiastic and energetic, with a deep passion for Scotland.

“As far as jobs go, yours could be pretty awesome!

“Our Driver-Guides are Scottish to the max. Imagine your office being an ever-changing scenic environment, from forest to beach, Highlands to Islands. You could say it’s ‘living the dream’.”

Could you show someone around the spectacular Highlands? Image: Sandy McCook.

Be a Porsche sales advisor or a marshal at Belladrum

Another listing is for an Event Marshal at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

The job description says shifts are available from July 25. No experience is required and all training and PPE is provided.

The ideal candidates will be “smart, enthusiastic and polite and have an ability to excel within a team and enjoy working outdoors in all weather”.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival. Image: Jason Hedges.

For anyone after something a little more glamorous – and indoors – Peter Vardy in Aberdeen is advertising for a Porsche Sales Advisor, with a salary ranging from £23,000 to £60,000.

The job description says: “The day anyone gets a new car is one of great joy. But we want that happiness to extend to the whole guest experience – from the day someone walks into the showroom to the day you hand them the keys to their pride and joy.”

There’s even an advert for a cleaning job that’s a little bit different at Aberdeen Airport.

Skytanking UK Ltd is hiring for an Aircraft Cleaning Agent, with pay between £23,379 and £24,765 a year.

Aircraft cleaning agent at work. Image: Shutterstock.

 

More from Lifestyle

The Gaff is located on Bridge Street in Ellon. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Did our 5 dishes at well-known Ellon pizza joint The Gaff deliver?
Climbing stairs is associated with a longer life, researchers say (Alamy/PA)
Climbing stairs may help you live longer and aid your heart – scientists
Crathie Kirk has been instrumental to the Royal Family. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
11 historic churches across Aberdeenshire including Crathie
Looking across the table at an Indian meal.
The 5 restaurants and takeaways to get a delicious Indian meal in Elgin
bird's eye view of the city of Inverness, including a bridge over the local river
Where to eat in Inverness? Try these 4 places
ABZWorks Aberdeen's Angela Taylor with successful candidate Kasia Rozmarynowska and her daughter Amelia
Stuck in a rut? This Aberdeen team offers practical support
Martin Reid with his grandad Isaac Middleton in their final photo together. Martin watched his grandad die in 1997 after contracting hepatitis from contaminated blood. Image: Martin Reid
Aberdeen contaminated blood victim: Inquiry report can finally bring justice for grandad Isaac and…
Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, warned that the ‘demand for NHS services will be unsustainable by 2035’ (PA)
Stroke could cost UK £75bn by 2035, charity warns
Patient Steve Young (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Music teacher’s ‘bump on the head’ turned out to be high-risk melanoma
Waiting lists for children’s mental health services are ‘chronic’ and provision is a ‘postcode lottery’, the report warned (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Government must ‘rocket-boost’ mental health support in schools to tackle crisis

Conversation