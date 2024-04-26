Job vacancies: Could you sell Porsches in Aberdeen or show tourists round the Highlands?

Job sites are a great place to explore ideas for a new career, especially if you feel like it’s time for a change.

Often they can point you in a direction you otherwise might not have considered and can even surprise you when it comes to salaries.

They can also help you identify trends, and sectors which are perhaps ‘crying out’ for new recruits.

For example, on job site Indeed, First Bus is currently recruiting in Aberdeen for new and experienced bus drivers.

And for experienced police officers who fancy a dramatic change of scenery, there are exciting opportunities with South Australia Police.

The advert says: “SA is home to Australia’s ‘best beach’, the country’s finest wine, outback mountain ranges and a thriving arts scene.

“If you’re chasing a Mediterranean climate, friendly, laid back lifestyle, with a much lower cost of living than our eastern counterparts – that’s us!

“SA makes a great place to raise a family and expand your policing journey, while enjoying a competitive salary and limitless opportunities for learning and career growth.”

Of course, job sites can also reveal areas where positions are as rare as hens’ teeth.

This can be disappointing, or even worrying, if you’ve invested a lot of time training or studying for a certain profession.

If this is the case, jobs sites can also help you identify transferable skills and for that reason, they can be a rich source of information and even inspiration.

The other advantage of looking at jobs sites is that you can learn about jobs that you may not have even heard of.

Job vacancies in Aberdeen and the Highlands

This week Indeed listed 2,317 jobs within 25 miles of Aberdeen and 1,159 within 25 miles of Inverness.

Among the more fun-sounding jobs is an advert for a Tour Guide with Highland Explorer Tours, which pays £28,000 to £32,000 a year.

The advert says: “Looking to do something a wee bit different? We’re on the hunt for new team members who are enthusiastic and energetic, with a deep passion for Scotland.

“As far as jobs go, yours could be pretty awesome!

“Our Driver-Guides are Scottish to the max. Imagine your office being an ever-changing scenic environment, from forest to beach, Highlands to Islands. You could say it’s ‘living the dream’.”

Be a Porsche sales advisor or a marshal at Belladrum

Another listing is for an Event Marshal at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

The job description says shifts are available from July 25. No experience is required and all training and PPE is provided.

The ideal candidates will be “smart, enthusiastic and polite and have an ability to excel within a team and enjoy working outdoors in all weather”.

For anyone after something a little more glamorous – and indoors – Peter Vardy in Aberdeen is advertising for a Porsche Sales Advisor, with a salary ranging from £23,000 to £60,000.

The job description says: “The day anyone gets a new car is one of great joy. But we want that happiness to extend to the whole guest experience – from the day someone walks into the showroom to the day you hand them the keys to their pride and joy.”

There’s even an advert for a cleaning job that’s a little bit different at Aberdeen Airport.

Skytanking UK Ltd is hiring for an Aircraft Cleaning Agent, with pay between £23,379 and £24,765 a year.