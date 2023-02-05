Island music festival to end on Saturday to respect the Sabbath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A music festival being launched later this year will end on a Saturday night in keeping with islanders’ Sabbath traditions.

Midnight Sun Weekender will take place in the grounds of Lews Castle in Stornoway from May 25-27.

Rock bands The Pretenders and Primal Scream will take to the stage alongside a host of performers, including Ocean Colour Scene.

Almost £1m is being spent on the event, which many are calling the Glastonbury of the North.

With respect to islanders’ traditions of keeping the Sabbath clear, organisers opted to end the festival on a Saturday.

Local shops remain closed and public transport services grind to a halt each Sunday, in keeping with the biblical traditions of abstaining from work on this day.

In keeping with tradition

Co-founder Charlie Clark grew up in the local area.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, he said it was important to keep traditions alive.

He said: “We’ve carefully chosen the days for exactly that reason. It’s something I always loved when I was wee.

“There’s a lot to be said about taking the time to do nothing.”

The inauguraul Midnight Sun Weekender line-up will include performances from Ocean Colour Scene, Spiritualized, Edwyn Collins, Public Service Broadcasting and Honeyblood.

Following in the footsteps of HebCelt

The event is being held in the same location as the Outer Hebrides popular HebCelt festival.

Scores of fans from across the globe descend on the island every year for the event.

The sold-out 25th festival, held in July last year, attracted an 18,000-strong international audience from more than an estimated 100 countries.