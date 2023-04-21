5 things to do this weekend: Etape Loch Ness, Earth Day and Cromarty Crime & Thrillers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Etape Loch Ness, Earth Day and Cromarty Crime & Thrillers

This week the north and north-east basked in the sunshine - and hopefully it will continue into this weekend.

By Lauren Robertson
Etape Loch Ness returns this weekend.
Etape Loch Ness returns this weekend.

We’re in for a thrilling weekend across the north-east and Highlands.

We’re not only talking about the return of Cromarty Crime & Thrillers weekend, but a whole host of activities happening across the region.

And fingers crossed that this week’s sunshine continues over the next few days, giving plenty of opportunities for spring walks and barbecues.

Cromarty Crime & Thrillers

Cromarty Crime & Thrillers 2023 is coming soon! Join us from 21 April for a weekend packed with top crime fiction. Tickets now on sale for a great line up. Lin Anderson, Mark Billingham, Shona Maclean, Mark Bridgeman Author, Jonathan Whitelaw, Helen Forbes, Author, Margaret Kirk Author, Neil Lancaster, Callum McSorley, M J Elliott Author. Full details over at https://www.cromartyartstrust.org.uk/crime-and-thrillers

Posted by Cromarty Arts Trust & Old Brewery on Thursday, 30 March 2023

Cromarty Crime & Thrillers is back for an 11th year celebrating top crime fiction.

The programme, taking place at The Stables, features author talks and advice on how to get published.

This year’s author line-up includes Lin Anderson, Mark Billingham, Shona Maclean, Mark Bridgeman and Jonathan Whitelaw.

Find more information and bookings at cromartyartstrust.org.uk.

Etape Loch Ness

The event goes through Inverness and around the famous loch.

This year’s Etape Loch Ness cycling event takes place on Sunday.

The route follows a 66-mile circuit starting by the riverside at Bught Park, looping around the iconic Loch Ness and finishing back at Eden Court.

6,000 cyclists from 20 different countries are signed up to take park, with money raised being donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Entry for the event has now closed but spectators are encouraged to cheer on the cyclists as they take on the feat.

Saturday Night Laughs

Line up drop for THIS Saturday 22nd!Headliner is the inimitable Gary Little Comedian with support from MARTIN BEARNE…

Posted by Scotland's Best Comedians – Blue Lamp on Tuesday, 18 April 2023

If you agree there’s nothing better than a good laugh, you need to head to The Blue Lamp this weekend.

Every Saturday, Scotland’s Best Comedians take over the venue to get the Granite City giggling – this weekend’s line-up consisting of Chris Scott and Richard Pulsford, plus headliner Gary Little and resident compere Ross Leslie.

Book your tickets at scotlandsbestcomedians.live and be careful where you sit, these guys won’t hold back…

Earth Day

Make your garden bloomin’ lovely for bees. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Earth Day is the perfect opportunity to start doing your bit for our planet.

There are lots of easy and free ways to make a difference, however small. It’s as simple as heading to the beach and collecting some litter as you go, making an effort to switch off lights or avoiding using pesticides in the garden.

Or why not make the most of the good weather and plant good pollinators like lavender or bluebells to help our our bee friends?

Wild Wellness walk

Did you know that immersing yourself in nature can have some incredible benefits on stress and anxiety and can boost…

Posted by Nicola Cook Wild Wellness Coaching on Monday, 17 April 2023

Continuing on the Earth Day and sunny weather theme, Nicola Cook of Wild Wellness is hosting an immersive nature experience this weekend.

Nicola invites locals to really get in and about nature with her on the Larick Trail at the Back o’ Bennachie.

She hopes the experience will increase energy, decrease fatigue and boost the immune system among many other health benefits.

The event takes place on Saturday from 7am to 10am and tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.co.uk.

