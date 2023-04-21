5 things to do this weekend: Etape Loch Ness, Earth Day and Cromarty Crime & Thrillers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’re in for a thrilling weekend across the north-east and Highlands.

We’re not only talking about the return of Cromarty Crime & Thrillers weekend, but a whole host of activities happening across the region.

And fingers crossed that this week’s sunshine continues over the next few days, giving plenty of opportunities for spring walks and barbecues.

Cromarty Crime & Thrillers

Cromarty Crime & Thrillers is back for an 11th year celebrating top crime fiction.

The programme, taking place at The Stables, features author talks and advice on how to get published.

This year’s author line-up includes Lin Anderson, Mark Billingham, Shona Maclean, Mark Bridgeman and Jonathan Whitelaw.

Find more information and bookings at cromartyartstrust.org.uk.

Etape Loch Ness

This year’s Etape Loch Ness cycling event takes place on Sunday.

The route follows a 66-mile circuit starting by the riverside at Bught Park, looping around the iconic Loch Ness and finishing back at Eden Court.

6,000 cyclists from 20 different countries are signed up to take park, with money raised being donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Entry for the event has now closed but spectators are encouraged to cheer on the cyclists as they take on the feat.

Saturday Night Laughs

If you agree there’s nothing better than a good laugh, you need to head to The Blue Lamp this weekend.

Every Saturday, Scotland’s Best Comedians take over the venue to get the Granite City giggling – this weekend’s line-up consisting of Chris Scott and Richard Pulsford, plus headliner Gary Little and resident compere Ross Leslie.

Book your tickets at scotlandsbestcomedians.live and be careful where you sit, these guys won’t hold back…

Earth Day

Earth Day is the perfect opportunity to start doing your bit for our planet.

There are lots of easy and free ways to make a difference, however small. It’s as simple as heading to the beach and collecting some litter as you go, making an effort to switch off lights or avoiding using pesticides in the garden.

Or why not make the most of the good weather and plant good pollinators like lavender or bluebells to help our our bee friends?

Wild Wellness walk

Continuing on the Earth Day and sunny weather theme, Nicola Cook of Wild Wellness is hosting an immersive nature experience this weekend.

Nicola invites locals to really get in and about nature with her on the Larick Trail at the Back o’ Bennachie.

She hopes the experience will increase energy, decrease fatigue and boost the immune system among many other health benefits.

The event takes place on Saturday from 7am to 10am and tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.co.uk.