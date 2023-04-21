Health & Wellbeing Inverness NHS worker: ‘I worked in catering now I help comfort patients undergoing surgery’ Xue Min arrived in Scotland with just a suitcase of belongings and she's now progressing well in her career with the NHS. By Charlotte Thomson April 21 2023, 11.45am Share Inverness NHS worker: ‘I worked in catering now I help comfort patients undergoing surgery’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/health-and-wellbeing/5594458/inverness-nhs-worker/ Copy Link 0 comment Xue Min enjoys her new role helping surgical staff in Inverness. Image: NHS Highland [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation