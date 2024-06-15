Meet the Boddam seafood company that brings much more than fish to the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Meet the Boddam seafood company that brings much more than fish to the table

The family-owned business, which was established in 1947, is behind Marks and Spencer's 'Best Ever Fish Pie'.

Thistle Seafoods chef Ross Lintott. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

It’s been more than 75 years since Boddam seafood manufacturer Thistle Seafoods was established. In that time, it “has gone from strength-to-strength and grown enormously.”

The family-owned company now boast two sites/factories located in Boddam near Peterhead and in Uddingston, in the outskirts of Glasgow, and employs roughly 800 people.

Thistle Seafoods’ Boddam site.

In addition, it also produces close to 200 different frozen and chilled seafood products for supermarkets – including Marks and Spencer (M&S) – in the UK, US and Canada.

“We do about 50 different product lines for M&S,” explains Stephen Main, commercial director at Thistle Seafoods.

The Best Ever Fish Pie.

“What we’ve been working on for the last 12 months with M&S is our Best Ever Fish Pie.”

What are the ingredients to M&S’ Best Ever Fish Pie?

M&S’ Best Ever range offers classic everyday family favourites made with quality ingredients by its in-house chefs.

I asked Stephen, who has worked at Thistle Seafoods for 18 years, to describe the Best Ever Fish Pie to me.

From left: Stephen Main, Ciaran Lack, head of development, and Stephen Gaunt, M&S account manager. Image: Supplied by Thistle Seafoods

He said: “There are a lot of (and some very good) fish pies out there. How can we claim ours is the very best?

“That’s because we use Scottish salmon from the M&S select farms, haddock which is caught in the North Sea (and smoked) by Lunar in Peterhead.

“They’re about a mile away from our factory, so it couldn’t be much fresher.

“We [also] use prawns, which come from M&S select farms around the world, and wild-caught scallops. Then we make a cheese sauce using mature cheddar and (again) Lunar smoked haddock.

The pie’s ingredients.

“It’s topped with a creamy mash potato and finished off with some crumb mixed with Italian hardstyle cheese.”

A crumb featuring Italian hardstyle cheese finishes the dish off.

Thistle Seafoods employs four classically trained chefs, who have all worked at Michelin-star restaurants.

It’s a delicious product that’s been a year in the making with all our chefs working on it, as well as the chefs at M&S,” Stephen adds.

Chefs at Thistle Seafoods and M&S put hearts and soles into making mouth-watering products

The Thistle Seafoods chefs include Ciaran Lack, Dan Ellis, Che Mueller and Ross Lintott – who is the newest member of the team, joining in November 2023.

Ross has previously worked at The Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder, Ballathie House Hotel in Perthshire and The Peat Inn Restaurant in St Andrews. He was also head chef at Six by Nico in Aberdeen.

Ross was the head chef at Six by Nico in 2022.
Inside Aberdeen’s Six by Nico. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In order to create the Best Ever Fish Pie, the team had to “look at all the fish pies that are currently on the market”.

“There’s quite a lot that we need to eat our way through to establish the recipe,” says Stephen.

“The chefs will then write a recipe together on paper, and make that. A lot of testing is done in-house by them before we take the product to M&S.

It took a year to perfect the recipe.

“Then the chefs at M&S will say ‘no, can you change this, or change that?’ It’s a very collaborative piece of work. They’ll all pitch ideas to each other.

“To be able to call it our ‘best ever’, it needs a lot of people to sign off on the product.”

Other Thistle Seafoods products supplied to M&S include “all the breaded and battered haddock”, as well as the Best Ever Prawn Cocktail, Best Ever Lasagne and Best Ever Chicken Tikka, to name a few.

‘Watch this space’: Stephen talks the future of the business – and why he is encouraging people to join the food industry

Stephen’s love of the fishing industry stems from his father, who was a fish merchant.

“I’d always been in the seafood business,” he said.

Prawns and scallops are among the ingredients of M&S’ Best Ever Fish Pie.

“There was an opportunity to work at Thistle [Seafoods], so I worked my way up and today I’m commercial director. I have thoroughly enjoyed it.

“The business has gone from-strength-to-strength and changed enormously. When I joined our turnover was £20 million, this year it’ll be £160 million.

“That’s through our collaborative relationships with the retailers and our customers.

“Watch this space. Our relationship with M&S continues to grow. We’re working on some fantastic products for this Christmas and next spring/summer.”

The commercial director at Thistle Seafoods also emphasised how important roles in the local food industry are.

Stephen believes the north-east has much more to offer than just oil and gas.

“Nobody thinks of food as being a career at all. In this part of the world, [people think] it’s all about oil and gas,” Stephen adds.

“What we try to do is get it out there that there are opportunities in the food business here in the north-east of Scotland, and in Scotland in general.

“It’s an absolutely fascinating business to work in, whether it’s in sales, manufacturing, production, the supply chain, as a chef, or the retail side.”

Thistle Seafoods is currently one of the largest family-owned manufacturers of quality seafood products in Europe.

For more information, visit www.thistleseafoods.com.

