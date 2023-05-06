The King and I: A snapshot of Charles III, as told by people of the north and north-east

“And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.”

A son grieving for his mother; few could fail to be moved by the sense of great debt, poignancy and grief behind these words, which were uttered by King Charles during a televised address to the nation.

It was a reminder that just as we mourned the loss of our longest reigning monarch, so too did the man who had been in training to be King his entire life.

A life filled with its fair share of very public controversy, a life perhaps that was never truly his own.

This was captured by the fact that in a time of great sadness, there was still a job, a duty, which must be carried out come what may.

A moment in history, as the first official rendition of God Save The King rang out at St Paul’s Cathedral, and a new chapter had begun.

The UK and indeed the rest of the world is now tuning in for our first coronation in 70 years.

For today, King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, with the occasion filled with traditions which go back 1,000 years.

Dignitaries, celebrities, heads of state and other royals will attend the service, which will be followed by The Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Regardless of your thoughts on the monarchy, there is nowhere else in the world that can offer the same level of pomp and ceremony weighted by history.

The six-minute ceremonial flypast will include dozens of aircrafts used by the UK Armed Forces on operations around the globe, whilst The Coronation Concert boasts Take That and Lionel Ritchie.

Hundreds of events have been planned by local councils, including street parties and picnics, and the celebrations are not confined to the UK.

Even if you aren’t rolling out the bunting, there’s still the extra bank holiday Monday approaching – and people have been encouraged to take the opportunity to volunteer as part of The Big Help Out initiative.

For those watching the proceedings in the Highlands and Islands, alongside the north-east, they may recall a very different man to the King thrust into the global spotlight once again.

For just as the late Queen Elizabeth was held dear to those who met her whilst walking the Aberdeenshire countryside, King Charles clearly views Scotland as a place to relax and escape.

Balmoral has been in the family since 1852, and King Charles is said to have shared his mother’s unwavering love for Scotland.

Indeed from the tender age of four, he inherited titles which included Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

His childhood was spent on the moors, where he went riding with his father, or fishing with his grandmother in Royal Deeside.

And it would seem that this is the Charles whom many know and love, round these parts at least.

The man who has deep affection for our countryside and wildlife is said to never eat lunch, and wears a kilt with pride.

Your Life caught up with those who have met with King Charles first hand, from small business owners to the Lord Provost of Aberdeen.

Even fleeting encounters have left their mark, alongside those who have been in His Majesty’s presence umpteen times.

Regardless of who you are, it would seem that Charles always has a smile, a quip and a genuine interest.

Barney Crockett, Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen

If there’s one man who can talk about King Charles III in detail, it’s Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett.

For he has met the then Duke of Rothesay as he was known, umpteen times, and has discovered he has plenty in common with the monarch.

From intimate dinners at Dumfries House, which is part of The Prince’s Foundation, to more public ceremonies, such as the opening of Aberdeen Art Gallery, Barney is confident that Charles is more than fit for the job.

“His whole life has been geared to what is happening now, it’s hard to divorce that from knowing him personally,” said Barney.

“Most people would be thinking about retirement round about now, and he’s embarking on something so monumental.”

Very approachable

As first impressions go, it would seem King Charles is a natural.

“When I first met him around six years ago, I remember thinking how welcoming he was,” said Barney.

“He was very approachable and had a great deal of enthusiasm.

“I think that’s just the kind of person he is.

“As soon as you start talking to him, he shows so much enthusiasm for the subject matter.

“I think it helps that he has such fantastic knowledge and has met so many people over the years.”

Love for the north-east

As for King Charles’s love of Scotland, well in Barney’s eyes that has never been in doubt.

“Obviously he has a great love for the north-east, and I remember a conversation when he told me about coming to Aberdeen for the very first time to come to school,” he recalled.

“I think his love for the region also stems from his passion for nature, and that was one of the things we had in common alongside our passion for architecture.”

Barney was able to personally show Charles and Camilla around for the grand unveiling of Aberdeen Art Gallery, but he also has fond memories of more intimate occasions.

“Having the opportunity at the art gallery was fantastic, as was a visit to Dumfries House,” said Barney.

King’s sense of fun

Dumfries has been a very personal project for Charles, and he has previously described his involvement as an “appalling risk”.

The gamble involved a £45 million bid after the property was set to go for auction, and had fallen into a dilapidated state.

The surrounding estate could have been turned into a golf course, but has since been restored to its former glory.

Dumfries House now welcomes thousands of visitors every year, and has also been part of a leading education project, with a huge focus on regenerating the surrounding communities – where poverty is a huge issue.

“I don’t think Charles gets enough credit for what he achieved with the project,” said Barney.

“The house is surrounded by areas of deprivation, and the initiative was very community focused.

“I was invited to attend a small dinner at Dumfries House, it was a fantastic experience.

“I can recall discussing Japan, and lots of exciting things for the future.

“I’ve always found Charles’s style has a hint of fun to it, and I think he’s similar to his father in many ways in how he speaks to people, regardless of who they are.

“Scotland will always be very dear to him, but there are two places in particular.

“Birkhall in Royal Deeside, and Castle of Mey, which of course belonged to his grandmother who he was particularly close with.

“He is welded to Scotland, and whilst his return visits may be modified, I think he’ll always have a great love for the area.

“Particularly due to his passion for the environment, and the fact that Aberdeen is Europe’s Forest City.”

Pat Ramsay, interim chairperson of Caithness Foodbank

Smile beaming so widely that his laugh lines are visible, this picture of King Charles visiting the Caithness Foodbank in Wick says a thousand words.

Caring, compassionate and genuinely empathetic, that is the impression Pat Ramsay, the interim chairperson of the foodbank, got of the King when he visited their base in the town’s former Carnegie Library last summer.

“He was very pleasant and very personable,” says Pat.

“He was also very interested in the work our volunteers do.

“He spoke to everyone and was genuinely interested to find out about the work we do in the local community.”

Very personable

At the forefront of the royal visit was Pat’s husband Grant, 71, the foodbank’s former chairperson, who has recently been forced to take a break from volunteering after suffering a stroke in November last year.

“Grant was heavily involved in organising the visit and liaising with the palace,” says Pat.

“He was out at the front of the foodbank to greet King Charles when he arrived and took him round to meet all the volunteers.”

During the visit, a special moment happened when King Charles met a volunteer who had previously used the foodbank.

“King Charles chatted with that volunteer who explained that she was supported by the foodbank and that now she is back on an even keel she wanted to give something back so has started volunteering,” says Pat.

“We all felt that King Charles was genuinely empathetic towards our volunteers, clients and with our community.

“He also didn’t rush through the visit, he took his time and had proper chats with everybody.”

Royal donation

In a further show of support, the King also donated to the foodbank.

“Through his staff and Clarence House, the King donated food which was great,” says Pat.

“Things like oat cakes and crackers, a variety of things we were running low on at the time.

“During the visit he was most intrigued to find out how his donation had helped.”

Retired headteacher Pat, 62, who worked at the former South Primary School and Miller Academy Primary School, is grateful that King Charles helped to raise the profile of the Caithness Foodbank and the vital role it plays in Wick and at its sister base in Thurso.

“It raised our profile in a very positive way,” says Pat.

“Financial pressures have increased dramatically from what they were just a few years back.

“So the Caithness Foodbank is there to support the community through our bases in Wick and Thurso.

“We are very well supported by our communities though financial donations and food donations which enables us to provide that support.”

Community lifeline

Caithness Foodbank was set up in 2014 as an initiative by members of various Caithness churches and other members of the local community in Thurso and Wick.

It has two centres, one in Thurso and one in Wick, and has continued to expand over the years and has cultivated a large network of local referral agencies.

In total, King Charles spent more than 90 minutes at the Carnegie building before exiting into bright sunshine where he was greeted by well-wishers assembled outside on Sinclair Terrace.

And while various Coronation celebrations are planned in Caithness, it will be business as usual at the foodbank.

“We’ll be continuing to support the community over the Cornonation period, it’s business as usual,” says Pat.

Anyone who would like more information about the Caithness Foodbank can visit their Facebook page @caithnessfoodbank or email info@caithness.foodbank.org.uk

Marjory Stephen, owner of vintage sweet shop E Giulianotti, Stonehaven

Marjory Stephen and the staff of E Giulianotti will never forget the day Charles and Camilla popped in for a visit.

The owner of the award-winning sweetie shop said everyone was “so excited” about the occasion in October 2019, but that they had to keep it “under wraps” until almost the last minute.

A few days ahead of the royal visit, security people came to check things out and give staff at the three shops chosen – the others being Charles McHardy Butchers and Grainger’s Delicatessen – some pointers about what to expect.

Marjory said the prince’s people stressed his concern for the environment and she confirmed that he wouldn’t be given a plastic spoon when he tried their famous ice cream!

She was also “tipped off” that the Duchess liked liquorice as well as rose and violet creams and so prepared a gift for her with those preferences in mind.

On the day, the younger staff spent the morning practising their bows and curtseys, and got some tips on royal etiquette from senior assistant Nesta Allan, who has worked at the shop for more than 40 years.

Marjory’s niece Amelia, who was eight at the time, tried out her curtsey along with the staff, but did start to get a bit nervous as her big moment drew closer.

One of the ladies who worked in the shop, Yvonne, is a florist by trade and so she made a bouquet of pink roses and thistles for Amelia to give to the Duchess.

Marjory described the moment that Charles approached the 120-year-old shop as “surreal” and that she wished her parents had been there to see it.

“We were all so excited that they were coming to see us. We managed to keep it under wraps and a couple of days beforehand we were able to tell our younger staff that they could be there if they wanted to and they were all able to be there.

“That was wonderful because us older ones, we’ve grown up seeing Prince Charles through the years, but these teenage people, it maybe didn’t have the same effect for them, but in later years they’ll be able to say that they met the King.

“My little niece was blasé and then she suddenly realised this was quite an occasion and so she started to get quite nervous beforehand and so we practised her curtsey.

There was a definite “Disney” flourish to it, laughed Marjory, but in the end she forgot to do it.

Marjory said: “You imagine your whole life what it’s like to curtsey for a member of the royal family and it’s an occasion you’ll never forget.

“For me I just thought, gosh I wish my parents were here to see it, all the generations that have gone before me and this has led to this.”

She added: “I think my curtsey went OK, I have knee problems so I was a bit hesitant and worried about falling over so it maybe wasn’t the deepest of curtseys but I think I got away with it!

“There was a great excitement in the town and they walked up the street and talked amongst the crowds which was lovely.

“They spoke to all the staff and had a giggle with them.”

Marjory and her team had made liquorice ice-cream, and, wanting to emphasise Scotland, had also made some with whisky, but in the end Camilla opted for a chocolate ice-cream and Charles had an organic lemon sorbet.

“They were extremely nice and very interested in the shop’s history and very easy to talk to.”