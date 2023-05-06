‘This is so sad’: Locals make themselves heard in noise row that ‘could shut’ village pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘This is so sad’: Locals make themselves heard in noise row that ‘could shut’ village pub

The Learney Arms in Torphins is fighting for its future after its upstairs neighbour logged hundreds of noise complaints with Aberdeenshire Council.

By Ben Hendry
We gather reaction to the possible closure of the Learney Arms in Torphins.
We gather reaction to the possible closure of the Learney Arms in Torphins. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

News of the possible closure of the one pub in Torphins has sparked an outpouring of emotion.

Villagers dismayed about the potential loss of their only pub have described its owner as a community champion who provided free meals when storms left many without power.

But there are others who say he is paying the price for repeatedly causing his neighbours sleepless nights.

The Learney Arms, the bar at the heart of the debate, has been a part of The Square for about 150 years.

The Learney Arms has the backing of many villagers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But, following a string of noise complaints from its new upstairs neighbour, management say it could be forced to close “imminently”.

Fresh council sanctions will mean that no music can be played from 11pm on weekends, and high-spirited customers will have to be shushed so their voices aren’t heard upstairs.

The predicament, it’s feared, could lead to a downturn in trade that finishes off the Learney Arms.

Learney Arms noise ban sparks reaction

The council voted to impose the rules following a saga dating back almost two years.

Environmental health officers called for the enforcement action, saying owner Abu Chowdhury had repeatedly flouted previous warnings to keep the volume down.

People aren’t being quiet about their thoughts on the decision, however.

After we revealed the news, scores of people flooded our social media pages to stress just how much the pub means to Torphins.

Is Torphins ‘lucky to have generous businessman’?

Gregor Mitchell McRae, commenting on the Evening Express Facebook page, hailed Mr Chowdhury for using his premises to help the community.

He wrote: “When we had that really bad power cut in the winter that lasted ages, the owner of that pub was feeding all the locals out of his own pocket.

“We are lucky to have such a thoughtful owner of that business, that sells the most amazing food.

“The best solution would be a compulsory purchase of the complainer’s property for the sake of the whole community.”

Could there be a mutually agreeable way to solve the issue? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Learney Arms reaction: ‘Council needs to think again’

Tracy Barron agreed: “Council need to rethink their policies, this is a business not a private home that’s causing annoyance to its neighbour. Big difference!

“No way this pub should be closed because of ONE person here. Disgrace this is even being considered.”

The bar posted this last winter:

I have heard that many in Torphins and the surrounding villages have become power cut again which may cause them food…

Posted by The Learney Arms Indian on Monday, 31 January 2022

Claire Lumsden added: “This is so sad! Absolutely ridiculous.

“The best food you’ll find by miles. The owner has been so generous to the community during Covid and all the bad weather.

“I hope the community gets behind them to stop this.”

‘Such a loss to the village’

Angela Cruickshank said: “The community really need to rally together right now.

“This shall impact our community severely.

“It will be such a loss to the village and the wider community, for so many this is their only source of socialisation and support network.

“A public house is the heart and soul of any village.”

Hazel Walker wondered: “I never understand why people buy houses next to hotels or busy businesses. If they don’t like a bit of noise, get a house in the country away from everyone.”

Do you think the noise ban is fair? Let us know in our comments section below

Is Learney Arms reaction all one-sided?

However, one local resident spoke up in defence of the family involved in the noise row.

Approaching the Press and Journal anonymously, they dismissed suggestions the flat was purchased at a reduced price due to the lack of insulation.

The villager, close to the situation, claimed that relations were initially “neighbourly” between the two parties but that they deteriorated when speakers in the bar were upgraded.

The Learney Arms in Torphins.

They said: “It went from loud music on a Friday and Saturday evening in a couple of rooms, to very loud music in every room from 3.30/4pm every day he was open.

“The couple’s 14-year-old son was woken up two nights on the trot when he had school the next day, the music was so loud the floorboards would vibrate.”

The resident said the matter was only escalated when informal attempts to resolve the issues failed.

And they say the owner was given “chance after chance to comply, but he can’t or won’t”.

You can read the full story here:

Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to music ban

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]