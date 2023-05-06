‘This is so sad’: Locals make themselves heard in noise row that ‘could shut’ village pub

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

News of the possible closure of the one pub in Torphins has sparked an outpouring of emotion.

Villagers dismayed about the potential loss of their only pub have described its owner as a community champion who provided free meals when storms left many without power.

But there are others who say he is paying the price for repeatedly causing his neighbours sleepless nights.

The Learney Arms, the bar at the heart of the debate, has been a part of The Square for about 150 years.

But, following a string of noise complaints from its new upstairs neighbour, management say it could be forced to close “imminently”.

Fresh council sanctions will mean that no music can be played from 11pm on weekends, and high-spirited customers will have to be shushed so their voices aren’t heard upstairs.

The predicament, it’s feared, could lead to a downturn in trade that finishes off the Learney Arms.

Learney Arms noise ban sparks reaction

The council voted to impose the rules following a saga dating back almost two years.

Environmental health officers called for the enforcement action, saying owner Abu Chowdhury had repeatedly flouted previous warnings to keep the volume down.

People aren’t being quiet about their thoughts on the decision, however.

After we revealed the news, scores of people flooded our social media pages to stress just how much the pub means to Torphins.

Is Torphins ‘lucky to have generous businessman’?

Gregor Mitchell McRae, commenting on the Evening Express Facebook page, hailed Mr Chowdhury for using his premises to help the community.

He wrote: “When we had that really bad power cut in the winter that lasted ages, the owner of that pub was feeding all the locals out of his own pocket.

“We are lucky to have such a thoughtful owner of that business, that sells the most amazing food.

“The best solution would be a compulsory purchase of the complainer’s property for the sake of the whole community.”

Learney Arms reaction: ‘Council needs to think again’

Tracy Barron agreed: “Council need to rethink their policies, this is a business not a private home that’s causing annoyance to its neighbour. Big difference!

“No way this pub should be closed because of ONE person here. Disgrace this is even being considered.”

The bar posted this last winter:

I have heard that many in Torphins and the surrounding villages have become power cut again which may cause them food… Posted by The Learney Arms Indian on Monday, 31 January 2022

Claire Lumsden added: “This is so sad! Absolutely ridiculous.

“The best food you’ll find by miles. The owner has been so generous to the community during Covid and all the bad weather.

“I hope the community gets behind them to stop this.”

‘Such a loss to the village’

Angela Cruickshank said: “The community really need to rally together right now.

“This shall impact our community severely.

“It will be such a loss to the village and the wider community, for so many this is their only source of socialisation and support network.

“A public house is the heart and soul of any village.”

Hazel Walker wondered: “I never understand why people buy houses next to hotels or busy businesses. If they don’t like a bit of noise, get a house in the country away from everyone.”

Do you think the noise ban is fair? Let us know in our comments section below

Is Learney Arms reaction all one-sided?

However, one local resident spoke up in defence of the family involved in the noise row.

Approaching the Press and Journal anonymously, they dismissed suggestions the flat was purchased at a reduced price due to the lack of insulation.

The villager, close to the situation, claimed that relations were initially “neighbourly” between the two parties but that they deteriorated when speakers in the bar were upgraded.

They said: “It went from loud music on a Friday and Saturday evening in a couple of rooms, to very loud music in every room from 3.30/4pm every day he was open.

“The couple’s 14-year-old son was woken up two nights on the trot when he had school the next day, the music was so loud the floorboards would vibrate.”

The resident said the matter was only escalated when informal attempts to resolve the issues failed.

And they say the owner was given “chance after chance to comply, but he can’t or won’t”.

You can read the full story here: